School Committeeman Visconti Announces for Councilor at Large

School committeeman Gerry Visconti has announced for Councilor-at-Large. The following is his announcement:

“As a parent of children in Revere Public Schools and as a coach in our community, it has been an honor and a privilege to represent our students, teachers, staff and administrators as a member of the Revere School Committee. Together, we have worked diligently to make our school system one of the best in Massachusetts. I have very much enjoyed my time on the Revere School Committee and feel that I have made an impact for better. However, I believe education is just one of the many areas of our city where we can improve to move our community forward for a better tomorrow.

After much thought and careful reflection with my wife Danielle, we have decided that now is the right time to seek to represent our community as a member of the City Council. We believe it is time for some fresh ideas and different perspectives on the City Council level.

I feel that I can make a positive and meaningful difference in many other areas in addition to education, which is why I am running for Councilor at Large. As a small business owner who operates his mortgage company in our city, I understand the importance of attracting businesses and growing Revere’s commercial base. Also, as a homeowner who is raising his family in Revere, I have a vested interest in the overall positive future of Revere. I have always been an avid supporter of our seniors, and as a City Councilor, I will work with our Council on Elder Affairs and the staff at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center to advocate for the needed improvements to the Senior Center and increased funding for programming there. These are just some of the areas I hope to help improve on if elected.

A more formal announcement and details of our campaign's kick-off in May are forthcoming, but for now, I want to say how grateful my family and I are for the trust you have placed in me and now, we humbly ask for your support as we embark on this new journey. Working together, WE CAN and WE Will make Revere a better place to work, live and raise a family."






