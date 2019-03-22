All-scholastic Honors Pam Gonzalez Concludes Her Outstanding Basketball Career at St. Mary’s High School

Pamela Gonzalez has been selected as an All-Scholastic, a much-deserved honor following her sensational senior season for the St. Mary’s High School of Lynn girls basketball team.

Gonzalez, of Revere, led the Lady Spartans in to the Division 3 state championship game Saturday at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds, but St. Mary’s fell to Hoosac Valley, 66-49.

The 5-foot-10-inch senior was simply phenomenal in this year’s MIAA Tournament, leading St. Mary’s to wins over Watertown, Bishop Fenwick, Amesbury, and Archbishop Williams.

Gonzalez had 23 points in the Spartans’ thrilling 62-59 victory over two-time defending state champion Williams at the TD Garden. Gonzalez had a huge three-point play to tie the game in the final minutes and assisted on the game-winning three-pointer by teammate Olivia Matela with 5.7 seconds left.

On the final possession, Gonzalez helped deny an Archbishop Williams player from attempting the potential game-tying shot.

Gonzalez began her career at Revere High School and was a key member of Lianne O’Hara’s contingent that won 18 consecutive games and became the top-ranked team in Massachusetts. Gonzalez transferred to St. Mary’s where she netted her 1,000th career point and became the team’s leading scorer and playmaker.

Gonzalez’s versatility allowed her to alternate at guard and frontcourt positions this season, often finishing as her team’s leading rebounder. One of her most talented teammates was sophomore starting guard Nicolette D’Itria, also of Revere.

Gonzalez has turned down scholarship offers from Division 2 college programs, opting to focus on a future career in nursing. She is considering Boston College, Northeastern, Regis, and Emmanuel.

St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said Gonzalez has excelled not only as a basketball player but as a student and team leader as well.

“Pam’s basketball success is well documented, but what people need to know is that she is a great person who is a tremendous student and focused on what she wants to do in the future,” said Newhall.