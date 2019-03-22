Obituaries 03-20-2019

Marie Doherty

Master seamstress, fashion designer and family matriarch

Marie B. (Oliver) Doherty of Brooksby Village, Peabody a former 79 year resident of Revere, passed away following a long illness on Thursday, March 14 at Phillips Manor Nursing Home of Lynn.

Born, raised and educated in Revere Schools, she was a 1942 graduate of Revere High School. She lived in Revere for 79 years before moving to Brooksby Village, Peabody in 2004.

Most of her life she was blessed with an intrinsic ability as a master seamstress and fashion designer. All of her family, extended family and associates saw Marie as the go-to person when in need of a minor alteration up to and including a total wedding ensemble. Her designs were authentic and detail perfect. Many of her nieces and nephews enjoy relating stories of a special party, a wedding, a first holy communion celebration, etc. with Auntie Marie’s part in the event.

For many years, Marie was a member of the Revere Women’s Club.

She was the beloved wife of the late, Revere Firefighter, John J. “Chickie” Doherty, Sr. who passed in 2004. She was the cherished mother of John J. Doherty, Jr. and his wife, Diane of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Donna M. Marotta and her husband, Alfred J., of Saugus, Doreen P. Carolan of Revere and the late Revere Fire Chief, Daniel J. Doherty and his surviving wife, Marjorie A. Doherty of Danvers. She was the dear sister of the late Elizabeth “Betty” Steritti, Patricia Frye and her late husband, Warren and Cosmo “Billy” Oliver. She is also lovingly survived by nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Eleanor Oliver of Melrose and her brother-in-law, Retired Revere Deputy Fire Chief, Vincent “James” Steritti of Nahant. She is also survived by her former son-in-law, Frank Carolan of Palmetto, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Frontal Temporal Brain Disorders Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston by visiting www.ftld-boston.org.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Entombment was at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum (The Versailles Bldg.) Everett.

James Daniel Weeder Jr.

Past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus and Past President of St. Anthony’s Holy Name Society

James Daniel Weeder, Jr., a lifelong resident of Revere, died on March 17 at the age of 91.

James proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Sirona in World War II. He had a band for many years named Jimmy Weeder’s Orchestra. He was self employed as a glazier at his company Metro Glass. He was also a past Grand Knight and member of the Knights of Columbus #179 4th degree for 60 years and a Knights of Columbus Bishop Cheverus Council. James was also a past President of the Holy Name at St. Anthony’s Church for 60 years. He was a co-director of St. Anthony Sunday school for 11 years and was presented an Honorary Award from Governor Michael Dukakis for his work with the Sunday school. He volunteered at the Don Orione Home in East Boston for many years. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Born in Somerville on May 17, 1927 to the late James Weeder Sr. and Mary (DeAngelis), he was the beloved husband of 67 years to Gloria (D’Agnese), devoted father of Pamela Weeder-McKinney and her husband, Robert of Ipswich and Andrea Weeder of Revere; dear brother of Marilyn (Weeder) Tuccelli and her husband, Sal of New Hampshire and the late Jacqueline (Weeder) Pepe and Daniel Weeder and his surviving wife, Louise of Topsfield; cherished grandfather of Alexis Drebit and her husband, Brandon of Revere, James Daly of Revere, Kaitlin McKinney and Charles Daly Jr., both of Texas and Michael Madden of Peabody; adoring great-grandfather of Ava Marie Drebit and caring nephew of the late Emma De’Angelis. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doan Le

Owner of Allure Salon in Everett loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 19 at the Wing Fook Funeral Home, 13 Gerard St., Boston for Doan M. Le who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 12 after a most courageous battle with cancer at the Care Dimension Hospice House in Lincoln. She was 43 years old. Born in Vietnam, Doan came to the United States in 1989. She furthered her education by studying business and real estate and earned her cosmetology license. She worked diligently in an elite salon until she reached her goal of opening her own business, Allure Salon in Everett. She was very successful and all her clients and employees loved her for the beautiful person that she was.

In 2004, on her birthday, she married the love of her life, George Rozantes (owner of George’s Autobody in East Boston.) The couple had a Las Vegas wedding and began their life together residing in Winthrop.

An avid world traveler, Doan Le will be most remembered for always being fashionable, creative and for having an extremely kind spirit. She would always make time to help anyone in need. Her determination and countless acts of kindness is her legacy.

She was the beloved wife of George Rozantes of Winthrop; loving mother of Raymond Phan, Brian Phan, and Ruth Rozantes; the cherished daughter of Anna Le of Boston and the dear sister of Thuy Le, Michael Le, Tu Le, Kieu Le and the late Doa Le. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Doan will be always be remembered, loved, and missed.

Interment was in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

Helen Walker

Of Revere, formerly of Florida

Helen A. (Hallahan) Walker, 78, of Revere, formerly of Tampa, Fla.,, passed away on Thursday, March 14, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Walker, loving mother of Deborah Simoneau, Karen Crapo, Janice Varoqua and her husband, Aiman, Christine LaRosa and her husband, Steven and Lynne Scanzillo and her husband, Marc; adored grandmother of Stephanie Orlandino, Noelle Holley and her husband, Matthew, Noorelle Varoqua, Alexa Ghosheh, Doug Crapo, Natasha Varoqua and Katie and Michael Simoneau and step-grandmother of Steven and Dana LaRosa and cherished great-grandmother of Michael, Eva, Connor, Emma, Emilia, Mason, Kylie and Jackson.

Peter Mastrangelo

Retired Boston firefighter

Peter C. Mastrangelo, retired BFF of Everett, died on March 13.

Peter proudly served his country in the United States Army and fought in World War II serving as a tank crew member in the 2nd Armor Division. He returned from the war to become a Fire Fighter in Boston from which he later retired.

Born and raised in Boston to the late Miguel and Maria (Pisano), he was the beloved husband of the late Theresa (Patti), caring father of Peter M. Mastrangelo of Maine, dear brother of Maria Recchia and her late husband, Richard and the late Angelo Mastrangelo, Jerry Mastrangelo, Albert Mastrangelo, Frances Mauro, Michael Scorzello, Rocco Scorzello, Frederick Scorzello, and Joseph Scorzello. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Mitchell Tobin

Civil Engineer for J.F. White Construction and U.S. Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, March 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, (Route 107) Revere for Mitchell C. Tobin who lost an intense struggle of more than four years with metastatic cancer on Sunday, March 17 at Boston’s Brigham & Womens’ Hospital. He was 50 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Warren, Ohio, he spent eight and a half years in the U.S. Navy. His commendations, decorations and medals are many: the Expert Pistol Shot Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2), National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service medal, Navy “E” Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal and the Joint Service Achievement Medal. He was discharged as an Operations Specialist 2nd Cl.

He came to Boston in 1998 and graduated from Northeastern University, Class of 2000.

After his marriage to his devoted wife, Josephine M. (Filiti) Tobin in August of 2001, the couple lived in Revere for a short time before moving to West Peabody. Until last fall, he was still doing what he loved most (after his family) working as a Registered Civil Engineer for J. J. White Construction Co., a position he has held for more than 20 years. His hobbies and recreations were intense and included an overwhelming focus on the games of golf and bowling.

He was the faithful and beloved husband of Josephine M. (Filiti) Tobin and the cherished father of Joseph Michael and Anthony Simone Filiti, at home; the respected son in law of Simone “Sam” Filiti and Filippa A. “Phyllis” Filiti and the dear brother in law of: Rosario S. Filiti, all of Revere; the devoted son of Anita C. Tobin-Drummond of Warren, Ohio and the late Michael J. “Mickey” Vucinich and the late Inez Vucinich. He is also lovingly survived by a sister and brother.

Francis Dow III

Loving and devoted husband and father and valued Keolis employee

Francis C. “Frank” Dow III, formerly of Revere, passed away on March 2 at the age of 48.

Frank, a mechanic by trade, utilized his laudable skills while proudly serving our country during Desert Storm and returned to civilian life to become a highly sought after and deeply valued employee of Keolis. He was a loving and devoted husband and father who would move mountains for his family. The things he would do with the kids! His friends and loved ones will forever miss his brash sense of humor, his unyielding viewpoints, his appetite for life and steadfast loyalty.

He was the beloved husband of Donna (Janerico) Dow, devoted father of Francis “Frankie” Charles Dow, lV and Richard “Richie” Joseph Dow; adored son of Kathleen Dow (Kelly) and the late Francis Dow Jr., dear brother of Jennifer M. Dow and her husband, John McCuster of Haverhill, loved uncle to many nieces and nephews and beloved friend to all.

Mary Jo Belmonte

Revere Schools retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, March 22 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere from 9 to 11 a.m., for Mary Jo (Powers) Belmonte who passed unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, Melrose. Her Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home following the visitation at 11:15 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born, raised and educated in East Boston, she attended East Boston schools and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1952. She came to live in Revere over 60 years ago. For more than 20 years, she was employed by the Revere School System, as a Lead Cafeteria Worker serving the Revere High School and the Lincoln School, from where she retired. She had a long and pleasant relationship with the St. Anthony of Padua Parish Community. She was a member of the Anthonian Club and was also active with the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Mottollo Post #4524 in Revere as a longtime member and volunteer with special events and functions.

Her late husband, Arthur E. Belmonte, passed on, Jan. 3, 2004. She is the beloved mother of Arthur E. Belmonte Jr. and his wife, Christine of Charlton and the cherished grandmother of Adam Belmonte and his wife, Evie of Andover, Joseph, Kyle, Brian and Maya Belmonte, all of Charlton and the dear sister of Claire DeBow of California and the late Phyllis Stanford. She is also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law, Jennie Belmonte of Revere and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Winthrop PACE Center (Patient Activities Fund) 10 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128.

Louise Bianchi

Self-employed seamstress

Louise (Nardone) Bianchi of Billerica, formerly of Revere, died on March 12 at the age of 101.

A self employed seamstress for many years, she was the beloved wife of the late Atteo Bianchi, devoted mother of Richard Bianchi and his wife Leona of Arizona, Nancy Zero of Woburn and Jean Bianchi of Billerica. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren, the late Maria Bianchi and seven great-grandchildren.

Dougie (Joseph D) McGrath, Sr.

Loved by many, his children and grandchildren were his world and his light

Dougie (Joseph D.) McGrath, Sr. passed away on March 6 at the age of 67 after a brave but brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was a loving husband and devoted father. His children and grandchildren were his world and his light. He coached his son’s baseball team and never missed a baseball, softball or hockey game that his children played in. Watching those games and gatherings with family were the times he loved best.

He was a 1969 graduate of Winthrop High School where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He loved golf and Saturday golf outings with his friends.

He played semi-pro football in Everett and was honored to have been invited to try out for the Chicago Bears and he had a short stint with the team before getting hurt.

Dougie worked at O’Connor Construction Local 1121 in Canton for 18 years. He truly enjoyed going to work and considered them his second family.

He loved and was loved by so many as shown by the hundreds of people who showed up for his fundraiser. The outpouring of love and support was a tremendous source of pride for him and his family.

He was the beloved husband of Cheryl (Mosca), loving son of Ann (Nolan) and the late George McGrath, devoted father of Nikki McGrath and her mother, Lois McGrath of Revere, Kaitlyn Mahoney and her boyfriend, T.J. Castiello of Revere, Eddie Mahoney and his girlfriend, Marilin Berroa, Makayla McGrath and Dougie McGrath, all of Saugus; cherished grandfather of Jayden, Akovi and Amari; dear brother of Ann Cheney, Pattie McGrath, Mary Hogan and her husband, Dave and the late George McGrath and his surviving wife, Jane, all of Winthrop; caring son-in-law of Carol Mosca and her husband, the late Frank; brother-in-law of Frank Mosca and his wife, Maria and Michelle Napolitano and her husband, Nicholas. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Virginia Fiore

Fiore Family Matriarch

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation today, Wednesday, March 20 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for Virginia E. (Merrill) Fiore, 99, who passed after a long illness on Sunday, March 17 in the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center & Rehabilitation of Revere. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated following today’s visitation at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere and immediately followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Mrs. Fiore would have celebrated her 100th Birthday on Oct. 8.

On Dec. 11, 2008, she lost the love of her life, her beloved husband, James V. Fiore. She was the adored mother of David D. Fiore and his wife, Linda, devoted grandmother of Charmaine J. Fiore, Merissa L. Fiore and Sabrina L. Anesse, all of Revere and the cherished great-grandmother of Taylor A. Fiore, Henry L. Anesse, IV and Isabella Rose Cushing; dear sister to Verna Leander of Florida, Valerie Lindgren and her husband, Wayne of York, Maine, and the late Phillip and Victor Merrill. The proud daughter of the late Goodwin Ivory Merrill and Ethel-Mae (Barton) Merrill, she is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews.

Paul Stickney

Actor and artistic director

Paul S. Stickney of Saugus, formerly of Revere, died on March 17.

Paul was a graduate of St. Dominic Savio High School and Mass College of Art. He worked for many years both locally and internationally on stage acting in productions such as “Annie,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and “ Aladdin,” just to name a few. He also was the artistic director for many Renaissance Fairs. Besides his love for entertaining, he was a Disney fanatic, and would visit whenever possible.

The beloved son of the late Allan and Theresa (Frammartino), he was the dear brother of David Stickney of Saugus and the late Allan Stickney, cherished uncle of Arthur and Oliver and is also lovingly survived by his godchild, Emma Morschilok and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting hours will be in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, March 22from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Service celebrating Paul's life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at Highrock Church at First Baptist Salem, 292 Lafayette St, Salem at 10 a.m. (Please go directly to church) Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Paul's memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center by visiting Joslin.org