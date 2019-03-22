Ally Hinojosa, of Revere, Earns Spot on Softball Team at Assumption

The Assumption Department of Athletics has announced that Ally Hinojosa, of Revere, has earned a roster spot on the 2019 Assumption Softball team. Hinojosa, Class of 2020, will compete during the Greyhounds’ spring season.

“I am honored and humbled to be coaching such a strong group of student-athletes,” said Jon Ladino who is entering his second season as head coach of the Assumption Softball team. “Every day we strive to be better than the day before both on the field and in the classroom. The hard work and effort that this team puts forth every day is unmatched and will contribute to a successful 2019 season. I am excited to see how we perform.”

The Hounds finished the 2018 season 19-16 overall and 14-10 in conference play, earning them the No. 4 seed in the Northeast-10 Tournament. Coming off an NE-10 Tournament appearance each of the past three seasons, the Assumption Softball team was picked fourth in the NE10 Preseason Coaches’ Poll for the 2019 season. The team began their season with the annual spring break trip to Florida, where they went 5-5, and returned to Assumption for the home opener on March 16.

