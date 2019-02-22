Police Briefs 02-20-2019

Armed Robbery

An armed robbery of the Pollo Royal Restaurant on Broadway is under investigation this week.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 16, a white male came into the establishment and brandished a knife, demanding they turn over the money.

The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of money and the robber fled.

Parents Cited for Crazy Kid Party

Two Harris Street residents have been summonsed on several charges after a 15th birthday party got out of hand on Feb. 16.

An off-duty officer was headed to the station for roll call around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 16 when he saw around 100 kids in the street and several skirmishes and general disorder. He called for backup and officers arrived to find mayhem.

The parents said they were having a birthday party for their 15-year-old, and without warning more than 100 kids appeared for the party. There was alcohol found in the home, and the kids were completely out of control and fighting with neighbors.

The situation was quelled, but the adults were charged.

AbdelkrimBellakhdar, 57, and Mina Madkour, 47, were both charged with keeping a noisy and disorderly house, person under 21 procuring liquor and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Assaulted At Site

On construction worker was alleged beat with a hammer by another worker that failed to show up for work on Sunday, Feb. 17.

Around 9 a.m., the victim called the suspect and told him he needed to report to work on Crescent Avenue. The suspect became angry and decided to come to the scene to exact his anger. When he arrived, he allegedly pushed the victim off a three-foot ladder and then began beating him with a hammer.

Police have issued a warrant for the suspect, but he has not been arrested.

Victor Armando Cruz, 35, of Lynn, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Idling On The Ave

A Dana Street man was arrested on Feb. 13 when he would not stop his car and tried to get away from police.

Around 5:35 p.m. police observed a car parked on Shirley Avenue that had been idling for some time. Police went in a store to try to identify the operator and get the car moved. The operator came out and tried to leave the scene as police were attempting to cite him.

On officer stood in front of the vehicle.

He tried to back up.

The officer went to the window of the car.

He tried to pull forward and leave.

Eventually, the driver did stop for police and he was arrested.

Jonathan Alberto Vasquez, 22. Of 16 Dana St., was charged with failing to stop for police, operator refusing to identify self, and engine idling for more than five minutes.

Second OUI

Revere Police have arrested an East Boston man and charged him with his second OUI after he sped through the Shirley Avenue area on Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police were in routine traffic when a vehicle came at a high rate of speed and turned on a red light onto North Shore Road. Officer followed and observed the driver to take another left on Beach Street without stopping. Officers pulled him over eventually, and he was determined to be intoxicated.

Rodrigo Guizar-Haro, 36, of East Boston, was charged with failing to stop, operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), and negligent operation.

Murder Trial Goes to Jury

Jurors entered their first full day of deliberations Tuesday in the trial of Juan Gaviria, 21, of Revere, charged with first-degree murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and firearms offenses in the Jan. 23, 2015, shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Jaramillo on Garfield Avenue. Gaviria’s co-defendant, Luis Urbaez, was convicted of his role in that homicide in September.