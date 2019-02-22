Obituaries 02-20-2019

Antonio D’Amore

Of Revere

Antonio D’Amore of Revere, formerly of the North End, passed away suddenly on Feb. 16.

The beloved husband of 51 years to Maria D’Amore, he was the devoted father of Connie Napolitano and her husband, Giuseppe and Anthony D’Amore, all of Revere; cherished grandfather of Daniela and Joseph Napolitano; dear brother of Angelo D’Amore and his wife, Florence of Revere, Giovanna and her husband, Romano, Esterina and her husband, Sabino and ErminioD’Amore, all of Italy, Nina D’Amore of England and the late Massimo D’Amore and IsidaD’Amore. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. (Everyone to meet directly at church). Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

William Goggin

Of Revere, formerly of Charlestown

William “Billy” F. Goggin of Revere, formerly of Charlestown, died on Feb. 15.

Born in Boston on Nov. 11, 1935 to the late John and Harriet (Tennihan), he was the beloved husband of the late Celeste (Cavallo), devoted father of Tracie Pizzano and her husband, Paul of Saugus and Sean Goggin and his wife, Amie of Texas; cherished grandfather of Dario, Donato and Gianna Pizzano, and Zach Goggin; dear brother of Helen Willard and her late husband, James of Florida, Jack Goggin and his wife, Gerri of Walpole and the late Moe Goggin, Terry Burke, Kay Sullivan, and Tommy Goggin. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment private. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

Antonietta Penta

Of Chelsea

Antonietta (LoPriore) Penta of Chelsea died on Feb. 18 at the age of 72.

She was the beloved wife of 52 years to Michael Penta Sr., devoted mother of Maria Puleo and her husband, John of Rhode Island, Rita O’Leary of Danvers, Linda Penta of Malden, Charles Penta and his wife, Anneta of Melrose and Michael Penta Jr. and his wife, Joanne of Tewksbury; cherished grandmother of Stephanie and Anthony Puleo, Megan O’Leary, Antonia, Alexandra, Anastasia, Gianna, Sofia and Sabrina Penta and dear sister of Peter LoPriore and his wife, Maria of Peabody, Phyllis DelloIacono and her husband, Joseph of Everett, John LoPriore and his wife, Barbara of New Hampshire and the late Nicholas and Mario LoPriore. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Everett at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Attn: Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Paul Michael Howell

Retired self-employed carpenter

Paul Michael Howell, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday morning, Feb. 12 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. He was 64 years old. Born and raised in Revere, the son of the late William and Marion (Oberlander) Howell, Paul attended Revere Public Schools and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1972.

Throughout his working career, Paul was a self employed carpenter. He worked on remodeling projects for residential homes but because of various health issues Paul had to retire several years ago.

Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing until his health prohibited him from those hobbies. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

The devoted husband of Diane T. (Marino) Howell of Revere, he was the beloved brother of Marjorie Greenstein, James Howell and his wife, Kathy of Reading, David Howell and his wife, Wendy of Haverhill and the late William, John, Charles “Charlie” Howell, Jean Patti and Ruth Donovan. He was the dear brother-in-law of Nicholas Marino and his wife Susan and Janet Aliot, all of Florida and the late Paul Aliot, Helen Howell, Paul “Puzzi” Patti and Fred Donovan. Paul is also lovingly survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at the East Coast International Church, 19 Cooledge St., Revere on Friday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment to follow the funeral service will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.

Samuel McC. (Mac) Goodwin

Boston College retiree and Carroll Society member

Samuel McC. (Mac) Goodwin of Revere passed away Sunday, Feb. 17 after a prolonged illness.

Mac was born in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas on May 5, 1950, the son of a career army officer. He was a graduate of the Perkins School for the Blind and later of Boston College where he worked for over 30 years at a rewarding career in food services until his retirement.

Mac was inducted into the Carroll Society in 1986. An avid reader of history, Mac never failed to astonish with his memory for facts. A devoted Red Sox fan, Mac’s loyalty spanned decades. Growing vegetables and flowers, Mac had a lifelong passion for all things gardening. Above all else, Mac loved family gatherings, celebrating holidays and living in his house by the ocean.

He is survived by his brother, Peter Goodwin and his wife, Laurie of Walnut Creek, Calif., his brother-in-law Richard Jackson and his wife, Evelyn of Natick, and his brother-in-law, Norman Jackson and his wife, Valerie of Haverhill. Mac was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine “Gerri” Goodwin (Jackson), his brother, Charles Goodwin and his father and mother, Samuel and Christjane Goodwin.

The family will always be grateful for the exceptional and compassionate care given by the medical professionals and staff at Felberg 7, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 7Felberg/Inpatient BMT Nursing Education and Patient Comfort Fund, sent to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Francis Carino

Loved his life and the people in it

Francis W. ‘Frankie’ Carino of Newton, died Tuesday, Feb. 12 in Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 68 years old.

Born on July 27, 1950 in East Boston, he was a son of the late Biagio and Dorothy (Boyer) Carino. Raised in Revere, he graduated from Revere High School. He had a lifelong love and friendship with Virginia A. Papa and on May 10, 2003 they married in Boston. A longtime Winthrop resident he moved to Newton in 1996.

Frankie worked in construction, primarily as a truck driver both independently, as well as for other construction companies throughout Greater Boston. He was able to easily describe the many developments and building projects that he was a part of in and around Boston.

Frankie loved life and the people in it. With his outgoing personality and contagious sense of humor he will be remembered as the constant jokester with his wonderful ability to make others laugh. Often dubbed ‘The Mayor’ he was a familiar and much loved face wherever he traveled. It took him little time for acquaintances to become friends. But at the end of the day, all that mattered to Frankie was his family…most special his three princesses, Ginny, Ava and Lily…and his much loved dog named ‘Princess.’

In addition to his wife, Ginny, he leaves his twin daughters, Ava R. and Lily R. Carino, all of Newton; his siblings, William ‘Skipper’ Carino of Walpole and Christine DeMarco (Bobby) of Clayton, North Carolina; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Papa of Lexington and brother-in-law, William Papa (Dorothy) of Salem. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Rte. 20), Waltham. Burial followed in Newton Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials in his name to the Ava & Lily Carino Education Fund, made payable to Virginia Papa, in c/o Bank of America, 1 Chestnut St., Newton, MA 02465.

To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com.

Edith Graf

Passed just four months shy of her 100th birthday

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Vertuccio& Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Edith P. (Salvatore) Graf of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere and Chelsea, who passed following a long illness on Sunday, Feb. 17, at Rosewood Nursing & Rehab Center of Peabody. She was 99 years old.

Her funeral service will be held after the visitation at the Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was a 1936 graduate of Chelsea High School and continued on to Mass. College of Art as a member of the Class of 1938. For about five years, she worked within the cosmetic department of the former “Liggett’s Drug Store Group” at their Boylston St. location.

She married Revere Auxiliary Police Chief Robert E. Graf, her childhood sweetheart, in 1947 and they began their family of five children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Chief Bob passed in February of 1982, which marked Edith’s move after 65 years in Revere to Lynnfield where she was a member of the Lynnfield Senior Center and where she immensely enjoyed “Yoga Classes.”

Edith was blessed with a very long life and passed just four months shy of her 100th birthday. She was the adored mother of Robert M. Graf and his wife, Linda of Lynnfield, Linda M. Lamoly and her husband, Ronald of Ocala, Florida, Nancy A. Schifino and her late husband, Michael of Lynnfield, Deborah G. Selvitella and her husband, Henry A. of Newbury and Michael J. Graf and his wife, Daniella of Newton. She is also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was the dear sister to the late Angelina DiScipio, Phillip, Alfred and Charles Salvatore. For additional information, please visit: www.veruccioandsmith.com.

Salvatore ‘Sonny’ Fantasia

Of Salem, N.H., formerly of East Boston

Salvatore “Sonny” Fantasia, of Salem N.H., formerly East Boston, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 18.

He was the beloved husband of Geraldine (Maggio) Fantasia, devoted father of Theresa Tahtamoni of Salem, N.H., Angela Fantasia of Revere, Diana Durbano and her late husband Anthony, of the North End, Richard Fantasia and wife Joann of Florida, and Angelo Fantasia and wife Noreen of N.H., and dear brother of the late Richard Fantasia; he was also the loving grandfather of Christopher, Marc, Eric, Antuan, Christina, Diana, Sophia, Joshua, Richard, Fallon Rose, Jacob, and Lucas, and cherished great-grandfather of Logan Ryan, Guliana, Mario, Gabriella, Anthony, and Nicholas.

Family and friends will honor Sonny’s life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston (Orient Heights), on Friday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint John the Evangelist church, Winthrop Street, Winthrop, for a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Sonny being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Sonny was an Air Force Veteran, whom served in the Korean Conflict. Sonny served as an employee for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for thirty-three years. He enjoyed youth sports and spent many years organizing and coaching in any way he could.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Salvatore’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For more info visit ruggieromh.com.

Ruth Horrocks

Retired Revere School Crossing Guard

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio& Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Route 107, Revere for Ruth E. (Chiary) Horrocks who passed following a brief illness on Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Lighthouse Nursing & Rehab Center of Revere. She was 90 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately following by interment at the Annunciation Cemetery, Hobart St., Danvers.

Born in Philadelphia, Penn., she was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1946. Ruth maintained a life-long friendship with members of her high school graduating class. They called themselves “The Tuesday Nite Club” and met weekly at each other’s homes. With Ruth’s passing, only one member survives.

For over 30 years, Ruth worked as a crossing guard for the Revere School System, a job she held close to her heart.

Ruth leaves her beloved husband of 70 years, Edward W. Horrocks, Sr. She was the cherished mother of Edward W “Buddy” Horrocks Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Palm Harbor, Fla.,, Kathleen G. Horrocks and her husband, Robert Boudreau of Waltham, William B. Horrocks and his wife, Deborah of York, Maine, and Kenneth F. Horrocks and his wife, Brenda of Worton, Md.; the devoted grandmother to Cindy Horroks and her companion, Christopher Harrington of Clearwater, Fla., Jill Horrocks of Largo, Fla., Kristi Horrocks of Palm Harbor, Fla., William Horrocks and his wife, Samantha of Salsbury, Chelsea Jennings and her husband, Roland of Chestertown, Maryland and Stacy Heredia and her husband, Gary of York, Maine; dear sister of Grace Bellino of Santa Cruz, California and the late Herbert Foye, Helen T. Seeley and Francis Chiary. She is also lovingly survived by her god-daughter and niece, Robin J. Upton of California and Idaho and by many other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Ruth is also proudly survived by her surrogate son, Daniel J. Doherty and his wife, Kim of No. Reading and her six adoring great-grandchildren: Ryan, Ben, Lyla, Luke, Gray and Samuel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.