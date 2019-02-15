Revere Receives Shannon Grant for 2019

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, Revere Police Chief Jim Guido and Sergeant Rob Impemba joined Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Undersecretary of Public Safety for Law Enforcement Jennifer Queally and local police chiefs at the 2019 Sen. Charles E. Shannon, Jr., Community Safety Initiative Grant Awards.

Since 2006, the Massachusetts Legislature has appropriated funds to support the Massachusetts’s Shannon Community Safety Initiative in an effort to reduce gang violence across the Commonwealth. In order to receive the Shannon Grant, communities must develop strategies and programs in a variety of areas to deter young people from joining gangs. In turn, these sites work with community-based partners and programs to combat gang violence issues.

Revere received this grant as part of the Metro Mayors Coalition, and will share the $434,786.07 grant with Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Quincy, Revere, Somerville and Winthrop.