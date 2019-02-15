News Briefs

CAPIC seeks Revere nominee

COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAMS INTER-CITY, Inc. (CAPIC) is seeking a nominee for the Revere Limited Income Sector on the Board of Directors. The successful nominee will be a Revere resident, at least 18 years of age and be committed

to represent the interests of all low-income residents. Interested residents should contact the CAPIC office, 100 Everett Ave., Unit 14, Chelsea, to obtain a nomination form. A minimum of 25 signatures from area residents who are at or below 175-percent of the poverty standard residents is required for nomination. In the event of more than one nomination, an election will be held by the Board to determine the successful candidate. The Board of Directors reserves the right to accept or reject candidates. For further information, please call CAPIC 617-884-6130, ext. 1142. Nomination forms are due back at CAPIC by Feb. 15.

———–

COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAMS INTER-CITY, Inc. (CAPIC) está buscando un candidato para el sector de ingresos limitados de Revere para la Directiva de Consejo de Administración. El candidato para posicion deberá ser residente de Revere, y tener por lo menos 18 años de edad y debe compromete a representar los intereses de todos los residentes de bajos ingresos de Revere. Los candidatos interesados deben ponerse en contacto con la oficina de la CAPIC, 100 Everett Ave., Unidad 14, Chelsea para obtener un formulario de nominación. Se requiere un mínimo de 25 firmas de los residentes del área que están en o por debajo del 175% del estándar de pobreza para la nominación. En el caso de más de una nominación, la Junta directiva hará una elección para determinar el candidato elegido. El Consejo de Administración se reserva el derecho de aceptar o rechazar a los candidatos. Para más información, por favor llame a CAPIC 617-884-6130, ext. 1142. Los formularios de nominación deben ser enviados a CAPIC antes del 15 de Febrero de 2019.

MassPort Committee to meet

The Massachusetts Port Authority Community Advisory Committee announces the Environmental and Health Subcommittee will meet Monday, Feb, 25, 6-8 p.m. in the Logan Office Center, 1 Harborside Drive. Parking at 32 Harborside Drive.

On the agenda will be Logan-related noise in Winthrop and sight line communities, overview of noise Abatement Program, soundproofing and a history of the program with the current status.

A Time for Teddy Scholarship

Om June 24, 2018, the Decades of Rock band ran a fundraiser for Teddy Palmisano. Teddy was a former band member and a close friend to many. The money raised paid for a headstone at Teddy’s graveside. Bob Capoccia recently donated the remainder of the funds to create a scholarship in Teddy’s name for RHS students who want to pursue a career in music. There will be six $250 scholarships to be distributed over the next three years to deserving RHS students in the rock ensemble project.

Tani Marinovich named new CEO of save the harbor/save the bay

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay today announced the appointment Tani Marinovich as its new CEO. Tani succeeds long-time President Patty Foley, who is retiring after 20 years of leading the organization. The organization will honor Foley for her service at their annual Destination Boston Harbor gala on March 28th at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

Marinovich has a demonstrated track record of success in the environmental arena, having served as Executive Director of the Esplanade Association and more recently as Director of Philanthropy with The Charles River Watershed Association. Her deep passion for environmental stewardship, youth programming and community building make her uniquely qualified to lead Save the Harbor/Save the Bay to new heights.

“We are glad to have found a new leader who is cares so deeply about our mission,” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Board Chair Joseph Newman, director of Government Affairs for Massachusetts at National Grid. “Tani is an experienced non-profit leader. The Board and I are confident she will continue to ensure that our policy and programs continue to be thoughtful and strong as we work with the next generation of Harbor stewards and environmental advocates.”

“It’s an honor to have been chosen to lead an organization that aligns with my passion for clean water, public access and free youth environmental education programs,” said Marinovich. “I am thrilled to work with such a talented staff, committed board, and dedicated civic, corporate, government and community partners. I look forward to building on Patty’s legacy, and expanding the depth and breadth of the critical work of this organization.”

“This is an exciting time for Save the Harbor/Save the Bay,” said Foley. “With Tani at the helm and a great board and leadership team in place, I am confident that the future is bright for Boston Harbor and the region’s waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities. I look forward to doing everything I can to support her and the organization I love so much during this transition.”

“Tani cares about Boston Harbor, the Harbor Islands and our region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket,” said longtime Save the Harbor Director of Strategy Bruce Berman. “She also cares about our community. I look forward to working with her as Save the Harbor continues to “Share the Harbor” we have worked so hard to restore and protect with the region’s kids and families.”

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is a nonprofit public interest Boston Harbor advocacy organization. The organization is made up of thousands of citizens, as well as scientists, and civic, corporate, cultural and community leaders whose shared mission is to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the marine environment and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is best known as the driving force for the successful transformation of Boston Harbor from a national disgrace to a source of recreational and economic opportunity and civic pride for all Bostonians and the region’s residents, with the cleanest urban beaches in the nation. In 2018, their free youth environmental educations connected more than 30,000 underserved and low-income young people and their families to Boston Harbor, the harbor islands and the region’s public beaches in Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

For more information, see www.savetheharbor.org.

Go Green Save Green

Mayor Brian Arrigo is pleased to announce two 20-year solar energy agreements between the City of Revere and Citizens Energy that will result in the City saving an additional half-million dollars on top of the savings from the original contract. The City Council approved the contracts in a unanimous vote on Monday night.

Under the new agreements, Citizens is creating two new solar power plants as Low-Income Community Shared Solar Projects- one in Ayer and another in Bridgewater- By building those, Citizens increases its capacity to produce electricity and consequently increases the amount of electricity available for purchase by the City. This nets the City a 17-percent discount in its purchase cost, resulting in a savings of over $500,000 in the full term of the contract. This is on top of the projected $4 million in savings from the original contract.

“This is a great deal for taxpayers, as it allows the city to reduce expense without impacting services, and it’s also 100-percent green energy,” said Mayor Arrigo. “In addition to the savings, this new program will provide saving opportunities for the residents that need it most.”

In tandem with the purchase of solar-powered electricity, Citizens energy, through its charitable program will be able to provide deeply discounted energy credits that will amount to some $150 in savings annually to approximately 150 low-income households in Revere.

Young Professionals Networking Event at nightshift brewing

For those of us who live and work in Everett we recognize the vibrant quality of the city and the unlimited economic potential around us. Tap into this excitement and meet your colleagues in the Everett Chamber of Commerce. We are hosting a “Young Professionals Networking Event” at Nightshift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett on Thursday, Feb.21, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy food, a nice brew and a free chance to win Professional Life Coaching from the Handel Co. of New York City ($650 value). Most importantly meet the business leaders in Everett who will help direct its future. Bring a friend and enjoy a fun night exploring Everett’s great potential and learn about the many opportunities to gain knowledge and meet the people that can help you grow in your business.

The Everett Chamber of Commerce has a mission to create and advance a favorable climate of economic development and growth for its members. The Chamber serves as a unifying voice for all its’ member while acting as an advocate for issues that may impact the business community.

For any questions on this event or the Everett Chamber of Commerce, please contact Cheryl Smith at (617) 387-9100 or via e-mail at [email protected]