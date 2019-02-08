Serino Announces Candidacy for Ward 6 Council Seat

Richard J. “Ricky” Serino has announced that he will be a candidate for the Ward 6 seat on the Revere City Council. Following is Mr. Serino’s announcement:

My name is Richard J. “Ricky” Serino, and it is my honor to announce that I am a candidate for Ward 6 Councillor on the Revere City Council. I am running because I believe my commitment and experience will make a positive and meaningful difference for the neighborhood that has given so much to me.

My family roots in West Revere run deep. In fact, they go back four-generations – nearly 100 years – to the days when my great-grandfather John Serino operated a plastering business in the neighborhood. I am a lifelong Ward Six resident who grew up attending the A.C. Whelan Elementary School and playing baseball at St. Mary’s Park. As a teen, I worked as a cashier at Stop & Shop on Squire Road, where I got to interact with many of you and learned the importance of having a positive attitude while providing customer service. After graduating from Malden Catholic High School in 2010, I attended Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Politics in 2014.

Growing up in the Serino family, a strong work ethic and the notion of public service was instilled at a young age. My grandfather is a retired Revere Police officer, having served on the department for 37 years, and my uncle is currently a member of the Revere Fire Department. During summers in high school, I worked at the Revere Department of Public Works as a student helper in the Highway Department. It was there that I gained a true understanding and respect for those who work day-in and day-out to make Revere better. In our family, we recognize that citizens must be engaged in the city in order to better the quality of life for our neighbors in the community.

As a proud Eagle Scout, and an active citizen, service to the community is deeply rooted in my character and my faith. At Saint Mary of the Assumption church, I am an active parishioner, lector, member of the Holy Name Society, and a former altar server and CCD teacher. I have also worked with a team of talented and dedicated individuals as a member of the West Revere Neighborhood Group, which strives to make our neighborhood a better place to live, work and play. Some of the projects spearheaded by the West Revere Neighborhood Group have been the Paws ‘n Play Dog Park and the newly installed murals on the Sargent Street underpass.

Since graduating college nearly five years ago, I have had the privilege of serving as the Legislative Aide to State Rep. RoseLee Vincent. Working as a legislative staffer has given me a unique perspective to serve as councillor. The position has allowed me to interact and work with state and local leaders on a wide variety of issues affecting the lives of Revere residents. I feel that each day, I learn something new about our community and its people. On the practical side, the position has prepared me to read a municipal budget, as well as how to effectively advocate for a constituency.

Anyone who knows me can attest that I have a deep love for my city – the City of Revere. I am confident that I am a great candidate for this position because I not only truly care for the well-being of the residents of our ward and for our city, but because I have the experience it takes to hit the ground running. My commitment to the residents coupled with my knowledge of city issues and services will allow me to roll up my sleeves and get right to work.

This is a unique time in Revere’s history. Being so close to Boston and having America’s First Public Beach on our shore, Revere has so much to offer the region. Collectively, as a community, we need to work together – as residents and elected officials – to continue to raise our city up and move it forward.

In closing, I humbly ask for your support in this year’s municipal election so that together, we can make Ward 6 and the City of Revere the best community to live and work in the Commonwealth. I look forward to running a positive campaign and to talking with residents about your vision for our city.