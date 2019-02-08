Celtics, TD Bank Community Crew Joins ‘A Bed for Every Child’ in Building 40 Twin-beds for Boston-area Youth in Need

The Boston Celtics and TD Bank CommUNITY Crew joined ‘A Bed for Every Child’ in Lynn, MA last week as they helped build 40 new twin-beds for Boston area youth in need. Celtics players Brad Wanamaker and Guerschon Yabusele were on site to help build the beds, which all feature Celtics and basketball-themed bedding and accessories.

“The community came together today for something bigger than basketball,” said Wanamaker. “What an opportunity to be here and help these volunteers in making an impact throughout the greater Boston area.”

“Our employees are excited to be a part of assembling beds for local children in need,” said John Ratoff, U.S. Regional Head of Field Marketing Strategy, TD Bank. “Supporting the communities where we live and work is a vital part of how we operate our business every day.”

In addition to helping assemble the new beds, Wanamaker and Yabusele interacted with and posed for photos with members of the CommUNITY Crew.

Five years ago, advocates from the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless were offering homeless prevention resources for families at a public school when a teacher approached them. The teacher shared that many of her students were coming to school extremely tired because they did not have a bed. Knowing that many of the students’ parents simply could not afford to purchase one, she wondered if the Coalition could help get beds for some of her students. That one inquiry launched A Bed for Every Child, a program that works with public schools, as well as other community organizations, to provide access to free new twin beds for children in need throughout Massachusetts.