Police Briefs 02-06-2019

Police News

HIT PARKED CAR IN NORTHGATE

A Lynn man has been charged with allegedly driving drunk after he drove into oncoming traffic on Squire Road and then careened into the Northgate parking lot – hitting a parked car with a person in it.

Around 11:48 p.m. on Jan. 26, police started getting several calls for a driver who was driving the wrong way on Squire Road.

The driver had been driving erratically on Squire Road, with many witnesses noticing. At one point, however, he jumped the median and began drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic. Once he got to Northgate, he jumped the curb and careened into the Northgate Mall parking lot – where he hit a parked car.

The car actually had a person sitting inside, but the person wasn’t injured seriously.

After an investigation, the man was determined to be driving while intoxicated.

Edgar Joel Romero, 31, of Lynn, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation and wanton destruction of property over $1,200.

GETS FIFTH OUI

A Revere man was arrested on Jan. 29 for what would be his fifth operating while under the influence of liquor charge.

Around 9:30 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Winthrop Parkway for several 9-1-1 calls related to a man that had cashed into four parked cars.

The man had tried to flee, but unfortunately, his front tire had been ripped off and the truck was lying sideways on its grill. That rendered it inoperable and prevented the big getaway. Witnesses also made sure he didn’t escape.

After an investigation, he was determined to be intoxicated.

Glenn DiMasse, 57, of 16 Ridge Rd., was charged with operating under the influence (fifth incident), unlicensed operation, negligent operation, and three counts of wanton destruction of property over $1,200.

FOILED BY THE BUMPER

One man who tried to flee an accident on Wentworth Road was foiled when police found his bumper and license plate still in the road.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, police were called to the corner of Wentworth and Randall roads for a hit-and-run property damage on a car. One witness saw the car hit a parked car and then flee.

Police noted the vehicle had damage to the front bumper and the driver’s side panel. They also noticed a red, 10-foot bumper in the street that was from the potential culprit.

Magically, the plate was still on the discarded bumper.

Police searched the plate and reported to a residence on Broadway, where they found the car in question missing a bumper and the engine still running.

The operator was located inside and taken into custody.

Michael Miller, 29, of 838 Broadway, was charged with leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

EVICTION SITUATION

One Boulevard woman was charged with disorderly conduct and warrants when the landlord attempted to evict her on Jan. 29.

Around 9:55 a.m., the woman was in the process of being served eviction papers when she caused a disturbance and police were called. Once officers arrived, they found she had several active arrest warrants for public assistance fraud and motor vehicle violations.

The woman allegedly became disorderly and resisted attempts to arrest her.

Joanne Martiniello, 48, of 540 Boulevard, was arrested on two warrants, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

TRIED TO FLEE

One Malden Street woman has been charged after hitting a parked car and trying to flee on Jan. 27.

Around 5:17 a.m. the woman was reported to have hit a parked car on Park Avenue. She tried to flee the scene, witnesses said, but her car was no longer able to operate. That kept her on scene for when police arrived.

Maritza Garces, 37, of 545 Malden St., was charged with negligent operation and a marked-lanes violation.

TOO LOUD

Police summonsed a man from Revere Beach Boulevard who continued to have a loud and disorderly party on Jan. 27 – disturbing neighbors in his building.

Around 3:30 a.m., police arrived on scene for the second time in the evening and told the man he had to conclude the party. Police had visited earlier in the night and he had told them he would wrap it up.

That didn’t happen.

After dispersing the party people, the police charged the man for keeping a noisy home.

Austin Cole Smith, 26, of 540 Boulevard, was charged with keeping a noisy and disorderly house and disturbing the peace.

WEEKLY CRIME Report

House Breaks: (3)

Carleton Street; Morris Street; and Revere Street.

Commercial Breaks: (0)

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (7)

*Squire Road; Sullivan Street; North Shore Rd; Oxford Street; Thornton Street (plate); Temple Street; and Haddon Street.

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (54)

Copeland Circle; Mahoney Circle; Brown Circle; Shirley Avenue; Parkway; Furlong Drive Pemberton Street; Campbell/Walnut; Marble/Washington; Ward Street; Broadway; Broadway/Beach; Furlong Drive; Broadway; Squire Road; Arcadia/Oak Island; Jordan Street; Squire Road; Lynn Marsh Road; Washington/Malden; North Shore Rd; Squire Road; Park Avenue; Squire Road; North Shore Rd; Bennett/Lynn; Mountain Avenue; Randall/Wentworth; Cushman/Broadway; Ward Street; North Shore Rd; Ward/McCoba; Ward Street; Broadway; Park/Furness; Bryant Street; State Road; Winthrop/Victoria; Revere Street; Hichborn Street; Agry Terrace; Parkway; Beach/North Shore Rd; North Shore Rd; North Shore Rd; Beach Street; Overlook Ridge Drive; Parkway; American Legion Hwy; Broadway; Lee Burbank Hwy; Squire Road; and Lynn Marsh Road.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 19

ARREST Report

TUESDAY, JAN. 29

Joanne Martinello, 48, of 540 Revere Beach Blvd., was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Glenn E. DiMasse, 57, of 16 Ridge Road, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (fifth offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and three counts of wanton destruction of property under $1,200.

THURSDAY, JAN. 31 Mario V. Martinez, 40, of 29 Roosevelt St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of shoplifting (second offense).