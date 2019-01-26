Obituaries 01-23-2019

Beverly Jane McWilliams

Longtime Revere School Teacher’s Aide

Beverly Jane (Marion) McWilliams, age 72, died on Jan. 19 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth.

She was the devoted wife of Gerald John McWilliams of Plymouth. Born in Dennis, on Jan 18, 1947, Beverly was a daughter of Marguerite (Robinson) Marion and the late William Robert Marion. She was educated at Harwich High school and Cape Cod Community College. For many years, Beverly worked as a teacher’s aide for the Revere Public School System.

Beverly enjoyed many hobbies. She loved listening to music, especially Smokey Robinson. She was an avid reader and loved spending free time at Short Beach in Revere. She was always reaching out, helping children whenever she could. She held her grandchildren close to her heart. You’d frequently see Beverly enjoying her Pepsi in one hand and a cigarette in the other! There will truly be a void felt by all the hearts she touched.

Besides leaving her husband Gerald and her mother, Marguerite, Beverly was the loving mother of Colin McWilliams and his wife, Danielle of Falmouth, David Welch and his wife, Leigh of Northborough and Holly Burns and her husband, Michael of Plymouth. She was the beloved sister of Jeanne Rudzinski of Meredith, N.H., and Carol Halacy and her husband, Daniel of Uxbridge and the cherished grandmother of Gregory, Thomas, Shea, Dylan and Nora.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Davis Funeral & Cremation Life Celebration Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will take place on Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Christ Church Episcopal, 149 Court St., Plymouth. Cremation will follow.

For online guestbook and directions visit:www.cartmelldavis.com.

Frank Infante

Known as ‘The Florist’

Frank V. “The Florist” Infante of Revere died on Jan. 18.

Frank was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1946. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Army. He went to floral design school and owned his own business, Frank’s Flower Shop for 44 years in Revere where he was coined the name of Frank “The Florist.” He will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends.

He was the beloved husband of 68 years to Carmela (Mal) Infante (Milano); devoted father of Patti Giunta and her husband, John and Cindy Lenarcic and her husband, Ivan Lenarcic III, all of Revere; cherished grandfather of Ivan Lenarcic IV and Alexandra Giunta; son of the late Salvatore Infante and Anna and Sam Chiulli and dear brother of the late Louise Johnson. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visitation will be today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lighthouse Nursing Recreation Center, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

John Reppucci

Taught 40 years in Revere schools

John C. Reppucci, 98, of Revere, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Jan. 21.

Born Dec. 7, 1920, to the late Giacomo and Anna (Mele) Reppucci, he was the last to survive of six siblings: Ralph, Anthony, Alfonso, and Carmine Reppucci and Florence Consalvo.

John graduated from Revere High School in 1938 and received his B.A. in Economics from Boston College in 1943. Upon graduation, he began teaching in the Revere Public Schools while continuing to pursue his education at Boston University, receivingan M.A. in Education in 1947 and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Specialization in the field of Guidance in 1953.

In 1952, John wed the late Josephine (Coscia) Reppucci and they were blessed with 55 years of marriage and five children, Maryann, John Jr., Janet, Ann, and Virginia.

John was an avid reader committed to learning and education. During his forty-year tenure in the Revere Public Schools, he mentored, encouraged, and advocated for his students. He was a “second father” to many of his children’s friends; chauffeuring them, encouraging their educational pursuits, and taking them to sporting events. John coached baseball and basketball teams and loved all athletics, although he was partial to Boston College teams. Once his grandchildren began to play sports, nothing would stop John from attending their games. He was their greatest fan.

John will be deeply missed by his five children: Maryann, John Jr., Janet, Ann and Virginia; his devoted sons-in-law and daughter-in-law: Paul, Thomas and Lisa; his loving grandchildren: Dara and her husband Craig, John III, Nicholas, Jeffrey, Thomas, Gregory and Michael; his great-children: Gwendolen and Theodore; his devoted caretaker Odene and family and numerous relatives in the Reppucci and Coscia families.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio &Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a 12 noon Mass at St. Anthony’s Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Mary Lee Thomas

Lifelong Revere resident

Mary Lee Thomas, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on Jan. 16.

She was the devoted mother of Denise Lyons and her husband, Christopher of Lynn, Darlene Tringrali of Medford, John Thomas of Revere and the late Donna Domegan; dear sister of Mildred Parris and her late husband, Preston of Georgia; cherished grandmother of Derek Powell and his wife Nikkole, Ashley Valle and her husband, Jorge, Tami Sammataro and her husband, Cameron, Joseph Tringrali, Kalie Thomas and Patrick Thomas; adoring great-grandmother of Nevaeh, David, Natalie, Gabriella, Tyler, and Jackson and caring aunt of Linda Dunehew. She is also survived by many loving cousins. A Graveside Service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Atty. Francis ‘Frank’ Cunningham

Assistant Clerk Magistrate for Boston Municipal Court and past Grand-Knight, Knights of Columbus, #179

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Attorney Francis X. “Frank” Cunningham, Sr., a Revere native and lifelong resident, who passed unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 10 at the New England Baptist Hospital of Boston, after knee surgery. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue) Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born and raised in Revere, he attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School and Immaculate Conception High School, graduating in 1947. A star student and class president, he was also an outstanding all-around athlete (basketball, baseball, captain of the football team, “All Catholic”), chairman of the Debating Society and performer in school theatricals.

Following high school, “Clem” Cunningham served as athletic coach in football and basketball for I.C. High (1950-53.)

He attended St. Michael’s College, Boston College (B.S. in Business Administration/Accounting, 1951), Boston College Law School, and New England School of Law/Portia Law School (LLB and Doctor of Jurisprudence, 1958.)

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from October 1953 to October 1955 in the Finance Corps. He was admitted to the Massachusetts Bar in November 1958 and worked as an auditor for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the U.S. Navy Audit office (1956-59). He worked in the private sector from 1959 to 1970 as Corporate Director of Contracts at EPSCO Inc. of Westwood. Mr. Cunningham also provided vast pro bono and public interest legal work to his community in the late 1960s, founding and serving as board officer for Community Action Program of Revere, Inc. (CAPRI), Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC), YMCA of Revere and Winthrop, and the North Suffolk Legal Assistance Association. He also maintained a law practice from 1970 to 1977, concentrating on basic law (preparing wills, conducting probate cases, etc.). He was retained by four different Revere mayors over three decades (1972-2002) to represent the City as Consultant Negotiator in labor relation negotiations.

He was appointed Assistant Clerk Magistrate in the Boston Municipal Criminal Court in October of 1971, serving with undiminished commitment to excellence and justice for over 45 years, retiring in September of2017 at 87 years of age.

He was born to lifelong dedicated and generous parents, who helped found and build the Immaculate Conception Community Parish. He was Past President and a lifelong member of the Holy Name Society, from 1965 until his death. He maintained a membership in the usher team at Immaculate Conception. In the late 1950s through 1960, he was an active committee member for the Convent Fund, and later worked within the board committee for the 100th celebration of the Parish and the establishment of the new church in 1990.

Frank also held membership within the Revere Council Knights of Columbus, #179, from the late 1950s until his death. He held the office of Grand Knight (1964-1965) and served as Council Treasurer (1975-89). Frank was an avid world traveler committed to lifelong learning. After his children and grandchildren, he loved M&M’s, the New Bridge Café and Kelly’s Roast Beef.

He was the cherished father of Susan Cunningham of Brookline; Francis X. “Buddy” Cunningham, Jr. and his wife, Charlotte (Hoppe) of Chevy Chase, Md.; Denise Cunningham and her partner, Ellen Durkee of Takoma Park, Md., Carolyn Simon of Sierra Madre, Calif., Patrick J. Cunningham and his wife Debra (Segee) of Revere, Kevin M. Cunningham and his wife, Lisa Gibalerio of Belmont, Daniel P. Cunningham and his wife, Mary Hennessey, of Takoma Park, Md. and Joan Cunningham and her husband, John Condon, of Hawthorn, Victoria, Australia. He was the former husband to the late Evelyn Therese (Conway) Cunningham who passed April 27, 2015. He was the dear son of the late Patrick J. Cunningham and Celia “Cecilia” (Gavin) Cunningham; the devoted grandfather to Sean, Colin and Michael Cunningham, June and Lily Durkee, Parker Simon, Morgan, Madison and Mackenzie Cunningham, Benjamin, Julia and Christina Cunningham, Gabriel Cunningham and his wife, Amanda Morejon and Dylan and Coleman Cunningham and Grace and Olivia Condon; beloved brother of the late John A. Cunningham, Dr. Leo P. Cunningham, Eileen C. “Sis” Corey, RN, Mary Theresa “Tess” Monagle and Margaret Cunningham and the dear brother-in-law of the late William Vincent “Vinny” Monagle Sr. He is also lovingly survived by two sisters-in-law, Patricia “Pat” Cunningham and Betty Cunningham.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to CAPIC, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization he helped found over 50 years ago which continues to provide opportunities for low income individuals in Revere, Chelsea and Winthrop, by mail to CAPIC, 100 Everett Ave. Unit 14, Chelsea, MA 02150, ATTN: Robert Repucci.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Efren Yournet-Nieves

Of Everett

Efren Yournet-Nieves of Everett passed away on Jan. 8 at the age of 32.

Born in Mayaguez Puerto Rico to Madeline Nieves of Everett and the late Edwin Yournet, he was the devoted father of Elianey and Jenalice Yournet, cherished grandson to his maternal grandparents Santos Nieves and the late Zoraida of Puerto Rico and to his paternal grandparents, Edwin Yournet and the late Mirima Gonzales of Puerto Rico; dear brother of Nicole Yournet of Puerto Rico, Madeline Yournet of Leominster, Nilza Silvestry of Chelsea, Charles Munzing of Everett, and Kaylin Nieves of Everett and the adoring nephew to Gloria Nieves, and Maria Nieves of Chelsea. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

All funeral services were privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Efren to his two children Elianey and Jenalice. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Anthony DeFeo

Of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston

Anthony “Tony” DeFeo of Chelsea, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Jan. 16. He was 89 years old.

He was the cherished son of the late Pasquale and Claudia (LuCarluga) DeFeo, beloved husband of

Elena “Helen” (Todesco) DeFeo, loving father of Constance Bertolino and her husband, Anthony of Revere, Patrick DeFeo and his companion, Faith of Chelsea and the late Anthony DeFeo Jr.; adored grandfather of Toni-ann Merlina and her husband, Mark and their son, Anthony “AJ”, Amy McCauley and her daughter, Zaniyah and Felicia DeFeo; dear brother of Pasquale DeFeo and his wife, Kathy of Revere, Camille Bugden of Braintree, Theresa Loubier of West Roxbury and the late Jimmy, John, and Peter DeFeo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The DeFeo Family would like to thank the entire staff at Eastpointe Rehab and Hallmark VNA and Hospice for their attentive care and compassion during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guest book please go to www.vazzafunerals.

Carmille Pasquale

Sales clerk at Rainbow Clothing

Funeral services were held privately for Carmille R. “Camille” Pasquale, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 30 at her Revere homee. She was 55 years old.

Carmille was a lifelong resident of Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1982. She worked as a sales clerk in women’s fashion for most of her working career. She worked for Fashion Bug and for the past 10 years at Rainbow Clothing at Northgate.

She was also very dedicated to her family and was a caregiver for her parents. Carmille’s favorite pastime was being surrounded by her loving family at holidays, birthdays and any other occasions when they were together.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Concetta “Connie” (Penta) Pasquale and Anthony M. Pasquale, loving sister of Michael A. Pasquale and his companion, Nancy Pardi of Revere; the beloved niece of Michelina Pasquale of Revere; the cherished cousin of Stephen J. Pasquale and his wife, Carla, Linda Guarino and her husband, Michael, Gianna Pasquale, Michael A. Guarino and Tanner D. St. Clair all of Revere.

Interment was private. For more information: visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Nicholas Mastromarino

Former resident of Malden

Nicholas A. Mastromarino, formerly of Malden, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 19.

He was the beloved father of Nicholas Alessandro of Chelsea, adoring son of Marline Porix and her husband, Hector of Revere and the late John D. Mastromarino of East Boston, dear brother of Monique Nestor and her husband, Raymond Jr. of Saugus and John Mastromarino and his wife, Judy of Malden; cherished grandson of the late David and Arline Carrozza, loving boyfriend of Brenda Lee Dean and her son, Patrick and caring nephew of Donna and Jim Rego of Florida, Debbie and Manny Fernandes of East Boston, and Eleanor and Timmy Partee of Peabody. He also leaves behind Renee Synnott Booth, the mother of his son as well as other dear aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Funeral Mass will be held at Calvary Christian Church 47 Grove St, Lynnfield (Everyone to meet directly at church) on Saturday at 10 a.m. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Philip Mallet

40-year Massport foreman, active in Teamsters Union

Philip (Phil) Mallett, a lifelong resident of Point of Pines, Revere, died on Jan. 20.

Phil worked as a Foreman at Massport for 40 years. He also led Teamsters Local 157 and was a business agent with Teamsters Local 25, representing Massport employees for many years. Phil has been an elected member of the Massport Retirement Board since 1990. He did it his way.

He was the beloved husband of 46 years of Deborah (Shute) Mallett, adoring son of Nancy (Vitale) Todd, her late husband, Eugene and his late father, Philip Sr.;devoted father of Marc Mallett and his wife, Elizabeth of Illinois, Sean Mallett and his wife, Jodi of Florida and Allison Statham and her husband, David of Arlington; cherished grandfather of Jack, Molly, Benjamin, Maeve, Jaden, Quincy, Jett and Emily; dear brother of Kathy Jenkinson of Revere and caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving aunts, several brothers-and sisters in-law, cousins and friends.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://beatnb.org/give/. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.