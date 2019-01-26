Sports 01-23-2019

RhS sports Roundup

RHS hockey team defeats Everett, 4-0

The Revere High hockey team put it all together at both ends of the ice to skate to a 4-0 victory at Northeastern Conference South Division rival Everett last Wednesday.

The final score was not reflective of the Patriots’ dominance of the contest. Revere outshot Everett by a wide margin, but the Crimson Tide’s goalie turned in a superb effort to thwart many Patriot scoring opportunities.

Wayne Cintolo scored what would prove to be the game-winner, with freshman Alexio Trichilo earning an assist with a nice feed to Cintolo to make it 1-0.

Senior Andres Cardona scored his first career goal. Senior defenseman Matt Cravotta lit the lamp with a blast from the point and Rick Briana added some extra insurance for the 4-0 finale.

RHS sophomore netminder Tristian Goroshko went the whole way to record his first career high school varsity shutout.

Three days later the Patriots traveled to the Salem State University rink to meet Swampscott, another NEC South Division foe. Revere trailed 2-0 after two periods, but Cintolo drew the Patriots within a goal early in the third period. The Big Blue responded with a marker to make it a two-goal affair once again at 3-1, but Cintolo went back to work and lit the lamp to bring Revere to the brink of level at 3-2 with seven minutes remaining.

Despite some furious play and chances to score in the closing minutes, in which the Patriots pulled goalie Goroshko for a sixth skater, Revere was unable to achieve the equalizer.

“Overall, we played well in both games,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello. “Wayne Cintolo has really stepped up in the scoring department for us and both of our sophomore goalies, Tristian Goroshko and JT Bowdridge, have been solid in net for us.”

Ciccarello and his crew will host Somerville tonight (Wednesday) at Cronin at 5:30 p.m. and will make the long trek to Gloucester on Saturday.

RHS boys track strolls past Gloucester

The Revere High boys indoor track and field team cruised to a 68-18 triumph over Northeastern Conference rival Gloucester last Tuesday at the Roland Merullo Field House.

Leading the way for the Patriots was Fraynel Del Rosario Amparo, who scored a team-high eight points for the meet. Fraynel finished in first-place in the 50 yard hurdles in 7.0 seconds and took second spot in the high jump with a leap of 5’-6”.

However, he was not alone among Patriots who turned in impressive performances. Sam Gonzalez led a Revere sweep in the 600 dash with a clocking of 1:38.3. He was followed by teammates Eric Bua in 1:38.4 and Idriss Taoujni in 1:40.9.

For Bua, it was his second second-place finish of the day, the first coming in the shot put with his throw of 37’-9”. Eric totaled six points for his efforts.

Alaa Atoui led a Revere sweep in the shot put with his toss of 38’-0”. After the second-place effort of Bua, Jaryd Benson finished third with a heave of 36’-6”. The Patriots also took fourth place in the shot, with Jeremiah Rodas’s toss of 34’-6” outdistancing all of the Gloucester opponents.

Yussuf Ali Buda led a Patriot sweep in the 50 yard dash in a time of 5.9. Teammate Cal Capozzi recorded the same clocking for second place and Arath Hernandez-Neto came across in third in 6.1.

A highly-competitive 600 dash, in which the top five finishers were within 0.9/second of each other, saw Patriot Augusto Goncalves earn first-place honors in 40.9. Teammate Matthew DeRocha came across in third place in 41.3 and Patriot Camron Ventura was fifth in 41.8.

Christian Madrid paced a 1-2 Revere finish in a similarly-dramatic 1000 race with his clocking of 2:55.1. Teammate Jonathan Nushi was right behind in 2:55.5 and the Gloucester boy came next in 2:55.8, a separation of just 0.7/second among the top three.

Patriot teammate Antony Arias finished fourth in a fine time of 3:06.5. Although Antony did not score in the 1000, he earned a point for the Revere side of the scoresheet with his third-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 5’-4”.

Revere also won both distance events. Victor Pelatere continued his dominance this season in the mile with his time of 5:06.4. Fabio Tran took first in the two-mile run in 11:30.6.

Rayan Riazi scored three points for his second-place finish in the hurdles in 7.5.

The Patriot 4 x 400 relay quartet handily defeated their Gloucester counterparts by 12 seconds with their finish of 4:05.9.

The Revere boys will host Beverly today (Wednesday).

Swimmers nipped in meet with Peabody

The Revere High swim team engaged in what RHS head coach Chris Hill called “one of the most exciting meets I’ve ever been a part of,” though unfortunately, the Patriots emerged on the short end of a 93-90 decision at Peabody last Tuesday.

With the diving competition coming first, the Revere squad found itself swimming upstream from the outset, falling into a 13-0 hole, inasmuch as Peabody had five divers and the Patriots do not have any, allowing Peabody to claim the 13 maximum points (six for first place, four for second, and three for third) in one event.

However, Revere soon began swimming into open water, bouncing back to slice the deficit in half, 33-26, by winning the first three swimming competitions.

The RHS medley relay team of David Del Rio, Ashton Hoang, Andrew Carvalhais, and William Arias provided the big highlight for Revere, swimming a team-best to win their race.

Other Patriot competitors who turned in strong performances were Isabella Veraldi, who won the 200 free, and Del Rio, who took the 200 IM. Freshman Jeffery Martinez took second in the 50 free sprint and Carvalhais won the 100 fly. At the halfway mark of the meet, Peabody’s advantage remained at seven, 49-42.

In the 100 free, Martinez, Lelia Cesic, and Arias went 2-3-4 to outscore Peabody 9-7, closing the gap to five 56-51.

Peabody fought back, winning the 500 free despite personal records (PR) from Patriots Reked Caushaj and freshman Miguel Leonard. However, in the 200 free relay, the Revere quartet of Del Rio, Hoang, Arias, and Carvalhais took first place.

When Del Rio and Veraldi went 1-2 in the 100 back and Carvalhais and Hoang were joined by Lucas Hurtado in scoring for Revere in the breast stroke, the Patriots had narrowed the margin to a single point, 85-84, going into the last event, the 400 free relay.

A very strong Peabody team swam a sub-4:00 relay to win the race and the meet by taking the eight points for their first-place finish. Revere captured second and third places (earning four and two points for a total of six) with Mathews Oliveria and Ahmed Khalid joining Martinez and Caushaj on the runner-up squad and Sonia Salazar and Olivia Windsor teaming up with Cesic and Veraldi for third place.

Hill and his crew will take on East Boston tomorrow (Thursday) at the Garfield School pool.

RHS boys fight hard at Classical

The Revere High boys basketball team, coming off a week of inaction because of high school exam week, traveled to Lynn Friday night to face the Rams of Lynn Classical.

The Patriots, showing a bit of rust from their mid-season week off, struggled at the outset of the contest. Classical jumped out to an 12-2 lead with their full court pressure and Revere turnovers.

The undermanned Patriots (several members of the team were out with the flu and injuries) battled hard and began to handle the pressure better, but the Rams continued to shoot the ball well and led 25-10 at the end of the first period.

The second quarter was much better for the Patriots, as Revere controlled the tempo and slowly began to creep back into the contest. Senior captain Sebastian Vanegas knocked down a three-pointer and did a great job at the point guard position handling the Classical pressure.

Senior guard Wilkens Altenor made a nice move to the basket and sank two free throws to cut deeper into the Classical lead. The last few minutes before halftime went back and forth, with Classical taking a 37-26 advantage into the break.

Revere senior co-captain Scotty Montefusco (14 points, 3-for-6 on three pointers) kept the Patriots within striking range after the intermission with some sharp shooting from beyond the arc, helping the Patriots whittle the formerly-large Classical lead to five points.

Junior forward Scott Toglan came into the game and played outstanding defense, drawing a pair of charges that pumped up his teammates and shifted the momentum to the Patriots.

Classical called timeout to regroup and came out of the TO with a combination of defensive pressure and accuracy from the free throw line (the Rams were 21-of-27 from the charity stripe on the night) that rebuilt the LC lead back into double figures, 54-36, at the third buzzer.

However, the Patriots, as they have all season, refused to quit and displayed their resiliency. Senior guard Donato Colarossi (seven points, two steals, three blocks) attacked the basket and set up his teammates, while sophomore forwards Wilfredo Martinez (10 points on a perfect 3-for-3 field goals and 4-for-4 free throws) and Dillan Day (five points, five rebounds) made big contributions.

The Patriots also displayed tough, hard-nosed defense, eventually cutting the deficit to 64-57 with 1:50 to go. However, the effort proved too little, too late as the Rams hit their free throws down the stretch to pull away for a 70-53 victory.

“The turnovers and fouls in the first quarter really hurt us and that was basically the difference in the game,” said RHS head coach David Leary. “We needed to be ready from the start but we came out flat. If we did not turn the ball over so much, this is a different game.

“Still, we were proud of the kids for continuing to compete,” added the coach. “We are fighting through some adversity right now with flu and injuries, but that is no excuse. We have to learn from this and continue to work hard and improve if we want to reach some of our season goals.”

The Patriots, who now stand at 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Northeastern Conference, were set to travel to rival Winthrop last night (Tuesday) and will host Swampscott Friday evening for Autism Awareness Night. Tip off is set for 7:00 pm at the RHS fieldhouse. The Revere Middle School Team will be scrimmaging the Revere eighth-grade travel team at halftime.

Leary and crew will entertain Lynn English next Wednesday evening.

RHS girls basketball nipped by Classical, 48-44

The Revere High girls basketball team came up short against Lynn Classical, 48-44, this past Friday evening at the Roland Merullo Field House.

Lady Patriot junior captain Erika Cheever turned in a fine effort, scoring a team-high 16 points despite being shadowed with her every step by a Classical defender.

Caroline Stasio turned in a monster performance, narrowly missing a triple double, with eight points, 16 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots.

Skyla DeSimone hit for a solid nine points on the night, while Katie O’Donnell turned in a hard-nosed, gritty performance on defense, despite giving up almost eight inches to her opponent.

“The team gave an outstanding effort against a good, big Lynn Classical team,” said RHS head coach Matt. Willis.

Willis and his crew have their busiest stretch of the season this week and next with six games in 11 days. They were set to host Winthrop last night (Tuesday) and will travel to Melrose tonight (Wednesday) for a non-league contest. They will play at Swampscott Friday evening and then return home Monday to entertain Triton, another non-league opponent.

Next Wednesday they will travel to Lynn English before returning home next Friday to face Salem.

RHS girls track edged by Gloucester

The Revere High girls indoor track & field team fought hard in a closely-battled meet with Gloucester, coming out on the short end of a 45-36 decision, last Tuesday at the Merullo Field House.

The Lady Patriots captured first place in three of the nine individual events:

Kiana Napolitano – Shot-Put (28’-7”)

Olivia Novoselsky – Mile (6:32)

Fatima Hartout – 2 Mile (14:14)

Scoring three points for Revere with second place finishes were:

Lily DellaIacono – 50Y Dash (6.9)

Nubya Filho – 600M (2:05.6)

Thalia Ramos – 1000M (3:50.2)

Jenna Wells – Shot-Put (26’-5”)

Taylor Sujko – High Jump (4’-8”)

Adding single points with third place performances were:

Luana Barbosa – 50Y Hurdles (8.7)

Kiana Napolitano – 50Y Dash (6.9)

Emily DeMauro – 300M (50.4)

Gabby Mogavero – Mile (7:30)

Eliyah Godfrey – 2 Mile (15:59)

“Overall I was pleased with the girls performances,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “Gloucester has a lot of top-end talent and it showed as they won six of the nine events.

“We had a ton of personal records,” continued LaBruna. “Taylor Sujko had her best meet of the season, running a PR of 7.0 in the dash and jumping 4’-8” in high jump. She had a good attempt at 4’-10” which would have qualified her for states.

“Thalia Ramos surprised me with a fast time in the 1000,” LaBruna added. “She usually runs the 600, but I bumped her up due to an injury and she looked extremely comfortable. She’ll certainly be running that event again.” The Lady Patriots’ next meet is set for today (Wednesday) at home against Beverly.