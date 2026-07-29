American Idol sensation John Foster will perform at Kowloon Aug. 15

By Cary Shuman

The phrase, “The Next One,” comes from the National Hockey League to describe the exceptional rising stars hoping to match the incredible achievements of Wayne Gretzky, known as “The Great One.”

In the music industry, we have found “The Next One,” and he is 20-year-old John Foster, the incredibly talented singer, songwriter and guitar player, who garnered international acclaim as a runner-up on American Idol season 23 in 2025.

On Aug. 15, Foster will make his first Boston-area appearance for a live concert at the Kowloon in Saugus. Tickets are selling fast as many are lining up to join the rapidly growing “Foster Roster” of admirers.

American Idol fans cherished his unique country music-singing style, his dynamic stage presence, and ability to energize and inspire his audiences. They also learned that he is an impressive, articulate young man who was co-valedictorian of his high school class.

A native of Louisiana, Foster had his first music performance in July, 2022, at a local restaurant and bar that his family had frequented “since I was a small kid.”

“It was very special for me to do my very first gig there,” said Foster, who continued with three-hour acoustic shows in Louisiana venues.

In November, 2024, Foster auditioned for American Idol in Nashville and would go on to earn his “Golden Ticket” to Hollywood. Week by week, Foster showed tremendous range and built a national following. While some have compared Foster’s charm and appearance to 1970s teen idol David Cassidy, it was Foster’s Elvis-style performance of “Jailhouse Rock,” that had his fans craving for more. His original song, entitled, “Tell That Angel I Love Her,” written in tribute to his late friends Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, who passed away in a car crash, became immensely popular. The song continues to resonate well and elicit emotional responses from audiences.

Currently on tour, Foster drew standing ovations for his July performances at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville, country music’s biggest stage.

“The tour’s going really great,” said Foster. “I enjoy every moment of it. It always great to see places that I probably would never have seen before.”

‘An amazing journey’

Foster understands the far-reaching magnitude of his successful run on American Idol, which continues to be the top star-discovering show of its kind.

“It’s been an absolutely, amazing journey,” said Foster. “I was talking to Amy Grant and Vince Gill last night at the Opry, and they were asking me how everything is going and I told them I just got back from Canada a couple of days ago and flew to Nashville, and I was tired, but this is the level of busy and tiredness that I’ve been praying for, for many years. So, it’s so good to travel the country, meet people, and play music for so many people.”

Foster said he was “a late bloomer” when it comes to music.

“I’ve always been a very musical person and came from a musical family, but not in a creation sense, in a listening sense,” said Foster. “My family and I listened to music all the time, I really didn’t start making it or performing it until I was about 16.”

Foster said after high school, he matriculated at Louisiana State University (LSU) in pursuit of a degree in biology and an eventual spot in medical school specializing in oncology.

“I only did one full semester in person at LSU (he is a big and knowledgeable Tigers’ football fan),” said Foster. “It was in November of that semester that I auditioned for Idol. The next semester, I studied online because I was in Los Angeles. Then I made the decision to pause my college career for a little bit. I will go back and get my degree at the right time.”

Foster said his American Idol experience was memorable and impactful, enjoying the opportunity to meet legendary host Ryan Seacrest and Idol’s superstar judges, Lionel Ritchie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood, the 2005 Idol winner.

“They’re all great people,” said Foster. “They were the first encounters that I had with really big stars like that, so just to see them with my own eyes and to meet them, it was very interesting to me. I had been watching them on TV and seeing them on their albums and CDs for my entire life. The whole Idol experience was tremendous. They put in so much effort and so much work into the show to make as many people entertained as possible, and it was a true treat to be a part of something like that.”

Next month, “The Next One” – John Foster – comes to the nation’s most famous Chinese restaurant, Kowloon, to perform – and as they say, get your tickets early, because this show will certainly be sold out.

John Foster is a country singer and songwriter from Addis, Louisiana, known for his rich, classic sound and honest songwriting. The American Idol Season 23 runner-up has been mentored by some of music’s most respected artists and continues to be a recurring guest on the Grand Ole Opry stage, earning praise for keeping traditional country alive with a fresh, heartfelt style.

Grounded in his strong Christian faith and Louisiana roots, he’s paving his own path while honoring the legends who came before him.

Visit www.johnfmusic.com and follow @officialjohnfoster for music, tour dates, and updates.