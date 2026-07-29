Amy O’Hara will Perform at Nick’s Comedy Stop on Saturday, Aug. 1

By Cary Shuman

Retired Revere Police Capt. and professional comedian Amy O’Hara will take the stage for her first Boston appearance Saturday night at Nick’s Comedy Stop.

O’Hara will perform in a 15-minute guest spot during a show that will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“Matt Misci is a very talented comedian from Revere and he runs the club, and I’m grateful to him for this opportunity,” said O’Hara. “It’s my first time performing in a show in Boston, so it’s very exciting.”

O’Hara has been working hard in preparation for her Boston gig, performing regularly at Open Mic Nights in the area.

“That’s where the work gets done, where you practice your material,” said O’Hara. “If you’re serious about it, you really have to get out there on stage.

O’Hara has drawn excellent reviews for her performances at fundraisers. Some of her jokes reflect on her service in public safety and her retirement.

She credits her parents, the late Edward O’Hara, a Massachusetts State Trooper, and Peggy O’Hara, for setting an early foundation in comedy with their wittiness and story-telling talent.

“Growing up, my dad and my mother were funny,” recalled Amy. “My dad’s friends would take him on golf trips when they were with clients because my father would tell jokes and be funny.”

She said her entrance into the world of comedy wasn’t complicated or circuitous.

“For me personally, getting into comedy, it was just one night I was with a friend who said, ‘you know what, you’re pretty funny.’ I signed up for a standup comedy class with Mike Koutrobis, and I just started working at it. Mike has been a mentor to me as has Johnny Pizzi, who has been also very helpful.”

A large contingent of Amy’s former colleagues, family, and friends are expected to attend her debut in Boston.

O’Hara retired from the Revere Police Department in May, 2025, following a distinguished 34-year career in law enforcement.

O’Hara will compete in the South Shore Comedy Clash on Aug. 16 at Steve Sweeney’s Comedy Den in Quincy.