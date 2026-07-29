Sen. Edwards Votes in Favor of Economic Development Bill Investing in Housing, Research, and Responsible AI

Special to the Journal

Following two days of debate, the Massachusetts Senate passed an economic development package that lifts up small businesses and burgeoning industries, bans predatory kiosks used in cryptocurrency scams, and reins in the potential dangers of artificial intelligence by instituting responsible guardrails against catastrophes.

The bill also surges the production of new housing units through automatic two-family zoning across Massachusetts, creates safety rules for fast electric scooters and e-bikes, and invests $100 million in immediate support for scientific research programs at public higher education institutions.

With $575.4 million in authorizations, the economic development bond bill is poised to grow quality jobs in the Commonwealth, support innovation, and improve the quality of life for workers and families.

The bill prioritizes bonding investments to boost every aspect of the Massachusetts economy, including:

?•?$100 million to support and promote economic growth and job creation in the defense sector;

?•?$75 million to support the development and application of AI;

?•?$25 million to support downtown and main street vitality in Massachusetts towns and cities, in addition to $2.5 million to help convert vacant storefronts into pop-up opportunities for new small businesses;

?•?$25 million for research and development of robotics technology;

?•?$20 million to support construction of early stage and high growth business ventures;

?•?$20 million to support community development financial institutions and small businesses; and

?•?$25 million to support arts, culture, and the creative economy, building on recent successes of the Massachusetts tourism and cultural sector.

Included in this Economic Development package are several amendments filed by Senator Edwards, including:

• Residential Pace (#410)

Creates a local option to participate in the program for financing qualifying improvements to residential properties.

• MassPort Liquor License (#441)

Allows bars and restaurants at Logan Airport to continue serving alcohol as long as flights are arriving and departing from the airport.

• New England Aquarium (#450)

$500,000 for repairs and infrastructure improvements to promote tourism, access, safety, and continued development at Central Wharf.

• Climatetech Revolving Loan Fund (#452)

$1,500,000 to the Boston Housing Authority for the Climatetech Revolving Loan Fund, which supports building decarbonization, energy efficiency, and demand response investments at publicly assisted properties with priority to projects affected by rollback of federal energy efficiency or renewable energy incentives, loans, or grants.

• New England Historic Genealogical Society (#485)

$300,000 for the purpose of infrastructure and safety improvements associated with, but not limited to, spaces dedicated to the 10 Million Names Project, so-called, for the purpose of researching genealogical records of the ten million people enslaved in the U.S. between 1619 and 1865.

• Bold Skin Babe (#487)

$200,000 to the Bold Skin Babe Cosmetology Institute to bridge gaps between education, economic opportunity, and entrepreneurship with Boston’s beauty and wellness industry.

• Resilient Bennington Street and Fredericks Park Project (#491)

$1,000,000 to the City of Revere for the purpose of funding the Resilient Bennington Street and Fredericks Park Project, which addresses regional flood risk in the Cities of Revere and Boston.

• Pauline St Gym (#494)

$1,000,000 to the town of Winthrop for upgrades to the community gym on Pauline Street, including, but not limited to, heating system, windows, and gym floors.

• Revere Food Hub (#500)

$500,000 to the city of Revere for the planning, development, establishment, operation and support of a regional food hub.

The package is based on legislation originally filed by Governor Maura Healey. A prior version was passed by the House of Representatives.

S.3178 will now enter a conference committee between the House and Senate for further consideration. To read the bill text, visit malegislature.gov/Bills/194/S3178.