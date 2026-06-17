He leaves behind a legacy of faith, compassion, and selfless service that will continue to impact lives for generations to come

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, June 17th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for the untimely passing of Pastor Darren J. DiBartolomeo, of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere.

Darren was welcomed into glory on Friday, June 12th at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home on Thursday, June 18th at 10 a.m. Internment will immediately follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Peabody.

Darren was born on May 19, 1969 and was raised and educated in Revere. A proud member of the Revere High School Class of 1988, he went on to become an entrepreneur, founding Impressive Plumbing and Heating in Revere. Through hard work, integrity, and dedication, Darren built a successful business and earned the trust and respect of countless customers and colleagues.

In the mid-1990s, Darren met his best friend and soulmate, Cooki. What began with sweet messages sent by beeper and grand gestures—like carving enormous hearts into the sand at Nahant Beach—grew into a lifelong love story. The two married in 1999 and built a beautiful life together in Lynnfield, where they raised their family. They cherished watching sunsets over the lake behind their home, traveling together, and simply enjoying each others company. At the heart of their marriage was their shared faith and the time they devoted to praying together.

From an early age, Darren sought a personal relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ. Following Christ’s example, he dedicated his life to serving others with humility, compassion, and generosity. Answering God’s call to ministry, Darren became a pastor and, in 2013, founded Still Waters Church, which began meeting at Bay Road Chapel in Revere’s Point of Pines neighborhood. In 2019, the ministry expanded to the New Hampshire Seacoast with the opening of a second location in Seabrook.

Affectionately known as “PD”—short for Pastor Darren—he cared deeply for his congregation, but his ministry extended far beyond the walls of the church. He never missed an opportunity to share God’s Word, whether preaching at Revere Beach alongside Caring Hearts Ministry, serving on the advisory board of Beauty from Ashes Ministry, or mentoring staff and residents at Living Hope Farms. Wherever there was a need, Darren was ready to serve.?

One of the phrases most often heard from Darren was, “What can I do to help?” Even when invited simply to speak at a service or event, he would arrive early and ask how he could assist. Whether straightening chairs in the sanctuary, sweeping a floor, helping with setup, or quietly paying for someone’s prescription or hotel stay, Darren served others without seeking recognition. His generosity was genuine, practical, and deeply rooted in his faith.

Darren’s greatest joys in life included being “Papa” to his beloved grandchildren. He treasured every opportunity to spend time with them and created countless memories they will carry with them forever. Whether it was inviting them for special sleepovers, taking them to amusement parks, or simply heading out together for an ice cream, Darren made each moment meaningful. His grandchildren never doubted how deeply they were loved.

He delighted in their laughter, celebrated their accomplishments, and cherished the unique bond he shared with each of them. Being their Papa was a role he embraced with his whole heart, and one that brought him immeasurable happiness.

Loving God’s people and sharing God’s Word became the defining work of Darren’s life. He was blessed to have his wife by his side in both business and ministry, and together they devoted their lives to serving others. He loved his congregation, treasured his family, and found great fulfillment in God’s work. A devoted student of Scripture, a respected businessman, a loving husband and family man, and above all, a faithful servant of God, Pastor Darren leaves behind a legacy of faith, compassion, and selfless service that will continue to impact lives for generations to come.

The beloved husband of 26 years to Rosemary “Cooki” DiBartolomeo of Lynnfield, he was the loving father of Rennie A. DiFilippo and his wife, Jennifer of Kingston, NH, and Adam M. DiFilippo and his wife, Brandie of Hampton Falls, NH; The best papa to Aydin, Gabriella, Averi, Hailey, Cameron, Peyton, Sebastian, and Kaiden; the treasured son of the late Anthony A. and Millicent M. (Russell) DiBartolomeo; the dear brother of Thomas P. DiBartolomeo and his wife, Laurie of Winthrop, Andrew J. DiBartolomeo and his wife, Crystal of Boxford, and the late Daniel D. DiBartolomeo and his surviving wife, Jill of Malden. He is also the cherished brother-in-law of Lauragale D’Amico and her life partner, Tom DeSisto, Dorothy Donna Petrella and her husband, Peter and the late Andrew R. D’Amico, Jr. and his wife, Geraldine. He is also warmly survived by his canine companion. Bella, several nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family of his congregation.

In lieu of flowers, Cooki requests donations made to charities that focus on children with autism – such as Joyful Journeys or Aces for Autism – or Tunnels to Towers.

For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.