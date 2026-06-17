Of Ohio, formerly of Revere

Brian Joseph Botticelli, 54, died Thursday evening June 11, 2026 at his home. He was born March 25, 1972 in Revere, a son of Frank Botticelli and Barbara Kraby.

Mr. Botticelli was a graduate of Revere High School and a warehouse worker for Eagle Rental. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, nature and camping. Brian was a New England Patriots and Boston sports fan and enjoyed dancing and the 90’s Hip Hop music scene.

He leaves his father and stepmother, Frank and Sherri Botticelli of Boynton Beach, FL and his mother and stepfather, Barbara and Budd Costantino of Danvers, MA; his wife, the former Stephanie Cook, whom he married May 20, 2023; a brother, Buddy Costantino Jr. of Danvers, and his mother-in-law, Mary Kay Cook of Brookfield.

Brian was preceded in death by his sister, Brittany Costantino and his father-in-law, Bill Cook.

Family and friends may call on Friday June 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kelley-Cummins Funeral Home, 709 North Main Street, Hubbard, Ohio with services to follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.kcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.