Judith A. Pastore

Eucharistic Minister, loving wife and mother

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, June 15th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere for Judith A. “Judy” (Longo) Pastore who passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June11th following a brief illness, she was 83 years old. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere and Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Judy was a proud native of Boston’s West End, she was born on December 28, 1942 to her late parents, Angelo and Edith (Evans) Longo. She was the youngest of her two siblings raised in the West End. educated in Boston Public Schools and was part of the graduating Class of 1960. Judy later married the love of her life. John “Chuck” Pastore on November 17, 1963. The couple relocated to Revere where they raised their two children.

Judy was a loving and nurturing wife and mother. She provided a home filled with love, laughter and faith. Judy worked at IBM and then later at Blue Cross Blue Shield as a “Special Data Entry Professional.”. While at IBM she was highly awarded and recognized for her outstanding work. She enjoyed the later part of her career at Blue Cross Blue Shield spanning 25 years before retiring.

Judy was a devotee of Immaculate Conception Church and St. Anthony of Padua Church. She volunteered for many years and did whatever she could for her parish and the community. Judy ironed linens, counted mass collections, cooked for the resident priest, became a Eucharistic minister and would help anyone she could along the way. Judy’s faith in God was something that she held most sacred to her soul.

Judy was a fabulous cook and enjoyed hosting all of the major holidays for her family and friends. She was also a second mother to many of her children’s friends, which they all loved. She also enjoyed walking with her husband especially on Revere Beach and many trips to Disney World, but her favorite trip was to Italy, where she also met Pope John Paull II at the Vatican, a true highlight of her life.

Judy remained very close to all of her West End friends and would join them for luncheons and get togethers. She loved to journey back to the West End and spending time at the Esplanade always reminded her of the good times she had growing up there.

Above all else, her family was most precious. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with all of them and attending any of their events, whatever it was for school, or sports, just being together gave her so much happiness.?

The beloved wife of 56 years of the late John C. “Chuck” Pastore, Sr., she was the loving mother of Lucy P. McCarthy and her husband, David of Lynnfield and John C. Pastore, Jr. and his wife, Karla of Wellesley and the cherished grandmother of Madelyn E. McCarthy and Liam V. McCarthy, both of Lynnfield, Cole D. Pastore and Chloe A. Pastore, both of Wellesley; the treasured sister of Lillian Raphael and her late husband, Curtis Raphael of Van Nuys, CA. and the late Arthur “Butch” Longo and his surviving wife, June Longo of Foxboro.

She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Judy’s name to the St. Anthony of Padua Church General Fund, 250 Revere St., Revere, MA 02151. For online condolences, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.