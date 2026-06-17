RPS honors 105 graduates at fifth annual Seal of Biliteracy Ceremony

More than 100 graduating seniors were recognized for their linguistic and cultural achievements as Revere Public Schools (RPS) celebrated its fifth annual Seal of Biliteracy Awards Ceremony, honoring 105 members of the Class of 2026 for demonstrating proficiency in English and one or more additional languages.

Held before students, families, educators, and community leaders, the ceremony highlighted the diversity that defines Revere and the important role multilingualism plays in students’ academic success, cultural identity, and future opportunities.

Director of English Learner and World Language Programs Jennifer LaBollita welcomed attendees and reflected on the significance of the awards, noting that students were recognized for proficiency in languages including Albanian, Bosnian, French, Moroccan Arabic, Modern Standard Arabic, Nepali, Portuguese, and Spanish in addition to English. Students also completed written reflections in English and their additional language or languages, many of which were published in the district’s annual multilingual anthology.

“This is truly a moment for all of us to celebrate,” LaBollita said as she praised students for maintaining and developing their multilingual skills while honoring their cultural heritage. Many of the student essays described helping family members navigate daily life, serving as translators in their communities, and overcoming challenges associated with immigration and language acquisition.

Representing the City of Revere, Chief of Staff Claudia Correa congratulated students and families while emphasizing the value of bilingualism in an increasingly interconnected world.

“The ability to speak two or more languages is like living and experiencing different worlds and cultures,” Correa said. She also recognized the often-overlooked role many multilingual students play as interpreters and translators for their families, helping navigate schools, medical appointments, financial institutions, and other important services.

“Thank you for taking on that task,” she told students. “I only ask that you continue to do it and carry it out with great love.”

Assistant Superintendent for Equity and Inclusion Dr. Lourenço Garcia echoed those sentiments, describing bilingualism as a source of strength and leadership rather than an obstacle.

“The Seal of Biliteracy is much more than an award,” Garcia said. “It is about identity, perseverance, culture, and voice.”

Garcia praised families as students’ first teachers and acknowledged the sacrifices many made to provide educational opportunities for their children. He encouraged students to embrace their languages and cultural identities as they move forward into college, careers, and adulthood.

“Never allow anyone to make you feel that you must leave your culture behind to succeed,” Garcia said. “Your culture is part of your greatness. It’s part of your uniqueness.”

One of the highlights of the evening was a series of student presentations drawn from essays published in the district’s multilingual anthology.

Among them was Revere High School senior Jaleeyah Figueroa Capunay, who spoke about using her Spanish and English language skills while volunteering as a teacher’s aide at the Revere Community School. She described helping adult English learners develop vocabulary, pronunciation, and reading comprehension while encouraging them to remain confident throughout the learning process.

Senior Rania Hamdani, reflected on earning the Seal of Biliteracy in both Modern Standard Arabic and Moroccan Arabic. She explained how maintaining fluency in Arabic while excelling academically in English helped shape her identity and strengthened her connection to her family, culture, and community.

Another student speaker shared how bilingualism allows her to translate church services for an English-speaking congregant, helping create connections and ensuring everyone feels welcome and included.

Student presenter Mariam Aboutoui, described speaking five languages—Moroccan Arabic, Modern Standard Arabic, French, Spanish, and English—and how each language serves as a bridge connecting different parts of her life and heritage. She explained that multilingualism has enabled her to communicate across cultures and confidently navigate new environments.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers returned to a common theme: multilingualism is not simply an academic achievement but a reflection of students’ resilience, family histories, and cultural pride.

The event also celebrated the publication of the district’s annual multilingual anthology, which features student reflections on bilingualism, identity, immigration, family, and belonging. District leaders encouraged attendees to read the collection, describing it as a powerful testament to the voices and experiences of Revere’s students.

As the ceremony moved into the presentation of awards, students were recognized for achieving varying levels of language proficiency, beginning with the Revere Public Schools Biliteracy Attainment Award, presented to students who demonstrated intermediate fluency in English and an additional language.

For Revere Public Schools, the evening served as both a celebration of academic accomplishment and a recognition of the cultural richness that continues to shape the district and the broader community.

With 105 graduates earning biliteracy distinctions this year, district leaders emphasized that the ability to communicate across languages and cultures will remain one of the Class of 2026’s greatest strengths as they pursue their futures beyond Revere.