RHS Roundup

RHS boys volleyball wins tourney opener, falls in next round

The Revere High boys volleyball team, the undefeated and undisputed champion of the Greater Boston League with a perfect 14-0 record, opened play in the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament with a 3-0 victory over Brockton last Wednesday.

A host of Patriots led the way for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad, who entered the tourney as the #26 seed with an overall record of 18-2, in the win over the Boxers, the #39 seed with a record of 13-7.

Among the top performers were Juan Perez (12 kills), Larry Claudio (17 assists), Jeffrey Garcia (7 kills, 2 blocks), Chris Chic Chavez (12 assists), Yosneil De Jesus (5 kills), and Deven Nagle (5 kills)

The triumph advanced Revere to the Round of 32, which brought them to #7 seed Newton North (11-7) this past Friday, with the Patriots coming up on the short end of a 3-0 decision, bringing to a conclusion the Patriots’ magnificent 2026 season with a final record of 19-3.

RHS softball drops tourney opener

The Revere High softball team dropped a 12-0 decision at Westford Academy in an opening-round contest of the MIAA Division 1 softball tournament last Friday.

The Lady Patriots, who entered the tourney as the #36 seed in D-1 with a 14-5 regular season record, were limited to only two hits by the Lady Ghosts, who were the #29 seed in D-1 with an 8-9 mark during the regular season.

Westford struck early, scoring two runs in the opening inning and three more in the second. Altogether, the Lady Ghosts struck for 16 hits en route to the win.

Alana Greenman and Addison Ulwick provided the only hits for coach Megan O’Donnell’s Lady Patriots, who concluded an outstanding 2026 season with a final record of 15-5, including an 11-3 record in the Greater Boston League, which placed them in a tie for second place in the GBL with Lynn Classical behind undefeated league champ Medford.

RHS flag football splits contests,

The Revere High flag football team concluded its regular season by splitting its two contests this past week. Coach Becky Coots’s squad defeated Pioneer Charter, 18-0, but fell to Pentucket, 14-8.

“Our victory over Pioneer was a whole team win through-and-through,” said Coots.

The Revere defense stifled the Pioneer offense from the outset, stopping the Panthers on their first drive to turn the ball over to the Patriot offense.

Revere took full advantage with sophomore Imani Zuniga catching a beautiful long pass from quarterback Paula Lopez.for a quick 6-0 lead. That opening exchange set the tone for the rest of the game, with the Revere “D” earning a shutout and Zuniga scoring all three of Revere’s touchdowns.

The matchup with Pentucket, one of the top teams in the Northeast Division, proved to be a tougher battle for the Patriots. “We kept moving down the field, but couldn’t put points on the board,” said Coots. “Our defense held up for us once again. We were only down 7-0 at the half, but a bobbled pass gave Pentucket a 14-0 lead.

“We came back strong with freshman Val Acevedo catching a beautiful throw from Paula Lopez, putting us on the board, but unfortunately the clock wasn’t on our side,” Coots added.

Coots and her crew, who finished the regular season with a 9-7 record, good for 10th place in the Northeast Division, were awaiting word of their opening round opponent in the upcoming playoffs as ther Journal went to press.

Bryan Maia wins two medals at D-2 State Meet

Senior Bryan Maia turned in a superlative performance at this past weekend’s MIAA Division 2 State Meet that was held at Merrimack College.

Bryan took second place in the shot-put with a toss of 49′-2″ and then earned a seventh-place medal in the discus with a throw of 133′-7″, scoring 10 points on the day for the Patriots.

Teammate Jeremy X just missed the medal podium with a ninth-place finish in the 100 dash with a sprint of 11.35, which was just 0.03 off the eighth-place time.

The Patriots’ 4 x 400 relay team also came across the line in ninth-place with their clocking of 3:38.77, which was just 0.44 of a behind the eighth-place team.

All three of the Patriots’ relay team qualified for the state meet, with the 4 x100 quartet finishing in 11th place in 44.38 and the 4 x 800 team coming across the line in 17th place in 8:50.92.

Edwin Alarcon concluded an outstanding outdoor season, running in two individual events for which Edwin qualified, the 400 dash (16th place in 52.57) and the 800 (20th place in 2:01.73).

Nathan Krokos came across the line in 22nd place in the 400 hurdles with a clocking of 1:03.39.

RHS girls set school marks at D-2 Meet

A contingent of five members of the Revere High girls outdoor track and field team competed in this past weekend’s Division 2 State Meet that was held at Merrimack College and turned in superb performances.

Gemma Stamatopoulos competed in the 400m hurdles, the 400m dash, and 4 x 100 relay, setting two new RHS school records. Gemma improved her 400m school record with a two-second personal record (PR) time of 1:00.96, which was good for 11th place overall.

Gemma also combined with teammates Dayana Ortega, Isabella Marin Isaza, and Zizi Kalliavas to smash the 4 x 100m school record by 0.34 seconds that had been set in 2022 by Carolina Bettero, Jerelys Canales, Kyra Delaney, and Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez. Their clocking of 52.88 placed them 15th overall.

In the 400m hurdles, Stamatopoulos placed 24th in 1:14.36.

Senior teammate Rania Hamdani competed in two events. Rania set a PR in the 400 dash, running a 1:03.33 and placing 21st overall, and ran close to her PR in the 400m hurdles on Friday with a time of 69.90, which was good for 13th place overall.

Dayana Ortega competed in the 100m hurdles and placed 27th overall with a time of 18.11.

“The girls were so excited to end their 2026 season — and for some of them their high school careers — with such a strong performance,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli.