North Shore Stars Capture 2026 Valley Hockey League Championship

By Cary Shuman

The North Shore Stars Pee Wee 2 team, celebrated its 2026 championship season at an awards banquet held at the Kowlooon restaurant.

The talented team of fifth, sixth, and seventh grade players (ages 11-13) compiled a phenomenal record of 37-4-3 to claim the Valley Hockey League title. North Shore defeated Biddeford, 3-1, in the championship game in Malden.

Revere players Mikey Zaccaria, Luigi DiGregorio, and Declan Roach all made major contributions to the team’s memorable season.

Carl Loberg was the head coach of the North Shore contingent while Gerry Fabrizio, Derek Santoro, and Richard Mestone served as assistant coaches.

Reps. Wong, Giannino

present citations

Rep. Donald Wong of Saugus and Jessica Giannino presented official Mass. House of Representatives to each player and coach at the banquet.

“I hope you all appreciate your coaches and your parents,” Wong told the players. “This sport is not about a one-person all-star, it’s about working as a team. And if you remember throughout your life to work as a team, you will be very successful.”

“We’re really excited to be here and celebrate your win and all of your accomplishments,” said Giannino. “We’re honored to present these citations to you tonight.”

Zaccaria, Limem excel in net

North Shore’s goaltending duo of Mikey Zaccaria and Zayde Limem sparked a superb defensive effort all season. Both netminders were clutch in the title-clinching win over Biddeford.

Asked how many saves they accumulated in the 37 victories, Coach Loberg replied, “A lot.”

North Shore’s top defensemen were Declan Follis, Omar Limem, Derek Santoro, and Luigi DiGregorio.

Follis was also brilliant on offense, registering a Bobby Orr-like 60 goals.

Coach Loberg lauded his players for their dedication all season.

“I’m extremely proud of the team and the way they performed this season,” said Loberg. “We had a couple of tough games in tournaments where the outcome was not what we desired, and the players learned a big lesson, and we were able to use all that momentum to build up to what a team victory would be. And we ended up going into the playoffs and winning it all.”

Loberg said the next step in the players’ careers will be middle school hockey.

The guests enjoyed a delicious buffet dinner and desserts. Rep. Wong and hockey parent Mike Zaccaria sponsored the banquet.

The players on team were: Ty Anderson, Aiden Brown, Luigi DiGregorio, Benson Doherty, Joseph Fabrizio, Declan Follis, Peter D. Formica, Omar Limem, Zayd Limem, Cameron Loberg, Ryan Mannetta, Nico Materazzo, Cameron Nunn, Jacob Puglisi, Declan Roach, Jace Roy, Derek Santoro, Matthew Silipigni, and Mikey S. Zaccaria.