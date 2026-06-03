Obituaries 04-06-2026

Robert Edward

“Bobby” Glass Jr.

Retired Revere Firefighter whose spirit of service never wavered and avid competitor on the New England Racing Circuit

Robert Edward “Bobby” Glass Jr., 84, Ended his Watch on May 21, 2026, in his hometown of Revere at the age of 84. Born in Revere on October 14,1941, Bobby lived a life defined by service, passion, and an enduring love for family and community.

After proudly serving in the United States Air Force, Bobby returned to Revere and in 1965 joined three of his uncles as a dedicated member of the Revere Fire Department. His career as a firefighter was more than just a job; it was a calling that he embraced wholeheartedly until his retirement in 1995. Bobby’s commitment to protecting and serving his community left an indelible mark on those who worked alongside him and the many lives he touched.

Bobby’s love for cars and auto racing was legendary. An avid competitor on the New England racing circuit, he continued to race well into his 70’s, taking checkered flags across six decades. His passion for the sport and with his skill behind the wheel, he earned the respect and admiration within the racing community. Whether working under the hood or speeding around the track, Bobby’s enthusiasm for cars was infectious.

Bobby is survived by his sister, Beverly Algeni and her husband, Richard; his brother, Andrew Urh and his wife, Eileen; brother-in-law, retired Revere Police Captain Frederick Roland; his beloved niece, Wendy Sheridan and her husband, Albert; his aunt, Virginia Tuite; his brother in law, Joseph Russo and his wife, Mary; his stepson, Matthew Masiello, Matthew’s partner, Sarain To, and grandson, Bensen. He also leaves behind many other loving family members, friends, brothers from the Fire Department, and cherished companions from the racing community.

Bobby was predeceased by his father, Robert E. Glass Sr., his mother, Lillian A. Glass-Urh (Olsen), wife, Irene Glass, wife and love of his life, the late Cheryl Russo-Masiello, daughter, Dianne and his loving sister, Donna Roland.

Bobby’s vibrant personality made him unforgettable to all who knew him. To paraphrase Michael Morse: “There is no such thing as a retired Firefighter…A Firefighter is no longer when the breathing stops.” Bobby embodied this sentiment throughout his life—his spirit of service never wavered.

May Robert Edward “Bobby” Glass Jr.’s memory bring comfort to those who loved him and inspiration to all who admired him.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, June 3rd from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. His Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 12 noon. Interment will be private.

Scott M. Kunian

He was a man who followed his passion, shared it with his friends and lived his life doing what he loved

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, June 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Scott M. Kunian who passed away on Thursday, May 28th at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston following a brief battle with esophageal cancer. He was 55 years old. A Celebration of Scott’s Life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held privately.

Scott was born on December 19, 1970, in Booth Bay Harbor, ME., the son of Irving Kunian and Marilyn Bette (Lebeaux) Kunian. He was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1989. Following High School, Scott continued his education at Bunker Hill Community College where he focused on accounting and general studies.

Scott was a master when it came to technology and found his path. All of his professional working career was in Information Technology. He worked for Radius Recycling as a Systems Administrator. Scott later took a position with Clearmotion, a Luxury Automotive Vehicle Suspension Company, where he became the lead IT. During Scott’s brief illness, he still managed to work from the hospital, attending meetings, fielding phone calls and doing his job. Scott was also the co-owner of Affairs to Remember Florist Inc. alongside his wife, Lori Kunian, on Main Street in Melrose. He also was the co-owner of Midgard Hobbies and Games along with his lifelong friend, Jason West, located in Derry, NH.

Scott was a man who truly loved games. His love for games began when he was eight years old after reading Dungeons & Dragons for the first time. Scott and a group of neighborhood kids, who became his lifelong friends, played, learned and mastered how to play. In the late 1980’s he joined a Thursday Night game group, after many changes and growth, the original group split to add another night on Tuesdays. These included tabletop games, role playing games, war games and PC games. Scott was happiest when he attended game nights with his many, many friends. He is also the founder of a website named 32gamers.com, organizing all his many groups into one.

On April 24,1999, Scott married his teenage sweetheart, Lori (Grasso). The couple lived their life happily together in Revere. Scott loved animals and took in many strays over the years. His four-legged friends meant the world to him.

He will be greatly missed, he was a man who followed his passion, shared it with his friends and lived his life doing what he loved.

The devoted husband of 27 years of Lori E. Kunian of Revere, he was the loving son of the late Marilyn and Irving Kunian, the cherished son in law of Victoria(Pignone) Grasso of Revere and her late husband, Alfred P. Grasso. He was the surrogate father of Mario Smith-Pignone of Revere and the cousin of Barbara Pignone of Gloucester. He is also lovingly survived by many lifelong friends, colleagues, extended family and fellow gamers.

Donations in Scott’s memory can be made to the MSPCA-Angell 350 So. Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130, a Go Fund Me has been set up to help Lori financially and/ or flowers can be sent. For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com

Mary Tudy” Masella

“Mary T. Masella Day” was proclaimed on May 29, 2023 in Revere in honor of her 100th birthday celebration

Mary “Tudy” Masella passed away peacefully at Phillips House Hospice during a vigil by her loved ones on May 27, 2026.

Mary was proud to be born and raised in Chelsea, the third of eight children to Josephine “Josie” Distefano and Edward White. ‘Josie’ emphatically maintained Mary’s birth as May 29, 1923, and that Edward was incorrect by registering her birth officially as the 26th. A life-long hassle/confusion ensued.

Although the DiStefano’s established themselves as a prominent family in Revere (owners of Wonderland Ballroom), Mary’s deep bond with the city began at Revere Beach when resident Eugene D. Masella Sr. singled her out of a group of Chelsea girlfriends (who prepared government parachutes together) and pursued her. They were married on February 11, 1945.

‘Gene’ was young and indigent, but ambitious and honest during a time when handshakes and integrity were still a commodity. He impressively bought a plot of land on Suffolk Avenue and built a home by his own labor to raise his young family. The couple remained in Revere and celebrated their 76th anniversary before Gene Sr.’s death on September 25, 2021.

Although Mary couldn’t recall its origin, at some point in her growing-up years she acquired a nickname which has gone through many spellings:

“Tudy” (sounds like Goody but with a ‘T’). The time was the Big Band Era, and the four ‘White’ girls became “The Dolly Sisters” and were often called upon to sing for functions, gatherings and parties.

Growing up during the Great Depression also gave Tudy an unparalleled work ethic that she brought to her many incarnations–whether it was preparing those war parachutes, or as a meat-packer, head bookkeeper, waitressing at Gibson’s and Howard Johnson’s in Boston or as the restaurant hostess managing a crew of waitresses, operating her own Luxury Home Decor store in Malden, or working retail in Bradlee’s. The family also had a 4-year stint owning Circle-Fish (aka Masella’s) on Squire Road at the Lynn Marsh Circle. Many of her favorite stories came from working mother’s hours for Fort Hill Club, a private dining club in Boston where she served many Red Sox players, various celebrities and Boston Brahmins.

The old-school dependability made her a valued Volunteer on Election Days for many years at the Revere American Legion Voting station. “Mary T. Masella Day” was proclaimed on May 29, 2023 in honor of Mary’s 100th birthday celebration.

Tudy leaves behind her children: Sheryl A. Yantosca and her husband, James of Windham, NH, Domenic E. (Donny) Masella and his wife, Teri of Bedford, NH and Eugene D Masella, Jr. and his partner, Michael Brady of Revere; grandchildren include James Yantosca and his wife, Stacey of Windham, NH, Eugene D. Masella III and his wife, Lauren of Windham, NH,and Jared M. Masella and his wife, Kristine of Peabody.Tudy’s four great-grandchildren are: Isabella, plus Geno, Aderli and Ben. Mary was the last survivor of her beloved siblings: Winifred, Joseph, Josephine (Pinky) Souza, Edward Jr. (Harpo), Jeanette Angelo, Frederick, and Joanne Tigges. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and especially touched by those faithful in contact: June SanFilippo, Lori Terminiello-West (husband James), Tommy Souza, Eddie and Marci Tigges.

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Tuesday, June 2nd. in the Vertuccio Smith and Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. Her Funeral followed in the Funeral Home at 12 (Noon) and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

For online condolences, please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Paulette A. Gray

Graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1967

Funeral Services were held privately in Holy Cross Cemetery – Community Mausoleum in Malden for Paulette A. (Scrapchansky) Gray, who passed away on May 21st at 76 years of age.

Paulette was raised by Robert and Emma Constantine in Everett, where she received her education and she was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1967. Shortly after graduating from high school, she married Gary G. Gray and together they started a family.

Paulette held several jobs over the years and was most notably a waitress in various restaurants in the Boston area. She also worked as a manager of the advertising department for Malden and Medford newspapers for over five years, until her declining health forced her into retirement.

She was fastidious about her household and was known for keeping an impeccably clean home. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed reading books in her spare time.

The mother of Lisa M. Gray and her partner, Gary Powell, of Raymond, New Hampshire, she was the grandmother of Stephen Porterfield of New Hampshire, Chanelle Fuller of Georgia, Gabrielle Finley and her husband, Zachery Finley of Tennessee, and great grandmother of Greyson and Zachary, Jr.; dear sister of Robert Constantine and his wife, Janice, Roberta Constantine and her husband, Michael Actor, and the late Bettyann Woods. She is the former wife of Gary G. Gray of Revere. She is also survived by her special aunt, Irene Constantine, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.