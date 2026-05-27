Sen. Edwards Votes in Favor of $64 billion FY27 Budget, Securing Funding for the Third Suffolk District and Key Policy Wins Across the Commonwealth

Special to the Journal

Senator Lydia Edwards proudly voted in favor of the Massachusetts Senate’s $64 billion Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) budget, joining her colleagues in passing a fiscally responsible and values-driven plan that protects the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable residents while investing in long-term economic stability. In combination with the Fair Share FY26 Supplemental Budget passed in early April, this budget season has brought a series of fiscal and legislative wins to the Third Suffolk and beyond.

Key highlights in FY27 budget:

• $7.66 billion for local school districts, including a record $160-per-pupil minimum in aid

• $265 million for anti-hunger, food security and economic security, including $148 million for SNAP/DTA, $55 million for Emergency Food Assistance, and $29.7 million for Healthy Incentives Program (HIP)

• Historic investments in cities and towns through record levels of Chapter 70 school aid and Unrestricted General Government Aid (UGGA)

• Expanded affordability in higher education through MassEducate

• Strengthened protections for 16- and 17-year-olds from sexual exploitation by authority figures

• New consumer protections requiring companies to make subscription cancellations as easy as enrollment

• Assisted living safety improvements

• Housing measures aimed to streamline local permitting, modernize zoning and increase housing supply, and lower costs

In addition to the above highlights in the FY27 budget, Senator Edwards was able to allocate critical funding to her Third Suffolk District, focused on key improvements to environmental resiliency, recovery, arts and culture, housing, food insecurity, education, legal services, and more.

Arts & Culture

The Museum of African American History will receive $1,000,000 to support its vital programming and ongoing preservation efforts. In light of significant reductions to federal grant funding impacting institutions that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, this investment is especially important. The Museum plays a critical role in preserving historic infrastructure, amplifying culture, and telling the rich story of the Commonwealth.

“We are grateful to Senator Edwards for this bold endorsement of the Museum of African American History I Boston & Nantucket. Beyond helping to keep our doors open to students, families, and visitors from around the world, this funding clearly demonstrates that the Commonwealth values the contributions and experiences of all its citizens. This support will ensure that our rich shared history is not erased,” said the Museum’s President and CEO, Dr. Noelle Trent.

Additionally, the West End Museum will receive $50,000 to support its programs, operations, and community educational initiatives and Veronica Robles Cultural Center will receive $25,000 to support its cultural and community initiatives.

Education & Youth

Programming

Community Boating Boston will receive $25,000 to facilitate programming that provides youth and adults with access to sailing education, skill-building, and hands-on recreational opportunities on the water. Beyond teaching sailing, the organization connects youth to meaningful, good-paying job opportunities.

Environmental Resiliency & “Green Jobs”

Friends of Belle Isle Marsh will receive $50,000 to support conservation and environmental preservation efforts. Friends of the Public Garden will receive $50,000 to expand infrastructure and increase accessibility of public bathrooms at the Boston Common and Public Garden. Also, Boston Housing Authority Green Jobs Training will receive $50,000 for recruitment, training, engagement and payroll costs to support resident employment in the construction industry and green jobs within the Third Suffolk District.

Housing Resources

Revere’s First-Time Homeowners Program will receive $50,000 to support first-time homeownership opportunities in the city of Revere, and North Suffolk Community Services will receive $25,000 to support outreach and coordination efforts related to eviction record sealing.

Food Insecurity &

Recovery Services

$50,000 will be dispersed amongst several food assistance organizations in Greater Boston, with $10,000 allocated to each of the following:

• Veterans Food Bank in Winthrop

• Grace Church Federated in East Boston

• Friday Night Supper Program in Back Bay

• First Congregational Church food pantry in Revere

• East Boston Community Soup Kitchen, Inc.

Maverick Landing Community Services will receive $50,000 to support recovered food distribution efforts serving communities in Boston, Winthrop, and Revere. Big Hope Project will receive $75,000 for the launch and operation of Hope House, a re-entry-focused transitional housing, recidivism prevention and workforce development program serving justice-impacted individuals across Massachusetts.

“We are incredibly grateful for Senator Edwards’ leadership and her real commitment to uplifting our communities,” said Harry Jean-Jacques, Founder & President of the Big Hope Project. “By securing this funding for the Big Hope Project, she isn’t just funding a program… She’s investing directly in people. Senator Edwards understands that giving justice-impacted individuals a real shot at career training and housing doesn’t just change lives, it strengthens families and entire neighborhoods. Because of her advocacy, our loved ones coming home will have a high-accountability pipeline that restores dignity, creates career pathways, and breaks the cycle of recidivism once and for all.”