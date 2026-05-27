Two New Assistant Principals Named for Lincoln School and Revere High School

Special to the Journal

Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly announced the addition of two new assistant principals: Michelle Vail as Assistant Principal of Lincoln School and Stefano “Steve” Chinosi as Deputy Principal and Chief Academic Officer at Revere High School.

Kelly praised both candidates for their experience, leadership, and educational vision, as their respective interview committees unanimously chose them.

“I’m excited to announce these appointments,” Kelly said. “Welcome to the team, Steve and Michelle. We look forward to seeing great things from both of them.”

Vail, a 23-year veteran of Revere Public Schools, has spent two decades in various instructional roles, including third- and fourth-grade teacher and math coach. District officials said her long tenure and collaborative leadership style made her a strong fit for the Lincoln School administrative team.

Kelly said Vail’s work has centered on maintaining high expectations for all students while supporting equitable instructional practices and differentiated learning opportunities. During her nine years as a math coach, Vail built strong working relationships with teachers across the district and demonstrated a commitment to professional growth and instructional improvement.

“The trusting and collaborative relationships she has built with colleagues demonstrate her skills in distributed leadership and leading adult learning,” Kelly said.

In a statement, Vail said she’s eager to begin her new role at Lincoln School and continue serving the Revere community in a leadership capacity.

“I’ve been an educator in Revere Public Schools for over 20 years, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to move into a leadership role as Assistant Principal of Lincoln School,” Vail said. “Lincoln is known for its hardworking staff and their deep dedication to the students and families they serve, and I could not be more excited to join such a committed and caring team.”

“I look forward to collaborating with Principal Maurice Coyle and Assistant Principal Stacie MacKenzie while continuing to strengthen relationships with students, families, and staff.

Vail added that she believes strong schools are built through teamwork, communication, and meaningful connections, and she looks forward to contributing to the continued success of the Lincoln School community.

At Revere High School, Chinosi steps into a newly expanded leadership role, bringing 27 years of experience in public education as a teacher, principal, district leader, university instructor, and educational innovator.

Most recently, he served as principal of Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire. Before that, he held district-level leadership positions focused on curriculum development, instructional improvement, and innovative programming. He spent nearly two decades teaching high school English.

Kelly said Chinosi’s career reflects a strong commitment to student-centered learning and instructional innovation, particularly through programs connecting classroom instruction to real-world experiences.

“Steve has founded and expanded nationally recognized capstone and innovation programs, developed maker spaces and STEM learning environments, and created systems connecting classroom learning to real-world experiences and future pathways for students,” Kelly said.

Chinosi is recognized for his work in deeper learning, project-based learning, and global education initiatives. He founded the internationally recognized Greengineering program and co-founded the National Capstone Consortium, initiatives providing students with authentic, inquiry-based learning opportunities tied to real-world problem-solving and collaboration.

Throughout his career, Chinosi said his focus has remained on helping students develop the skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly complex world.

“A longtime advocate for student agency, Steve believes schools are most effective when students actively participate in shaping their learning through inquiry, collaboration, reflection, creativity, and purposeful action,” the district announcement stated.

Chinosi was drawn to Revere High School because of its emphasis on equity, deeper learning, and preparing students for future success through the “Future 9” competencies.

“What excites me most about Revere High School is the shared belief that learning should be meaningful, challenging, and connected to students’ lives,” Chinosi said. “Revere’s commitment to deeper learning, equity, multilingual learners, and the Future 9 competencies reflects many of the same values that have guided my work throughout my career.”

He looks forward to working alongside students, educators, families, and community members to strengthen academic excellence and expand innovative opportunities for students.

“As Deputy Principal, Steve looks forward to partnering with students, educators, families, and community members to advance academic excellence, deeper learning, multilingual learner success, and innovative opportunities that prepare every student for college and life,” the announcement stated.

The appointments come as Revere Public Schools focuses on expanding student-centered learning opportunities and strengthening instructional leadership across the district. District officials said both Vail and Chinosi bring a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and equitable learning experiences that align with the district’s long-term goals.

With one leader deeply rooted in the Revere community and another bringing decades of experience from outside districts, school officials said the appointments represent both continuity and a fresh perspective as the district prepares for the upcoming school year.