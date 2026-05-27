Mayor Patrick Keefe and the City of Revere Hosts Annual Memorial Day Services at McMackin Veterans Memorial Park

Monday was Memorial Day and the weather wasn’t exactly perfect, but despite the rain the City of Revere turned out to show their respect for those who sacrificed everything for their country.

It was impressive and solemn at the same time to see members of the Revere Police and Fire Departments and the cadets of the RHS JROTC Patriot Battalion stand in the pouring rain, in honor of the service-men and-women that were being remembered on this day.

At the conclusion of the ceremonies a collation was held inside the American Legion Post 61, hosted by the Revere Veterans Service Office. A very special thank you to Revere Ward 1 Councillor Jimmy Mercurio for his donation of a beautiful Memorial Day cake, and to Revere School Committee member John Kingston for his donation of Italian cookies served during lunch.

The City of Revere proudly supports and remembers the men and women that wear the uniform of our nation, and chooses service over self, keeping our country safe and free.