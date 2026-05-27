Revere Public Schools Hold Annual Self-care Fair at Revere High School

Last week, students at Revere Public Schools came together for the annual Self-Care Fair at Revere High School, an afternoon of wellness, connection, and community support. The event, co-hosted with Revere Cares, provided high school students the opportunity to learn about a host of self-care resources, activities, and local organizations focused on mental health, wellness, and healthy living.

The RHS gym was transformed into a fun and inviting space with interactive booths, wellness activities, raffles, music, and a chance for students to engage with community partners and support services. The fair was designed to encourage students to take time for themselves, learn healthy coping strategies, and find resources available in school and in the community.

The annual Self-Care Fair remains a significant event dedicated to nurturing the holistic well-being of students and cultivating a positive and connected school culture.