MBTA Announces New Weekday Harbor Loop Ferry Service Beginning Next Month

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) today announced the launch of the new F10 “Harbor Loop” ferry route, beginning Monday, June 29, 2026. The new route will provide year-round weekday service connecting Lovejoy Wharf (North Station), Central Wharf (Aquarium), Seaport, and Logan Airport, expanding transit access and improving connections across Boston Harbor.

“We want people in Massachusetts to have more affordable, reliable and convenient ways to get around, and this new Harbor Loop ferry service will make it easier for commuters, residents and visitors to travel between some of Boston’s busiest destinations,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Expanding ferry service helps us take advantage of Boston Harbor as a transportation asset while strengthening connections across the MBTA system and improving access to jobs, housing, and Logan Airport.”

“We have seen how water transportation has been embraced by the public and under the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are committed to improving water transportation options for all,” said Interim Secretary and General Manager Phillip Eng. “Year over year, we have enhanced water service and this year is no different. I’m proud that we can offer this new route to be served by the MBTA as we welcome both old and new riders this summer.”

The F10 Harbor Loop route – operated by Bay State Cruise Company – will offer service between the following stops:

• Lovejoy Wharf (North Station)

• Central Wharf (Aquarium)

• Seaport (Commonwealth Pier)

• Logan Airport

Designed with commuters in mind, the Harbor Loop will operate on weekdays approximately every 30 minutes during peak travel periods.

• Morning service will operate counterclockwise from 6:10am to 11:30am

• Evening service will operate clockwise from 3:55pm to 7:50pm.

• There will be no service between 11:30am and 3:55pm, or after 7:50pm.

The Harbor Loop supplements and does not replace the existing Seaport Ferry route, which is operated by the Massachusetts Convention Center.

The new route provides more consistent travel options during peak commuting hours.

The route also improves connections across the MBTA system. Riders can access the subway network at Aquarium Station and North Station and connect to other ferry routes serving at the Long Wharf /Central Wharf area, including Hingham/Hull, Lynn, Winthrop, Quincy, Charlestown, and East Boston.

Fares

One-way fares will cost $2.40 (full fare) or $1.10 (reduced farefare), matching subway and Zone 1A pricing. Riders may pay using contactless Tap to Ride, cash or credit card on board, or the mTicket app.

Commuter Rail passes Zone 1A through Zone 10 are valid on the new ferry route.

CharlieCards cannot be used on any ferry route.

The new Harbor Loop advances the MBTA’s continued efforts to expand transit options, improve regional connectivity, and provide riders with more flexible and reliable ways to travel.

Schedules and additional information will be available soon. Please visit mbta.com/ferry.

For more information, visit mbta.com/ferry or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.