City Council Remembers Serino, O’Donnell

By Adam Swift

The city council held moments of silence for two long-time Revere residents on Monday night.

Council President Anthony Zambuto honored his long-time friend Robert “Bobby” Serino, who died on Friday, May 8 at the age of 86.

“Revere lost one of its greatest citizens this week, Bobby Serino,” said Zambuto. “He was one of the greatest human beings I ever knew. Not only was he a grand knight in the Knights of Columbus, he was a manager at Stop & Shop for some 40 years; he helped more people than anyone I knew in my lifetime, without any fanfare, he never looked for any recognition.

“If there was a family in need, he took care of them, just a wonderful power of example.”

Zambuto said serving alongside Serino on the Knights of Columbus honor guard was one of the biggest honors of his life.

“His grandson said it all in his eulogy – he raised his grandson, he’s one of our firefighters today – and he said that if he is half the man his grandfather was, he will be a huge success,” said Zambuto. “I’ve heard a lot of eulogies, but this one hit me hard because I knew the man. He taught him about being a doer, not a talker, all of these wonderful things in his life.”

The council president also offered condolences for Serino’s wife, Edna, who he said is also a long-time friend.

“She was one of the first female Rotarians, in 1986 we were both installed on the same day and she is a dear friend,” said Zambuto. “My condolences to her and all the family.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky took a moment of personal privilege to call for a moment of silence for former Revere School Committee member and Chelsea High School principal James O’Donnell. He died at the age of 91 on Tuesday, May 5.

“There’s so much that people can say about him and how good of a job he did in the Revere School Committee for all the years he did,” said Novoselsky.