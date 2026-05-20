Save the Harbor/Save the Bay gives $40,000 to Fund Free Revere Beach Events all Summer Long

Special to the Journal

On May 14, Save The Harbor/Save the Bay granted over $311,000 to 76 community and youth serving organizations for the 2026 Better Beaches Program Partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). Ten organizations were funded to host free beach events on Revere Beach for the entire summer. The program also brings free programming to beaches in Nahant, Lynn, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy, and Hull.

The Better Beaches Grant Program collaborates with locals to create free events on DCR beaches in the metropolitan region to connect people with Boston Harbor’s beaches. The program places strong focus on breaking down barriers for people of color, people who don’t speak English as a first language, and people with disabilities.

“My favorite thing about the Better Beaches partnership is that we’re welcoming new people to DCR beaches all the time,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “We’re creating spaces where people of all abilities and backgrounds can come, feel more comfortable, and truly enjoy the waterfront. We’re grateful to Save the Harbor/Save the Bay for their longtime collaboration and shared goal of making these special spaces accessible to all.”

“This year has brought many new challenges facing organizations like Save The Harbor/Save the Bay,” said Chris Mancini, Executive Director of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay. “We’re particularly grateful to be sharing these spectacular urban natural resources in a state that understands the value of our 40-years of work.”

“We are especially grateful for our long partnership with the DCR,” Mancini continued. “Not to mention the continuing support from the Healey-Driscoll administration and the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, as well as from JetBlue and all of our corporate partners whose support allows us to activate our beaches all summer long.”

“In the past 40 years, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay has played the vital role of the Boston Harbor connector for multiple generations,” said Metropolitan Beaches Commissioner Rep. Jessica Giannino. “We look forward to another summer of bringing our community to Revere Beach for them to relax and enjoy all that it has to offer.”

These free events happen almost every day of the summer right into the fall. Some of the Better Beaches events happening on Revere Beach are:

• NamaStay Sober Beach Yoga & Fitness on June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and Sept 12 from 9-10 am

• Coloring Club at the Beach on June 28 and July 26 2-5 pm

• Together at the Beach by the Revere Arabic Community on September 12 2-5 pm

• Salt Air and Solidarity by Trans Mutual Aid on August 8 12-7pm

• All Abilities Day Out at Revere Beach by the Revere Commission on Disabilities on August 15 10:30 am – 2:30 pm

“For 40 years, we’ve seen how important it is to show our coastal communities how amazing a natural resource our local beaches are,” said Maya Smith, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay Director of Programs and Partnerships and who oversees the Better Beaches Grant Program. “People deserve to have a free space to relax, recreate, enjoy, and connect with nature. It’s not only good for your physical health but also your mental and emotional health.”

Since the program began in 2008, Better Beaches has awarded nearly $2.5 million to community groups, artists, and collectives. Grantees have leveraged an additional $5.7 million in cash and in-kind donations for a total investment of $8.5 million to support 1,846 events.

This is thanks to funding coming from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and from Save the Harbor’s annual JetBlue Shamrock Splash fundraiser. Save the Harbor is especially grateful for the support of the Healey-Driscoll administration, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, JetBlue, the Coca-Cola Company, Massport, Liberty Mutual Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, Bay State Cruise Company, Mass Bay Lines, and Eastern Salt.

Better Beaches programming kicks off in late May and continues through mid-September. You can find full listings of over summer events at www.SaveTheHarbor.org.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is the region’s leading voice for clean water and continued public investment in Boston Harbor, the region’s public beaches, and the Boston Harbor Islands. Since 1986, our mission has been to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the marine environment, and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy.

Save the Harbor is committed to making Boston Harbor, the Islands, our beaches, and our programs inclusive, equitable, diverse, and accessible to everyone and anyone. We provide free programs, events and create opportunities for people to experience Boston Harbor and our spectacular urban natural resources first-hand, with an emphasis on breaking down barriers of race, language, income and ability.