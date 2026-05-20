Revere Public Schools Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week Across the District

Special to the Journal

At the beginning of the month, schools across Revere Public Schools took time to honor the educators, paraprofessionals, counselors, office staff, food service workers, and support personnel who help shape the lives of thousands of students every day as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

From raffles and breakfasts to handwritten notes and themed celebrations, schools throughout the district organized a variety of events designed to recognize the hard work and dedication of staff members who support students both inside and outside the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly said the week served as an important opportunity to reflect on the impact educators and school staff have on students and families throughout the city.

“As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of our educators—those in the classroom and beyond—for your dedication, creativity, and constant dedication to our students,” said Dr. Kelly. “Each day, you make a lasting impact—nurturing curiosity, inspiring confidence, and helping every student reach their potential.”

Dr. Kelly also acknowledged the numerous staff members whose contributions often go unnoticed.

“A special thank-you also goes out to all of our staff members whose hard work behind the scenes keeps everything running smoothly,” she said. “And we deeply appreciate our food services team for sponsoring this week’s staff luncheons—your generosity and care make everyone feel valued and supported.”

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated each May nationally and traces its origins back more than 70 years. According to the National Education Association, the movement began in the 1950s when former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded Congress to recognize teachers for their contributions to the nation. In 1984, the National PTA established Teacher Appreciation Week as a full week-long celebration, and National Teacher Day is now observed annually during the first full week of May.

Throughout Revere, schools embraced the spirit of appreciation in creative and meaningful ways.

At CityLab Innovation High School, the week featured a different themed celebration each day. Staff members were welcomed on Monday with individual bouquets and the message, “We couldn’t have PICKED better staff members.” Wednesday’s celebration included candy bars and handwritten notes from students and caregivers under the theme “For our SWEET staff members,” while Thursday featured grab-and-go popcorn accompanied by signs reading, “Just POPPING by to say thanks.” The week concluded on Friday with a “dirty soda” station themed, “It is SODA-lightful to have you on our staff.”

At Revere High School, the Building Leadership Team coordinated an extensive week of appreciation activities centered around food-themed gatherings and community-building events.

Daily celebrations included a cookie bar, School Committee-sponsored breakfast, pizza luncheon, Bagel World breakfast, and frozen slush treats for faculty and staff. Organizers announced each day’s event the night before in an effort to build anticipation and excitement throughout the school community.

RHS also created a raffle slide deck that allowed teachers and staff to enter drawings for donated prizes throughout the week. Raffle items included gift cards, gift baskets, preferred parking spots for administrators, and even opportunities for administrators to cover or co-teach lessons.

Students and caregivers were also invited to participate in the appreciation efforts. Families shared comments and messages through a dedicated ParentSquare post, while students contributed a special appreciation feature in the school’s Weekly Voice publication, highlighting the impact teachers have on their lives.

In another gesture of gratitude, appreciation notes were made available in the Student Support Team offices, allowing students to personally thank teachers and staff members who had made a difference during the school year.

At the A.C. Whelan Elementary School, Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations focused on creating a fun, welcoming atmosphere for faculty and staff throughout the building. Organized with support from the school’s PTA, administration, and dining services team, the week featured a variety of appreciation activities designed to recognize the hard work and dedication of educators and staff members.

Staff members were treated to special breakfasts and lunches, coffee and snack offerings, raffles, and themed appreciation activities that helped build excitement and camaraderie throughout the week.

Decorations and daily surprises could be found around the school, while students and families joined in showing gratitude for the teachers and support staff who help make the Whelan School community a positive and supportive place for students each day. The celebrations reflected the strong partnership between school leaders, families, and the PTA in making staff members feel valued and appreciated.

At the Paul Revere School, Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations centered on treating faculty and staff to a wide variety of food, desserts, and special surprises throughout the week. With support from the PTO, School Committee, and school administration, staff members were recognized with themed appreciation events that created a festive and welcoming atmosphere across the building.

Teachers and staff enjoyed catered lunches, breakfast offerings, desserts from local student-run businesses, specialty coffee treats, and snack stations as part of the school’s efforts to show gratitude for the work educators and support staff do every day. The week’s activities reflected the strong sense of community at the Paul Revere School, with families, school leaders, and community partners all contributing to make staff members feel appreciated, supported, and celebrated.

At the Susan B. Anthony Middle School, administrators focused on small but meaningful daily gestures to recognize staff.

Each morning, faculty and staff members received candy bars and appreciation treats throughout the week. Staff members also received numbered keychains, with winning numbers drawn throughout the day for chances to receive Dunkin’ gift cards.

To wrap up the week, school leaders stocked the staff freezers with ice cream, popsicles, and frozen treats for employees to enjoy after lunch.

“We are incredibly grateful for all that our educators and staff members do each day to support students and create a positive school community,” SBA administrators shared.

At the Hill School, food and fun became the centerpiece of the celebration.

Staff members were treated throughout the week to an ice cream truck, School Committee breakfast, a PTO-sponsored lunch, pizza donated by school families, and a popular “Dirty Soda Bar.”

Students in grades 3 through 5 also participated by writing notes of appreciation to teachers and staff members who had positively impacted them during their years at the school.

The Hill School additionally hosted daily raffles and a spirited “Microphone Grab” competition. During the game, Principal Colleen Martel gave participants a word such as “love,” and contestants raced to grab a microphone and sing a song containing that word for a chance to win larger prizes at the end of the week.

“We always appreciate our staff, but are so glad we have an official reason to celebrate them,” school leaders shared.

At Garfield Elementary School, the week began with staff members receiving “Never Forget the Difference You’ve Made” gift bags filled with treats and coffee supplies for the school’s new teacher room’s Keurig.

On Tuesday, the Garfield PTO sponsored a visit from the Drippy Coffee Truck on the school plaza, while Wednesday’s breakfast was provided by the Revere School Committee. The celebrations concluded Thursday with a PTO-sponsored lunch from Milano’s Pizza and ice cream treats for staff.

District officials said the week reflected the strong partnerships that exist throughout the school community, with administrators, families, PTOs, the School Committee, Food Services staff, and students all contributing to the celebrations.

While Teacher Appreciation Week may last only a few days, district leaders emphasized that the gratitude shown throughout the week represents the year-round appreciation the community has for the educators and staff members who help Revere students succeed.

“Thank you all for everything you do to make our school a place where students and colleagues alike can thrive,” Dr. Kelly said.