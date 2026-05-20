Beachmont Garden to Honor the Legacy of Carole Tye

By Adam Swift

Cary Shuman Photo

Carol Tye and Kathleen Heiser, pictured in the audience at the

City Council meeting Monday night.

The legacy of former school superintendent, school committee member, and Beachmont legend Carole Tye will blossom for generations to come.

On Monday night, the city council approved a motion made by Ward 1 Councillor Jim Mercurio to name a portion of land at the corner of Leverett and Endicott Avenues in Beachmont the Carole Tye Legacy Garden.

“It’s probably the easiest vote this council will ever take,” said Council President Anthony Zambuto.

There was an outpouring of memories about the role Tye has played as a community member for decades in Revere, with residents, Beachmont Improvement Committee members, and every city councilor who was present sharing stories about the impact she has had on the community.

The 90-year-old Tye said she was grateful, and spoke about her own relationships with many of those currently on the city council and beyond.

“It’s one of the few times in my life that I am speechless,” said Tye. “We oftentimes, when I have come up here, we have been on opposite sides, and I think that is just the wonderful part of Revere, that you can be on the opposite side any number of times, and the next time, it doesn’t make any difference. We’re still neighbors, we are still relatives, either by blood or connection some way or another … it was just, I cannot tell you how overwhelmed I am and I thank you so much.”

This island is currently being developed through the efforts and sponsorship of the Beachmont Improvement Committee. The proposed garden will feature a thoughtfully designed landscape, including a brick paver area that residents will have the opportunity to purchase as a way to contribute, as well as a well-planned planting design and irrigation system to ensure its long-term sustainability, according to Mercurio. He stated that naming this space the Carol Tye Legacy Garden would serve as a lasting tribute while also recognizing the community-driven effort behind this project.

“It represents an opportunity to create a beautiful and functional public space that fosters neighborhood pride and engagement,” according to Mercurio.

Tye’s first year teaching in Revere was in 1959, and one city councillor was there.

“She was my first teacher in 1959, and ever since then I have always called her Miss Tye, she has always been Miss Tye and she will always be Miss Tye,” said Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky. “She was a great teacher, she earned everything that she is being mentioned about, and people remember her. She was a great, great superintendent; one of the best the city has seen.

“I am proud of her and I am proud to call her my friend.”

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas III said the outpouring at the meeting on Monday night showed how much people care about Beachmont and the legacy of Tye in Beachmont and the city as a whole.

“Carole, you are a living legacy … I consider you part of my family, you know that, you taught my mom, you taught my dad, you babysat my dad, so I know how much patience you have,” said Haas. “You taught me and you opened up a world for me in your Advanced Composition class. When you teach a kid who is a teenager about writing and reading, you open up so many worlds for that student and I can only imagine how many students you opened doors for, how many residents you have helped and still continue to help.”

The project will be paid for through the donations from the pavers. Niocole Devoe, the president of Beachmont Improvement Committee said there are forms available to purchase the pavers for the garden from the committee, as well as links on its social media pages. She urged all current and former Beachmont residents, new and old, to consider purchasing a paver as a way to support the garden and promote the history of Beachmont.

“I can’t think of a better person to represent that word legacy,” Devoe said of Tye.

Mercurio said the project is being funded entirely through the Beachmont Improvement Committee with no city funds being used.