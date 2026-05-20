Disabilities Comm. Discusses Pedestrian Safety Concerns at Revere Beach

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 12, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Ellie Vargas, and Mario Grimanis.

The commissioners discussed their ongoing concerns about safety issues for pedestrians and motorists along Revere Beach Blvd.

Perno said the problem is the many work vehicles at construction sites along the beach that make it difficult for motorists to see pedestrians crossing Revere Beach Blvd. She also noted that the many high-rise buildings along the boulevard block out the setting sun in the evening, casting shadows that make it difficult for motorists to see pedestrians.

Perno added that with the upcoming summer season and the many events scheduled at the beach, there is some urgency to take action.

Perno updated her fellow members about the letter that the commission had sent to State Rep. Jeff Turco in the late fall seeking his assistance in addressing the safety issues with DCR. Perno said she has reached out via email and has left a few messages, but has not heard back from Turco’s office.

However, Perno reported that she had “a wonderful conversation with Julie DeMauro (the city’s traffic coordinator with the Office of Planning and Community Development). She shares our concerns and wish list for things to happen safety-wise along the beach. She’s all for it.

“However, she said it’s beyond her realm with the city. She forwarded our concerns to the DCR, along with our contact information,” said Perno, who noted that DeMauro pointed out that the process through DCR to accomplish anything likely would take some time.

DeCicco presented an update on the grant that the commission has received from Harbor/Save the Bay for the third annual All Ablitiies Day at Revere Beach on Saturday, August 15. DeCicco said that layout and water safety plans have been submitted and he is awaiting receipt of the permit from the DCR.

The commission received a notice from the Massachusetts Architectural Access Board (MAAB) regarding a variance being sought by the developers of a 12-unit, 4-story residential apartment building that has been proposed at 1165 North Shore Rd. DeCicco said that a variance is needed because regulations pertaining to the location of the building in the floodplain will not allow for ground-level apartment units.

Parking will be available on the ground-level, which will require a lift to be installed to provide accessibility to the apartment units on the first floor. However, an elevator is financially infeasible given the location in a floodplain.

The commissioners voted to give DeCicco the authority to act on behalf of the commission as to whether they are in favor (or not) of a variance request. DeCicco noted that he is in favor of this variance request because the developer is including a fully-accessible, Group 2 unit in the building on the second floor even though he is not required to do so because the project is under the 20-unit threshold.

The commission next took up a request from the Revere Election Department asking if the commission will allot some of the funds it collects from handicapped parking fines pursuant to Chapter 40, Section 22 HP to pay for 10 ADA-compliant voting booths.

DeCicco said the cost of each unit is $999.00, plus an additional tariff charge of $149.85. There is also a total shipping charge of $647.20, so the final cost for all 10 units delivered would be $12,135.70.

After DeCicco noted that there is more than $100,000 in that account, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve full funding for all 10 booths.

Perno read aloud the commission’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Commission on Disability Direct number. Please leave a detailed message, and we

will respond to you shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like to discuss or add something to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The Commission is here to help and assist all residents with disabilities and their families in Revere.”

The commission’s next meeting (via Zoom) is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.