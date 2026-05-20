News Briefs

Moscone Law PLLC announces 2026 Scholarship

At Moscone Law, we believe that resilience deserves recognition.

We are proud to announce our annual Moscone Law Scholarship, awarding three (3) $1,000 scholarships to Massachusetts high school seniors who have overcome adversity and demonstrated strength, character, and growth.

Who should apply:

Graduating high school seniors in Massachusetts who have faced and risen above personal, academic, or life challenges.

What we’re looking for:

Your story. The obstacles you’ve faced, how you overcame them, and who you’ve become because of it.

Award:

• 3 recipients

• $1,000 each (unrestricted funds)

How to apply:

Submit a brief essay sharing your story of perseverance and growth.

Application opens: NOW

Deadline: July 31, 2026

Massport to Attempt Guinness World Records Title for Largest Soccer Ball

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) will showcase the organization’s attempt at the Guinness World Records title for World’s Largest Soccer Ball at Piers Park II in East Boston this June, creating a one-of-a-kind waterfront display that can be seen from multiple points along Boston Harbor. The installation is part of ongoing efforts to build momentum and community engagement throughout the city during the FIFA World Cup games at Boston Stadium in Foxborough this June and July.

Standing 45 feet, the soccer ball will attempt to officially break the current Guinness World Records mark of 38 feet, 11.8 inches, making it the largest soccer ball ever displayed. The last record was set in Doha, Qatar in 2013. The installation will remain at Piers Park II for a full week, giving residents and visitors from across the region the opportunity to experience the display while exploring East Boston’s waterfront.

“We’re proud to welcome the world to Boston as Massachusetts prepares to host the FIFA World Cup matches and showcase the unique attractions and welcoming communities that make our state such a special place to visit,” said Rich Davey, Massport CEO. “Bringing this iconic display to East Boston gives people the opportunity to come together, enjoy the neighborhood’s vibrant waterfront and skyline views, and share in the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.”

In addition to the weeklong display, Massport will host a community celebration at Piers Park II on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 4 p.m., featuring family activities, games, and entertainment. World Cup matches will not be televised.

The soccer ball showcase and community event are presented by Massport in partnership with HNTB and other sponsors.

“HNTB is thrilled to partner with Massport on this one-of-a-kind attempt to create the world’s largest soccer ball in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup,” said Paul Godfrey, HNTB Vice President and Massachusetts Office Leader. “Together, we’re not only celebrating the global spirit of the game, but also creating an unforgettable community moment—kicking off World Cup excitement while setting a world record at the same time.”

Events Timeline

• Guinness World Records World’s Largest Soccer Ball Attempt Display

Piers Park II, East Boston

Weeklong public display

June 12– 18

• Piers Park II Community Day

Marginal St, East Boston

Saturday, June 13

Noon – 4 p.m.