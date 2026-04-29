RHS Roundup

RHS boys volleyball moves into first in GBL; Larry Claudio reaches 1000 career assists

The Revere High boys volleyball team dispatched Lynn Classical in straight sets, 3-0, to move into sole possession of first place in the Greater Boston League GBL last Tuesday.

Leading the way in the triumph over the Rams were Larry Claudio (12 assists, 10 kills, 4 aces), Jeffrey Garcia (17 kills), Christopher Choc Chavez (23 assists), and Juan Perez (7 kills, 2 aces). Both Revere and Classical had entered the contest as the only undefeated teams in the GBL.

Aater a 3-0 blanking of Lynn English this past Monday, the Patriots now stand at 7-0 in the GBL and have run through all seven of their GBL foes to complete the first half of the GBL season.

The English victory was highlighted by the performance of Claudio, whose 12 assists allowed him to surpass 1000 career assists. Larry also delivered six kills in the Revere triumph.

Perez came through with a monster game with 16 kills and two aces. Garcia (seven kills) and Choc Chavez (14 assists, two aces) also made key contributions for the Patriots.

In a non-league encounter with St. John’s Prep last Friday, the Patriots posted a 3-0 shutout. Claudio (10 assists, 7 kills, 3 aces), Chris Choc Chavez (18 assists), and Juan Perez (15 kills) paced the Revere attack.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her crew, who stand at a sterling 10-1 overall at just past the halfway mark of the season, will host Medford today (Wednesday) and Chelsea next Monday before traveling to Malden next Wednesday.

RHS softball team defeats Classical, moved into 2nd in GBL

The Revere High softball team moved into sole possession of second place in the Greater Boston League (GBL) with a 9-6 victory at Lynn Classical this past Friday.

Freshman Addi Ulwick went the distance to earn the win, despite taking a line drive to the throat in the sixth inning.

“Addi didn’t skip a beat,” said RHS head coach Megan O’Donnell. “She looked me in the eye and said, ‘I am finishing this game and getting the win.’ Addi is the ultimate warrior and wants to be involved in every play and cheers her team on every play.

“Addi’s toughness showed true grit and determination, which helped her teammates rally to get the win on Friday,” O’Donnell added.

The Lady Patriots burst to an 8-0 lead after two innings and never were headed. A six-run first inning was keyed by a two-run triple by freshman catcher Alexa Humphrey. an RBI triple by Caleigh Joyce, and an RBI base hit by Frankie Reed.

Reed also played a big role in a two-run second inning with an RBI-double and subsequently scored on a base hit by Alana Greenman.

Classical rallied for six runs in the sixth and seventh frames to make things interesting, but Ulwick, who fanned 11 Lady Rams, held on for the win.

Anna Doucette paced the 15-hit Revere attack with three safeties. In the field, the Lady Patriots were error-free.

The big win was a nice bounceback victory for the Lady Patriots, who came out on the short end of a 14-3 decision to first-place Medford two days earlier. The Lady Mustangs, who accumulated 15 hits on the day, moved out to a 7-0 lead after three frames en route to the win.

Revere managed only six hits, led by Ulwick, who had two hits. Greenman, Ulwick, and Gianna Canzano accounted for the Revere RBI. The Lady Patriots drew eight bases on balls, led by Reed with three walks. The Revere defense once again shone, turning three double plays.

Last Tuesday, Revere rolled to a 24-10 victory over Somerville as the Lady Patriots amassed 35 hits. The trio of Greenman, Doucette, and Reed had five hits apiece, while Ulwick smashed a pair of home runs and a triple for five RBI.

Senior Danni Hope Randall earned the win for Revere. Danni allowed two hits and three runs over three innings, striking out five and walking five. Greenman came on for the final two frames.

Among the other highlights for the Lady Patriots noted by O’Donnell were a great catch in left field by sophomore Natalia Navarro, a base hit by Defany Escoto, and great contact at the plate by eighth graders Gabi Arias and Yasmine Slami.

This past Monday, the Lady Patriots cruised to a 16-1 victory over Malden. Reed led another Revere offensive onslaught (the Lady Patriots’ bats banged out 18 hits) with three hits, including a double, and four RBI.

Randall picked up the “W” with a strong effort in which Danni Hope allowed only one hit while fanning 11 Lady Golden Tornado batters and walking only one.

Revere put the game away with a nine-run outburst in the fourth that broke open the contest. Ulwick drove in two runs with a double and Reed drove in two teammates with a base hit. Humphrey, Randall, and Joyce also accounted for RBI.

“The girls are really coming together,” said O’Donnell of her squad, who stand at 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the GBL at the midpoint of the season. “Frankie Reed, Anna Doucette, Caleigh Joyce, Gianna Canazo, Gianna Stasinos, and Addi Ulwick have all stayed hot at bat.

“Our bench players, Maddie Matheson, Gabi Arias, Yasmine Slami, Bella Cushing, Defany Escoto, and Natalia Navarro, are the true team players because they work hard every day in practice and cheer for their teammates non stop at games,” O’Donnell added.

The Lady Patriots will host Everett next Monday before traveling to Chelsea next Wednesday.

RHS girls tennis team playing well

Although the Revere High girls tennis team came up on the short end of its three contests this past week, RHS head coach Carla Maniscalco was encouraged with her team’s effort.

“We had three losses this week, but the team played well,” said Maniscalco.

The closest match of the week was a 3-2 loss to Lynn English this past Thursday. The Lady Patriots’ top player, Genevieve Belmonte, won her match at first singles in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, over her Lady Bulldog counterpart.

Revere’s third singles player, Mariana Taborda, triumphed in her match, 6-7, 7-5, and won a tie breaker to decide the match.

At second singles, Lyna Baoussouh fell by a score of 1-6, 0-6.

The first doubles tandem of Judy Lei and junior Isabella Nguyen came up short, 2-6 1-6, as did the second doubles duo of Mel Romero and sophomore Julianna Nelson by a score of 0-6, 3-6.

The following day at Medford, the Lady Patriots battled well in a 4-1 loss. At first singles, Belmonte dropped a hard-fought match in two close sets, 4-6 4-6, as did Baoussough at second singles, 2-6, 3-6. Taborda won her match at third singles after her opponent had to forfeit because of an injury.

At first doubles, Lei & Katie Embree lost 0-6, 1-6 and at second doubles Romero & Nguyen came up short, 0-6 0-6.

In a 5-0 shutout loss to Malden last Tuesday, Belmonte fell short by a score of 5-7, 2-6, at first singles At second singles, Sarah Naz took her match to three sets before falling, 6-3 2-6 3-6. At third singles, Taborda fell, 0-6 1-6.

In the doubles matches, the first doubles tandem of Lyna Baoussouh and Judy Lei lost 1-6, 1-6 and the second doubles duo of Mel Romero and sophomore Noor Zitouni lost 0-6, 0-6.

Maniscalco and her crew were scheduled to host five of their Greater Boston League rivals in the coming week at the Gibson Park courts: Everett this past Monday, Somerville today (Wednesday), Lynn Classical on Friday, Lynn English next Monday, and Malden next Wednesday.

Girls lacrosse defeats Malden

The Revere High girls lacrosse team posted its first victory of the season with a 9-7 triumph over Malden last Tuesday.

“The girls are doing great,” said first-year head coach Kim Egizi. “We had a bit of a slow start to the season, but the team has been working incredibly hard and improving immensely.

“We’re looking forward to our games this week, which are our second games against both Somerville and Everett,” Egiizi added.

Egizi and her crew traveled to Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Everett this evening (Wednesday) at 6:30 at the RHS turf field. They will make the short journey to Northeast Regional on Friday, entertain Winthrop next Monday, and make the long trek to Haverhill to take on Whittier Regional next Tuesday.

Rania Hamdani wins medal at InvacatiOnaL Meet

Although the Revere High girls outdoor track and field team did not have any dual meets scheduled for the vacation, coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli brought a large contingent of Lady Patriots to the MSTCA Invacational and Pentathlon last Friday.

The sole scorer of the meet for Revere was Rania Hamdani, who placed sixth overall with a lifetime personal record PR in the 400m hurdles of 1:12.46. “This was only Rania’s second time running this event and she still has so much she can improve on,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “I think that she can easily break 70 in the next two weeks.

Rania also competed in the 400m dash later in the day and put up a season best of 1:04.73, only 0.2 seconds off her lifetime PR. Rania competed in the discus event as well, throwing 58′-11″.

Gemma Stamatopoulos set two new school records competing in her first outdoor pentathlon. Gemma is the first RHS athlete to compete in an outdoor pentathlon, so her final score of 2361 points established the school record. Gemma also broke the 800m school record during the final event of the pent with a lifetime PR of 2:26.71. This broke the previous record of 2:28 set by Hannah Fitzpatrick in 2018.

Gemma’s 2:26 was the fastest finish in the pentathlon 800m and her final score of 2361 was good for 12th place overall out of 36 participants. Gemma also recorded a lifetime PR in the shot put (21′-6.75″) and the 100m hurdles (19.54). Her HJ jump was 4′-7.75″ and her long jump was 14′-11.5″.

Basma Sahibi continued the PR streak in the shot-put with her PR toss of 26′-6.5″. Olivia Rupp then saw a season PR in the 1-mile with a time of 6:00.42.

Other Lady Patriot performances on the day included:

Aidah Louaddi — shot put (23′-9.5″)

Jaliyah Manigo — 400m (1:10.50)

Annalise Rodriguez — 800m (2:47.83)

Zizi Kalliavas — 100m (13.62) and 200m (28.5)

Isabella Marin Isaza — 100m (14.34) and 200m (29.18)

Dayana Ortega — 100m (14.38) and 100m hurdles (18.51)

Isabella Afonso — 100m (14.71)

Lesley Mendoza — 100m (14.71)

Kamella Harris — 100m (15.13) 200m (31.56)

Jade Dang — 100m (15.25)

Jaleeyah Figueroa — 100m (15.27)

Jelitza Jerezano — 100m (16.67)

Ngena Mlongecha — 100m (20.99)

The Lady Patriots, who are 3-0 in their dual meet season and are in first place in the Greater Boston League (GBL) were scheduled to meet Malden and Everett in a tri-meet this past Monday and then will face Medford and Lynn English next Monday.

RHS flag football splits two

The Revere High fag football team split its two contests last week vs. Woburn and Salem. The Lady Patriots won the contest with Woburn by forfeit and came out on the short end of a 28-12 decision to Salem.

The Salem match was a back-and-forth battle. After Salem got on the board with a quick touchdown, Revere responded with a beautiful downfield pass from quarterback Paula Lopez to Sarah Lechheb to even matters at 6-6.

The teams continued to battle it out, with Revere receiving a very strong defensive performance from rushers Valeria Sepulveda Quintero and Wilsa DePina. After Salem retook the lead, Lechheb scored for Revere again.

However, two costly safeties allowed Salem to get the ball back, from where the Witches went on to claim the victory.

“Each game we play is another game for our team to grow and learn,” said RHS head coach Becky Coots. “I am very confident in this team and what we have. We still have 10 games left in the season and a whole lot of football left to play. “

Coots and her crew were scheduled to travel to Pentucket this past Monday for contests with Everett and Cambridge.

They will take on Chelsea and Peabody next Tuesday.

RHS baseball edges Peabody

The Revere High baseball team earned a 5-4 victory over Peabody last Friday. The Patriots, who stand at 3-5 on the season, were scheduled to travel to Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and will play at Winthrop Saturday afternoon.

They will trek to Everett next Monday and host Chelsea next Wednesday.