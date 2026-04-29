Letters to the Editor

Thank You To the Residents of Revere,

Dear Editor,

The turnout and success at Beautify Revere 2026 reminds me of why I am proud to be your Mayor. I would like to give a massive shout-out to our entire team of 100+ volunteers for working hard, getting your hands dirty, and having loads of fun at our annual city-wide cleanup. I also would like to give a special shout-out to our City Staff, Ward captains, Councillors, School Committee, and State delegation for taking on areas all over the community beyond the beach, including Sandler Square and near Gibson Park.

This year, we concentrated a heavy effort on our public beach to highlight the importance of further preservation and restoration of Revere’s greatest public space. We collected over 125 bags of trash and removed 1000 bottles and cans from Eliot Circle all the way through the Pines. The actions of our team represented necessary advocacy on behalf of our community for a clean, safe public beach, free of waste and pollutants. Our success also represented an investment, on behalf of all of our participants, in community pride.

Thank you so much for volunteering your valuable time on a Saturday morning. It gives me even greater joy to see parents, grandparents, and coaches bringing their children out to get a firsthand experience giving back to our community and our planet. Your hard work made a tangible difference for our local environment. I hope that this year’s event inspired everyone to take the small steps day-to-day to keep our community clean and foster local pride.

Thank You!

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

Support for Harvard Workers

Dear Editor,

The following is a letter sent to Harvard University leadership regarding the ongoing contract negotiations with its academic and student workers from 34 elected across the state of Massachusetts.

“Dear President Garber and Provost Manning,

We, the undersigned political leaders of Massachusetts, call on the Harvard administration to bargain in good faith to come to fair agreements with the Harvard Academic Workers-UAW (HAW-UAW), the union of non-tenured teaching faculty and researchers at Harvard University, and the Harvard Graduate Student Union-UAW (HGSU-UAW), the union of graduate and undergraduate student workers, that sufficiently address their workplace concerns and attend to the high cost of living in the region.

Unions everywhere fight for safe working conditions, and HAW and HGSU members deserve the industry standard protections of grievance and arbitration procedures for issues of discrimination and harassment in the workplace, as well as codified protections for their international workers. It is also crucial that the democratic rights of members are respected and that these workers are not arbitrarily carved out or excluded from participation in their union.

We understand that both unions have been negotiating a contract with Harvard University for 20 months and 13 months, respectively, and have each called for a strike authorization vote and potential strike action in the event a resolution to negotiations cannot be found. As one of the largest private employers in the region, Harvard has a responsibility to the workers in Massachusetts to treat them with respect and dignity. These workers are the backbone of education and research at Harvard, and they deserve fair recognition of their work that sustains the critical mission of the University.

We urge you to do everything in your power to ensure that these workers receive the contract that they deserve.

Lydia Edwards

State Senator