Obituaries 04-29-2026

Edward “Smitty” Smith

He was the embodiment of hard work and selflessness

Edward J “Smitty” Smith, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Salem Hospital. He was born in Revere on April 15, 1939, the son of the late Edward John and Isabel (Paquette) Smith and lived in Revere most of his life. He was married to Mary T. (Hanly) Smith for 63 years.

He was an independently contracted oil delivery driver for many years. Those years were centered on family, friendships and Revere. He moved to Swampscott in 1990 and spent his later years travelling with Mary and enjoying his grandchildren, local sports, and landscaping. Papa was the embodiment of hard work and selflessness, and he instilled that in his sons as well as his grandchildren. He was the best role model, grandfather, and friend we could ask for.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving sons, Kevin Smith and his wife, Jayna of Maynard, Stephen Smith and his wife, Rita of Marlborough, and Philip Smith and his wife, Amanda of Peabody. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren: Alexander, Christian, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Edward, James and Matthew. In addition, he leaves his sister, Doris Romano of Chelsea. He was a dear brother-in-law and uncle to many.

A private memorial service will be held in the Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home in Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward “Smitty” Smith may be made to: My Brother’s Table in Lynn Mass. https://mybrotherstable.org/.

Bruce A. Murdoch

He would take a week off work every year to prepare his Revere home’s well known award winning Christmas decorations

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, April 29th from 12 (Noon) to 2 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Bruce A. Murdoch who died on Wednesday, April 22nd at the CHA – Everett Hospital, following a long illness. He was 68 years old. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

Bruce was born in Winthrop on August 16, 1957. He was one of six children who was raised in Revere and he was a graduate of Winthrop High School, Class of 1975. Following his graduation, Bruce furthered his knowledge and love for automobiles by attending ITT Technical School. He worked in the automotive field most of his working career. He worked for Gem Auto Parts as a customer service representative and lastly, he worked at Broadway Brake in the same role.

Bruce enjoyed gardening in his free time and grew beautiful flowers and always an abundance of vegetables.

Bruce was well known for his Christmas decorations every year. He would take aweek off from work to decorate the entire exterior and interior of his home. Over the

years he received awards and even letters from the mayor complimenting him for an outstanding job. He was also a model train collector and enthusiast. He had made a real-life display at his home. Bruce was a very handy man and talented in many aspects of being able to repair almost anything.

The beloved son of the late Joan H. Murdoch and Robert S. Murdoch, Jr., he was the loving brother of Ruth Babcock and her husband, Richard “Butch” of Saugus, Robert “Bobby” Murdoch, III and his wife, Mary Alice and Tracy Shea and her husband, Kevin, all of Revere, Scott Murdoch of Rhode Island and Laurie Carlson and her husband, Steven of Ashland; the cherished uncle of Nicholas, Vanessa, and Felicia Cefalo, Michael and Philip DeBay, Nicole Murphy, Tanya, Derek and Briana Murdoch; Grand uncle of Morrisa, Julian and Avery Cefalo, Anthony Murdoch and Riley Murdoch. He is also lovingly survived by Dawn Morsett and her husband, Michael of Saugus and their children, Crystal and Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral

arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza,

Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Barbara Carmel Sullivan

She loved her immediate, extended, and chosen families

Barbara Carmel Sullivan of Peabody, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 22, 2026, at the age of 62.

Barbara was born in Revere on July 6, 1963, to the late Rose and Edward Sullivan. She spent most of her days in her childhood home on Reservoir Avenue, among the tight-knit village spanning generations of family and friends who were the joy of her life. There was no daughter, sister, niece, aunt, or friend more devoted. She loved her family—immediate, extended, and chosen—dearly and enjoyed so many wonderful memories with them.

Everyone who met “Babsy” immediately fell in love with her and she made friends everywhere she went. Her bubbly personality, spirit, and big-hearted generosity were unmatched. Whether she was on the job, on the softball field, or trying her luck at the slots, her smile and energy was contagious.

An avid New England sports fan, Barbara animatedly cheered for her beloved Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins at every opportunity, whether from the stands or in front of her television. Game day or not, she could always be found decked out in her team gear.

Barbara leaves an incredible legacy as a fighter. She beat cancer twice and battled cholangiocarcinoma with remarkable strength and optimism for an unheard-of seven years. She was affectionately known as “The Mayor” at Mass General Hospital, and there wasn’t one person at MGH who didn’t know her name. Her family is beyond grateful to the “angels” at MGH who cared for her with such skill,compassion and diligence. While Barbara’s presence will be so very missed by her loved ones, they know she will always be with them as they carry her in their hearts and reminisce on the many fond memories they shared.

Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, Rose and Edward Sullivan, and is survived by her loving sisters and brothers-in-law: Trisha Sullivan MacDonald and her husband, Scott, Dianne Sullivan, and Debbie Sullivan Monahan and her husband, Paul. She was a proud and doting aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews: Melyssa Monahan, Krystal Monahan and her fiancé, Chris Barczak, PJ Monahan, Kelly Monahan, Scott MacDonald Jr. and his wife, Cindy Tran, and Brendon MacDonald. She also leaves behind a large number of her much beloved DelGrosso and Sullivan aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Monday, April 27th. Her Funeral began at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28th followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere.

In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested that donations be made to MassGeneral Cancer Center to support the incredible work done by the team caring for the many cancer patients who depend on them: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancer-center

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Catherine “Cathy” Penn

Teacher and first Revere woman city council president

Catherine “Cathy” (Belinfante) Penn passed away peacefully on April 23, 2026 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers.

She was the daughter of the late Elsie (Colsia) Belinfante and Charles Belinfante, the wife of the late Richard Penn and sister of the late Alan Belinfante. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, Neilsie. She leaves behind her devoted daughter, Marcy Mucci and her husband, Brian, and her grandson, Nicholas, who was truly the light of her life.

Cathy lived her whole life in her beloved City of Revere, where she served as a teacher and city councilor. Local politics was one of her greatest passions and she held the esteemed title of the first woman city council president. She was an avid Boston sports fan.

Catherine will be remembered for her fierce love of her family. Her legacy of love, service, and kindness will live on in all who knew her.

Her burial was private.

George Anthony Tentindo

An intelligent, introspective and caring man

George Anthony Tentindo of Lexington, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2026, at the age of 102.

Born in Clinton, Massachusetts on July 17, 1923 to the late Vincenzo and Cesira (Piscopo), George was the beloved husband of 70 years to the late Rita (Citro).

George was an intelligent, introspective, and caring man. His autobiography begins with two quotes which he lived by: “Life is seeing what tomorrow brings!!” and 1 Corinthians 13:13: “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three, but the greatest is charity.” He grew a garden in his backyard on Victoria Street in Revere, where he lived for nearly 60 years. He was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox, appreciated classic cars, and enjoyed opera. However, his favorite hobby was reading. He was a voracious reader up until his death and kept a decades-long reading journal in which he took detailed notes. He enjoyed non-fiction in particular, ranging from biographies and histories to scientific books about biology or astrophysics. Even into his 100’s, he enjoyed talking about what he was learning and could always be found with a stack of books next to his chair. He chose to remember the goodness in humanity and kept a list of every person who had ever done him a kindness.

At age 5, George was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Theresa, all of whom succumbed to tuberculosis in 1928. Miraculously, George survived and was briefly in foster care before being brought in by his Aunt Julia. With the help of his extended family and community, George lived through the Great Depression and graduated Chelsea High School. He found work in shipyards, eventually becoming an electrician in Boston’s Navy Yard. He worked on ships during both World War II and the Korean War and narrowly survived an explosion of the USS Leyte. Later, he started a second career as a barber. He opened a barber shop on Shirley Ave in Revere, which eventually moved to Unity Ave in the Beachmont neighborhood. As a barber, he was a reliable presence in many people’s lives, listening to their stories and talking politics — most notably with John F. Kennedy during a campaign stop to his barbershop.

He met his late wife, Rita at her 21st birthday party; they both lived on Pearl Street in Chelsea and that is also where they started their first home. George was taken by Rita’s vibrance and the two were wed at St. Rose Church and started their family. He was a devoted father of Dr. Christine Tentindo of Marblehead; Vincent (and Marylyn Jones) Tentindo of Marblehead; and Nancy Tentindo (and Daniel Finkelman) of Lexington; five grandchildren:, Michael Tentindo (and Dr. Ajisa Liti) of Boston, Mark (and Jaleesa) Tentindo of Marblehead, Will Tentindo (and José Sandoval) of Los Angeles, and Amy and Sarah Finkelman of Lexington; two great-grandchildren Hunter and Amelia Tentindo of Marblehead; and his godson, Thomas (and Gina) Maniscalco of Danvers.

A Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere from 10:30 to 11:30 a,m. followed by a 12 noon Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Please join us in celebrating George’s life and legacy by sharing your memories and photos on his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.

Louis Guido

October 16, 1963 — April 25, 2026

Louis M. Guido, of Revere passed away peacefully on April 25, 2026.

He was the beloved son of the late Salvatore L. Guido and Dorothy A. (O’Connor) Guido of Revere and the devoted brother of the late Gary M. Guido of Cambridge.

He is survived by his loving siblings: James Guido and his wife, Lillian of Freedom, New Hampshire; Paul Guido and his wife, Kristin of Salem and Janet (Guido) Dougherty and her husband, Joseph of West Roxbury. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Road, Medford, on Friday, May 1 at 10:45 a.m.. Please meet at the cemetery’s main gates. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis’s memory to the American Heart Association. Louis will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle nature. For guestbook, please visit Buonfiglio.com