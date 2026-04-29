MBTA and MassDOT celebrate Earth Day with Blue Line station cleanup

Special to the Journal

In honor of Earth Day 2026, dozens of employees from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) volunteered to cleanup eight stations along the MBTA Blue Line: Maverick, Airport, Wood Island, Orient Heights, Suffolk Downs, Beachmont, Revere Beach and Wonderland Stations. This year’s focus on the Blue Line reflects the MBTA’s rotating, systemwide approach to Earth Day service efforts. Now in its fourth year, the employee-led cleanup initiative has previously focused on stations and corridors along the Orange Line, Red Line, and Fairmount Line, ensuring that communities across the network benefit each year.

“MBTA and MassDOT employees take pride in the communities we serve, and these cleanup efforts along the Blue Line reflect our shared responsibility and desire to keep the environment clean and our system welcoming for all,” said Interim Secretary General Manager Phillip Eng.

Sustainability if a core priority for the MBTA. Initiatives like the annual Earth Day cleanup support broader efforts to reduce environmental impact and build a more resilient transit network. Through its strategic planning and climate work, the MBTA is focused on modernizing infrastructure, improving sustainability, and supporting mode shift to public transportation. In September 2024, the MBTA released its Climate Assessment, which outlines progress to date and identifies next steps to advance sustainability and resilience across the system.

In addition to its climate planning work, the MBTA is advancing sustainability through major fleet modernization and mode shift investments across bus and commuter rail. The agency continues to deploy hybrid and battery-electric buses and invested in supporting infrastructure like the fully funded Arborway battery-electric bus facility.

The MBTA is in the midst of the Better Bus Project, which will help to make riding the bus a first choice for more riders by improving accessibility, reliability, safety, and the overall experience.

The MBTA is also moving forward with Regional Rail modernization, including a new joint procurement for battery-electric and Tier-4 low-emissions locomotives that will support quieter, cleaner, and more reliable service, building on investments already underway such as battery-electric service on the Fairmount Line.

The MBTA also thanks its riders for doing their part. Whether choosing the bus, subway, commuter rail, ferry, or paratransit, public transportation helps to reduce traffic congestion and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. Public transportation in the region produces significantly fewer emissions per passenger mile than single-occupancy vehicles, and as ridership increases, the environmental and sustainability benefits are anticipated to grow.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.