News Briefs

Revere Public Schools Offers Meals at No Cost for Students

Revere Public Schools participates in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. As part of this program, all schools offer healthy meals every school day at NO COST to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision for school year 2025-2026. Students receive breakfast and lunch at school without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.

Non-Discrimination Statement:

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:?U.S. Department of Agriculture?Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights?1400 Independence Avenue, SW?Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

fax:?(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email:[email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

MassDOT reminds residents to beware of fraudulent text messages

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding residents to beware of fraudulent text messages which ask for payment for tolls or violations by using a link sent to a person’s cell phone. MassDOT divisions will never ask for payment at a link imbedded into a text message. ?

“If you receive a text message telling you to make a payment or that you need to act quickly, do not click the link. We continue to hear disturbing accounts from the public that a text message scam is continuing,” said Colleen Ogilvie, Registrar of Motor Vehicles. “The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will never ask for payment at a link in a text. Recipients should immediately delete text messages saying fines are owed, licenses and registration will be revoked, or a collection agency is being notified – these are deceitful and fraudulent messages.”? ?Attempts have been made in Massachusetts, and several others states to trick individuals into sharing credit card numbers and other sensitive information, directing them to websites to pay outstanding balances. The RMV and MassDOT Highway Division strongly encourage customers not to click links contained in such messages. Unfortunately, scam artists have evolved to using more believable words and phrases in their fraudulent messages, including, “Per order of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles,” and “This document constitutes a formal final demand for payment.” These communications are all fraudulent and should be deleted immediately.?

Some of the scam texts reference a false regulation that allows for license suspension of vehicle registration revocation, and convey a sense of urgency and date deadline, with a link to submit payment. MassDOT divisions never request payment via text. Registry of Motor Vehicles customers should go to Mass.Gov/RMV for online RMV services and information about their credentials and vehicle owners should contact EZDriveMA if they have questions at www.EZDriveMA.com.?