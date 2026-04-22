Edwards delivers major investments for Third Suffolk in $3.64B Bond Bill

Special to the Journal

Last week, the Massachusetts Senate passed the Mass Ready Act, a $3.64 billion environmental bond bill that targets key initiatives in climate resiliency and environmental protection across the Commonwealth. Included in the Act is millions in targeted investments aimed at climate and community initiatives for the Third Suffolk District secured by Senator Lydia Edwards. The investments and policy initiatives seek to address flooding, increasing tree canopy, clean energy, and stronger building reinforcements.

“Climate change isn’t just an environmental challenge—it’s a question of equity and justice,” said Senator Lydia Edwards, State Senator for the Third Suffolk District. “Meeting it requires bold investments in both our people and our infrastructure. The Mass Ready Act delivers necessary resources to the communities most impacted by climate change, while expanding access to affordable housing, resilient infrastructure, and clean energy.”

Revere

In Revere, $250,000 will be used to implement the Shirley Avenue Tree Master Plan to foster green spaces. An additional $500,000 will be expended for the purpose of solar panel purchase and installation at Revere High School and $250,000 will go to HVAC upgrades to fully electrify the McKinley School. Revere will also receive $250,000 for the soil remediation at Gibson Park Boathouse.

Boston

Senator Edwards has secured $250,000 to purchase two new Sonar sailboats for Piers Park Sailing Center’s programming and $1,000,000 for Boston Housing Authority to support climate mitigation and adaptation investments, including energy efficiency, insulation, electrical upgrades, HVAC modernization, window air-source heat pumps, flood prevention and other updates to Boston Housing Authority properties in the district.

$1,250,000 will support the maintenance of economic prosperity at the waterfront, setting aside funding to help the city and stakeholders advance resiliency planning and development in the North End and Wharf District—areas that feature vibrant, high-use, historic urban waterfronts and serve as economic drivers for the Commonwealth.

“Piers Park is preparing the workforce that will put these critical investments into action,” said Alex DeFronzo, Executive Director of Piers Park Sailing Center. “Senator Edwards’ support means that we are ready to provide safe and high quality programs for years to come. These programs prepare young people for success in their future careers in climate resiliency, infrastructure design and construction, marine tech, and more. Our fleet of boats is more than 30 years old and this funding will allow us to update and invest for the next generation. Senator Edwards has helped us ensure success in these programs that get young people ready to work on the waterfront. We are incredibly grateful for her support and proud to continue to grow and protect our waterfront facility and equipment.”

Winthrop

To protect residential homes in Winthrop from coastal erosion and flooding, the Senator has allocated $1,000,000 to the design, permit, and construct a new concrete seawall at Pico Ave, a site that has endured constant and harmful flooding. The Town of Winthrop Tree Committee will receive $250,000 to plant trees to combat heat island, climate change, and soil erosion.

“Special thanks to Senator Edwards for securing these bonds,” said Tony Marino, Winthrop Town Manager. “This potential $1 million investment through the Massachusetts Ready Act is a critical step toward protecting our most vulnerable coastal areas. These funds are a great first step to extending the seawall near Pico Avenue, which will help reduce the impacts of tidal flooding and strengthen long-term resilience for the residents of Winthrop.”

“As tree warden in Winthrop my mission is twofold: public safety, identifying risk and lessening it or removing it,” added Tom Derderian, Winthrop Tree Warden. “The second is to enhance the tree canopy of Winthrop for the next 100 years. This week we planted 24 trees with money from donations and with volunteer workers. These trees were an inch and a half in diameter. During the last year we have had to remove as many big, old trees. We have lost far more tree cover than we gained. To catch up we need far more than the 50 trees we now plant. This bond funding will be vital to helping Winthrop meet its goals.”

In addition to securing key funding, Senator Edwards advanced two policy priorities through targeted amendments:

Expanding Port Area Planning to Include Housing

Included in the bill is an expansion of the Designated Port Area (DPA) Commission’s review. For the first time, this process will explicitly consider housing and community access in and around port areas. The measure directs the Commission to evaluate opportunities for affordable and workforce housing, artist live-work spaces, and improved waterfront access for low-income communities—while also assessing how mixed-use development can coexist with active port operations. It further emphasizes coastal resilience and requires the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities to be a formal partner in the review.

“It’s time for low income communities [such as East Boston] – where DPAs have historically been most prevalent – to regain meaningful access to their waterfronts,” said Tanya Hahnel, Co-Executive Director of East Boston Community Development Corporation.“When local neighborhoods are given a voice, we can work together with the State to find creative ways for DPA’s to be productive spaces for the Commonwealth’s economy while also promoting waterfront programming and workforce housing that serves our low income families, who for too long have been cut off from their own waterfront.”

Setting a Statewide Carbon Sequestration Goal

Senator Edwards has also secured a climate-focused initiative establishing a statewide, net-positive carbon sequestration and storage goal for natural and working lands. This framework will help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions by accounting for the carbon-capturing potential of coastal environments – such as salt marshes, seagrasses, and waterways – while aligning with Massachusetts’ existing emissions reduction requirements.

“Natural and working lands are some of our most powerful tools in the fight against climate change, and this language takes an important step toward fully understanding and maximizing that potential here in Massachusetts,” said Representative Jessica Giannino, State Representative for the 16th Suffolk District. “By establishing a clear, science-based sequestration goal—and recognizing the unique role of our coastal resources like salt marshes and seagrasses—we are better positioning the Commonwealth to meet our long-term emissions reduction targets. I look forward to working closely with Senator Edwards and our colleagues to build on this momentum and ensure this effort translates into meaningful, lasting climate solutions for our communities.”

The effort is especially meaningful locally, with Belle Isle Marsh and Rumney Marsh located within the Third Suffolk District. A companion measure has been filed in the House by Representative Giannino (H.958).

“By prioritizing working families, waterfront neighborhoods, and historically underserved communities, we are building a stronger, more equitable, and climate-ready Massachusetts,” Senator Edwards added. “I want to thank Senate President Karen Spilka, Chairwoman Rebecca Rausch, and Chairman Michael Rodriques for their leadership on the Mass Ready Act, and to my Senate colleagues for their shared commitment in protecting our Commonwealth.”

The Mass Ready Act is part of the Commonwealth’s commitment to climate resiliency and environmental protection. The Act will now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration. To read the full legislation, visit malegislature.gov/Bills/194/S3050.