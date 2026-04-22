‘Student Leadership Connections’ bridges the gap between middle and high school

Special to the Journal

The “Student Leadership Connections” event brought middle

school students from the Power of Know Club to RHS for a day

of learning about leadership, teamwork, and how to make real

connections.

Recently, student leaders at Revere High School took the lead in bridging the gap between middle and high school by hosting an engaging, interactive event to inspire the next generation of student leaders.

The “Student Leadership Connections” event brought middle school students from the Power of Know club to RHS for a day of learning about leadership, teamwork, and how to make real connections. Members of the school›s Student Advisory Board (SAB) and Student Council, along with district equity officers, planned and ran the program. It made a friendly space for younger students to learn directly from high school students.

Middle school students in grades 6 through 8 took part in a carefully planned series of activities throughout the morning that were meant to build their confidence and get them involved. The event started with introductions and icebreakers that let students share intriguing facts and get to know each other better. The team-building game, designed to foster collaboration and dismantle social barriers, elevated the energy level.

The “Leadership Spotlight” was one of the best parts of the day. Seven student leaders gave short talks about their roles, experiences, and the importance of staying involved in school activities. Each speaker talked about how being a leader in high school can help you grow as a person, boost your confidence, and make you feel like you belong. The interactive format also let middle school students ask questions, which led to an open conversation that made the experience more personal and relevant.

After the presentations, the students did a smaller-group activity that was all about building relationships and thinking about themselves. The talks were mostly about what kind of leader each student wants to be. This got people thinking and gave them a chance to picture their future roles in their school communities.

The event concluded with a lively team-based puzzle challenge, where mixed groups of middle and high school students worked together to solve problems and compete for prize baskets. The activity›s collaborative nature reinforced the day›s main theme of communication and teamwork, and it also added an element of fun and friendly competition.

A senior member of the Student Advisory Board and equity officer came up with the idea for the event. They had been thinking about how to make connections between schools stronger for a while. SAB members saw how excited younger students were and how much more consistent engagement was needed between grade levels after visiting middle school clubs the year before. With help from other student leaders, the idea grew into a full-fledged event.

Planning involved making presentations, setting up activities, and working with middle school staff to make sure everything went smoothly. Advisors were crucial in getting people to participate. They helped with transportation and encouraged students to become involved. The event was also a success because of support from the community, which included donations that helped pay for drinks and prizes for attendees.

Everyone agrees that the event had a big effect. Middle school students who participated said they felt more confident and excited about moving on to high school. Students said things like they were less worried about the future, they were excited to join clubs, and they were inspired to stay active in their current school communities. Some people said they admired the high school leaders and that the experience made them excited about the future.

The organizers stressed that the best part of the event was that it gave students a chance to connect in a real way. Hearing from high school students instead of adults made the idea of leadership easier for younger students to understand and reach.

The success of Student Leadership Connections shows how important it is for students to have mentors and work with each other in school. Schools can help students become leaders at all levels by giving them places to learn from each other, such as through peer mentoring programs, collaborative projects, and leadership workshops. This will make the community stronger.

Organizers want to keep the program going and even make it bigger in the future because of all the good things that have happened, such as increased student engagement, improved leadership skills, and positive feedback from participants. This will help build the pipeline of student leaders and make sure that younger students feel supported, motivated, and ready for the challenges ahead, which is essential for fostering a resilient and engaged community in the long term.