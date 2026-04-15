First-day World Cup Ticket Sales at the MBTA have Broken all Previous ‘Special Event Train Service’ Ticket Sales Records

Special to the Journal

The MBTA has announced that more than 17,450 Boston Stadium Train mTickets have been sold so far across the first five World Cup matches during the first day of sales being open.

“The 2026 World Cup is no ordinary event, and we are privileged to have the opportunity to welcome all to experience Massachusetts. The tremendous demand during the first day of Boston Stadium Train ticket sales demonstrates that we needed to think outside the box to safely deliver unprecedented train service, carrying fans both near and far to the World Cup matches,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and our Legislative partners, we have been rebuilding the rest of our MBTA transit network, including subways, bus, ferry, paratransit, and our workforce. With that, all modes will be providing higher levels of service to enable visitors to see and experience even more during their time here – three years ago, we could not have delivered this level of service, and I’m proud of the MBTA team that has worked tirelessly to ensure we could offer this many transit seats. To all that want to purchase a Boston Stadium Train mTicket, we encourage you to use the mTicket app today! We’re excited to welcome futbol fans from around the globe to Massachusetts this summer.”

Compared to driving, parking, and event-day traffic delays, the MBTA Commuter Rail provides one of the easiest, most predictable, most affordable ways to get to and from Boston Stadium. Good for travel between South Station and Foxboro, Boston Stadium Train tickets are also good for unlimited travel across the entire Commuter Rail network on match days – throughout any Zone or Interzone where MBTA Commuter Rail trains travel. This expanded access to the Commuter Rail network allows soccer fans more flexibility and options in choosing where to stay to attend World Cup matches.

First-day World Cup ticket sales have broken all previous “special event train service” ticket sales records:

?•?Nearly 11,000 roundtrip train tickets for Boston Stadium Train service to the World Cup matches were purchased in the first hour of being available (more than 5,000 in the first 10 minutes).

?•?This is the highest rate of MBTA special event tickets ever sold in one hour.

?•?For context, this is very close to the rate of ticket sales for the second release of tickets to the 2023 Taylor Swift concert, which sold out in about two minutes with just over 1,800 tickets sold.

?•?The first round of Taylor Swift special event ticket sales was about 3,600 tickets, which sold out between midnight and 8 AM.

?•?More than 6,200 tickets have already been sold for the Haiti vs. Scotland World Cup match at Boston Stadium on June 13, which beats the record of the most special event train tickets sold to any individual event at Gillette Stadium, including the Army-Navy Game and all Taylor Swift concerts combined (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shows).

The MBTA plans to run an unprecedented amount of service for the World Cup, mobilizing up to 20,000 riders to and from each of the seven matches on 14 trains per match. This far exceeds the 3,000 riders for the Friendly Match and about 2,000 riders for a typical Patriots game. To meet this demand, the T took on a $35 million project to upgrade Foxboro Station in advance of the World Cup, will deploy many additional Customer Service and Operations Staff, enhance security operations, operate later bus and subway service on match days, and provide other enhancements that best support Boston Stadium Train passengers.

Customers are reminded that a same-day match ticket is needed to purchase a Boston Stadium Train ticket. Passengers must register the email address used to purchase their match ticket on mTicket to complete their train ticket purchase.

Those who attempted to purchase yesterday and were unable to are encouraged to return to mTicket to make another attempt. With the demand currently being seen, passengers are again encouraged to not delay their train ticket purchases as capacity is limited to 20,000 customers per match.

Customer service is available at 617-222-3200 and at MBTA.com/customer-support for customers who still need assistance. In addition, customers should refer to MBTA.com/WorldCup and MBTA.com/BostonStadiumTrains for detailed train and purchasing information.

As a reminder, any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s Bag Policy will not be permitted on the trains. No personal items may be left on the train during the match. Clear bags are strongly encouraged.

For more information, visit MBTA.com/WorldCup or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality.