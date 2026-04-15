Meeting Scheduled for RHA redevelopment plan

By Adam Swift

The Revere Housing Authority (RHA) is set to begin the redevelopment process for a number of its properties on a 40 acre site.

RHA Executive Director Dean Harris said the long-term, phased-in master plan will provide a major affordable housing boost for the city and create new, updated housing for the current residents of RHA properties.

A public meeting on the RHA Master Redevelopment Plan is scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at the West Revere Complex Cafeteria at 107 Newhall St.

The redevelopment plan encompasses the 200-1 Gold Star Mothers Family Housing Development at Cooledge, Constitution, Adams, and Raymond; the Proctor/Cushman State Elderly Housing Development; the Adams Court State Elderly Housing Development; and the Cooledge/Cushman Federal Housing Development.

“All of the developments encompass approximately 40 acres of land,” said Harris. “This plan represents a comprehensive effort to address the evolving housing needs of Revere residents.”

The benefits of the plan will be far reaching, Harris said. At the housing for the elderly, there will be greater access for residents and more community spaces.

“For residents with disabilities, the plan prioritizes true accessibility, including features such as walk-in showers and fully ADA-compliant units,” said Harris. “For veterans, the addition of new units with veteran preferences will significantly expand housing opportunities, effectively increasing access at a much greater rate than currently exists.”

The redevelopment plan will also include additional family housing that will help keep families and students in the city and the school system, he added.

Everyone in a RHA unit will be provided with a new unit when construction is complete. Harris said the plan is to use a phased approach to construction, with residents being moved elsewhere on the campus while work is ongoing, then moved to a new, permanent unit.

Harris said the plans are still in the early stages, and that the RHA is likely four years away from beginning construction on what will be an approximately decade-long, phased project on the 40-acre site.

“This is a collaborative and evolving plan,” said Harris. “We are actively seeking input from residents, city leadership, and community stakeholders.”

Currently, plans call for 800 units on the overall property, effectively doubling the existing housing stock of over 400 units. Harris said there will be some market rate units as part of the project.

Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio said he believes the redevelopment will be a major benefit for the city.

“I have been saying for years that that property is so underutilized and all the wasted space,” said Argenzio. “We have talked for years up here about affordable housing, and I think that this is the project that is actually going to bring it here to Revere.”

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he was also looking forward to seeing the plan come to fruition. He added that the one concern he has heard from residents is about the possible displacement of current residents during construction.

“When I spoke to residents, that was their main concern,” said Harris. “We’re talking four years from now by the time the engineering and the funding comes into place. The second part is that everyone that lives there has the right to come back and have their unit in the same appropriate unit size.”

Harris reiterated that the plan is to phase the project so that there is the least amount of displacement possible for residents.