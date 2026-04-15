CityLab High School Continues to Use the City as a Lab for Learning

School’s AP gives info session for prospective students and caregivers

Special to the Journal

During Revere Public Schools’ April Family Engagement Night on April 7, CityLab High School Assistant Principal Evalynn Bulger gave prospective students and their families a detailed look at a different kind of high school experience. She talked about a model that focuses on hands-on learning, real-world application, and personalized paths to success.

Bulger told the group of caregivers and future high school students that CityLab is a “STEAM innovation public high school” that uses the city as a classroom to rethink how schools work. “CityLab wants to change the way high school works by using the city as a lab for learning,” she said during her talk. She stressed that students should interact with their surroundings instead of staying in a traditional classroom.

Bulger started by putting CityLab in the bigger picture of the high school choices that Revere students have when they start ninth grade. CityLab is different from Revere High School and Northeast Vocational Technical School because it is not vocational, technical, or therapeutic. Instead, it focuses on innovation and experiential learning. She made it clear that “we are not a vocational school, a tech school, a trade school, or an online school.” “We offer a different way to learn.”

Bulger said that experiential learning is at the heart of CityLab’s approach and is a key part of the school’s curriculum. Students work on projects that link what they learn in school to real life through what the school calls “ELOs,” or Extended Learning Opportunities. The presentation included examples like a U.S. history project about Lowell mill workers, an English language arts project related to a production of The Odyssey at the American Repertory Theater, and even an algebra-based “murder mystery” meant to make math more fun and useful.

Bulger said, “These experiences help students understand how what they’re learning is useful.” “They’re not just memorizing things; they’re using them.”

CityLab also gives students a lot of chances to explore different career paths and industries. Bulger talked about partnerships and field trips to places like Artists for Humanity in South Boston and MassRobotics in Boston, where students can learn about computer science, robotics, and design. For example, students coded drones, which is an activity that combines technology, engineering, and creativity.

The small school setting is another important part of the CityLab model. Bulger said that teachers can get to know their students better and tailor their lessons to their needs when there are fewer students in each class. She said, “Since we’re a small school, we can change schedules and opportunities based on students’ credits and interests.” This flexibility goes beyond the classroom, giving students the chance to do internships, apprenticeships, and other learning activities off campus.

Bulger also talked about CityLab’s planned four-year path, which slowly moves students from basic classes to more independent, career-focused experiences. In their first two years of high school, students take core classes, take exploratory classes, and get ready for the MCAS tests. By the end of their second year, students choose a path that fits their interests. They can choose from fields like computer science, biotechnology, engineering, architecture, design and visual communication, and clean energy.

The junior and senior years are a big change because that’s when students start taking college classes, doing internships, and working as apprentices. Students can earn up to 30 college credits that can be transferred to other colleges before they graduate by working with schools like the Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology. Bulger said, “This foundational approach gets CityLab students ready for the Early College and career paths they’ll take in their junior and senior years.”

CityLab focuses on career readiness and planning for life after high school in addition to preparing students for school. Bulger says that students get ongoing help with college and career counseling, which helps them decide whether they want to work, go to trade school, or go to college or university after high school. “CityLab students make their own way to success,” she said, stressing the school’s dedication to personalization.

Bulger also talked about special parts of the program, like the HALE Intrepid Academy, which is part of the curriculum that gives students more chances to learn through experience. He also talked about the capstone project that all students must do to graduate. These activities are meant to make sure that students leave CityLab with more than just book smarts; they should also have real-world skills and a clear idea of what they want to do.

Bulger kept coming back to the idea that CityLab is for students who want something different from a typical high school experience. The school wants to get students more involved by combining academics with hands-on projects, partnerships with the community, and real-world experiences.

Families who were there were asked to think about whether this model fits with how their student learns and what they want to learn. Bulger told interested students to apply for the 2026–2027 school year. He said that application forms can be found on the websites of both the district and CityLab.

At the end of the presentation, there was a question-and-answer session where caregivers could ask more questions about transportation, scheduling, and the application process. For many people who came, the session helped them understand better how CityLab is different from other options and how it could lead to success in both college and a career.

As Revere Public Schools keeps giving students more chances, CityLab stands out as a model based on new ideas, adaptability, and learning in the real world. Bulger’s talk made it clear that CityLab is a unique and interesting option for students who want to take a more active role in shaping their education.