Human Rights Comm. discusses direction for Juneteenth celebration

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday, April 2, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were Chair Chaimaa (Shay) Hossaini, vice-chair Herby Jean-Baptiste, Albert Tecci, Sheila Johnson, Fire Chief James Cullen, Dr. Lourenco Garcia, who is the Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion and Chair of the Equity Advisory Board of the Revere Public Schools, and Steve Morabito, who is the HRC’s Executive Director and the city’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The commissioners welcomed their newest member, Victor Pelletier, a lifelong resident who is a senior at Boston University and works in the office of State Senator Lydia Edwards,

“I’m excited to work to advance our goals of being more equitable, more equal, and more involved within the community,” Pelletier told his fellow commissioners.

The session began with the members reciting together the HRC’s Mission Statement: “The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

Hossaini then presented the usual Land Acknowledgement, in which the Pawtucket tribe was recognized as the original holder of the land.

Hossaini provided updates on the progress of the commission’s various Working Groups. She said the Senior Outreach Group will be meeting with Deb Peczka, the Executive Director of Elder Services at the Senior Center, to discuss a proposed project that will bring together the city’s senior citizens and Revere High School seniors.

“The goal of the project is to have a conversation to bridge the age gap and discover what the generations have in common,” said Hossaini.

The members then discussed how to utilize the funds that are in the commission’s budget. Hossaini recommended that the HRC conduct a celebration event in connection with Juneteenth. Johnson suggested that the HRC partner with whatever celebration the city is planning, while Dr. Garcia put forward the ideas of the HRC either collaborating with the schools’ celebration of Juneteenth or getting together with other groups or speakers before the actual date and making a recording of the celebration and speeches that could be released on Revere TV on Juneteenth.

Morabito said the focus of the HRC’s celebration — whether it be educational or cultural — needs to be established beforehand in order to come up with a specific plan. “There are so many different directions we can go on this, so we need to work together to narrow it down to what we want to do,” Morabito said.

The commissioners approved a motion made by Hossaini to appoint Morabito and Garcia to come up with ideas for a Juneteenth celebration.

Morabito then reported on a statement issued by the City Solicitor relative to the jurisdiction of the Human Rights Commission which the HRC had requested after the HRC had received a request from a citizen to take action on a specific matter.

Morabito presented a summary of the statement. He said that the solicitor’s opinion pointed out that since the ordinance which created the HRC does not specifically define the HRC’s jurisdiction, the HRC itself must use its “best judgment in determining what matters fall within its purview. Under the ordinance, the HRC serves primarily in an advisory and educational capacity to promote goodwill, awareness, and understanding within the community and to serve as a resource to citizens by listening to their concerns and offering guidance,” said Morabito.

“If a resident believes that they have experienced discrimination or been denied equal access in housing, employment, education, public services, or public accommodations, they may bring that concern to the commission. The commission may invite an individual to share information, offer guidance, attempt formal mediation, or refer the matter to the Attorney General or the Mass. Commision Against Discrimination.

“The commission also may make recommendations to the mayor or other relevant governmental entities,” Morabito continued. “However, the commision does not possess enforcement authority or possess adjudicatory powers. It does not function as a court and cannot impose penalties and cannot compel any person to take action.

“Ultimately, a key part of the commission’s role is education and advocacy, helping residents to understand their rights and bringing forward issues that may require attention or change. Our goal is to make sure people are heard and guided to the appropriate resources,” Morabito concluded.

Morabito added that complaints should not be made public in order to protect the individual’s privacy and that any complaints received should be preserved as a record of the commission.

The meeting concluded with the members discussing how to engage Revere students in the work of the commission.