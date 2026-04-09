Obituaries 4-8-2026

Patricia Conley

Lifelong summer resident of Revere’s Beachmont

Patricia M. Conley, 88, of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2026. Born and raised in Boston, Patricia was a lifelong summer resident of Revere’s Beachmont.

Pat treasured her time down “the beach” where she shared a remarkable 75-year friendship with a close-knit group of women known as the “Giggle Girls,” a name that perfectly captured the joy and laughter they shared. On Pierview Avenue, neighbors became family—doors were always open, laughter was constant, and no invitation was ever needed.

Pat proudly served the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as scheduling secretary to Governor Edward J. King. She later worked for many years at the State Board of Retirement, where she formed lasting friendships. Though she helped countless others retire, Pat herself never wanted to retire—returning to work time and again because she truly loved what she did and the people she worked with.

A graduate of Roslindale High School, Patricia met the love of her life, Richard Conley, and together they shared over 65 years of love, laughter, and adventure before his passing in 2024. She had a special love for cruising, taking more than 20 voyages – and, in true Pat fashion, treating the entire family to several unforgettable trips.

She is survived by her loving children, Richard Conley and his wife, Norma, Cathleen McMahon and her husband, Robert, and Susan McNeil and her husband, Stephen, all of Walpole; and her cherished grandchildren: Robert McMahon, Lori McMahon and her husband, Andrew Jaques, Kevin Conley and his wife, Martine, Christopher Conley, Meghan McNeil, and Morgan McNeil. She is also survived by her brother, Andrew Burke of Revere; her sister, Sheila Larkin of Hampton, NH; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cousin, Ann Marie McLaughlin. She was predeceased by her brother. John Burke.

Whether you knew her as Patricia, Pat, Trish, Pasty, or Penelope Snowberry, you knew her generosity. In lieu of flowers, please honor her by performing a random act of kindness.

Visiting hours will be at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Saturday April 11th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11 a.m.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Traditions of Dedham for the loving and attentive care they provided. Their compassion, professionalism and genuine connection meant so much to her. Their support brought comfort to not only her, but to our entire family.

Daniel “Dan” Middlebrook

Retiree of both Boston Edison and Boston Garden whose motto was the “more the merrier!”

It is with great sadness that we share the peaceful passing on March 27, 2026 of Daniel J. (Dan) Middlebrook, 88, of Hallandale Beach, FL, (formerly of Revere and Salem, NH.) Dan died at home surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born in Boston to John and Catherine Middlebrook on Sept. 28, 1937. He spent his childhood years in Beachmont, graduated Revere High School in 1955, and attended Northeastern University. He then proudly served in the U. S. Army with the 101st Airborne division of the “Screaming Eagles.”

Upon his Honorable discharge, Dan worked at Boston Edison as a lineman, retiring from a management position in 1997. He also worked a second job as an usher at Boston Garden for 20+ years proudly wearing his #18 jacket.

Dan was a loyal fan of Boston sports teams. He loved thoroughbred racing at Suffolk Downs, Rockingham Park, and ultimately at Gulfstream Park when he moved to Florida. He also was an avid golfer, playing with friends and family, and organizing outings.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Alice (Sandy) Middlebrook, with whom he shared a marriage of 45 years. He is also survived by his children: Patricia Pietrzak and her husband, Craig of Minnesota, John Middlebrook and his wife, Maria of Palm Coast, FL, Ann Corradino and her husband, John of Revere, Nancy Sarette and her husband, Greg of Hookset, NH, Debra Siciliano of Manchester, NH, and Nina Siciliano of Somerville, MA.

He leaves his siblings Joann Cassidy and her husband, Alfred of Winthrop and Ann Elliott and her husband, Michael of Revere. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Dan loved nothing more than hosting a cookout or a golf outing or getting together with friends and family to celebrate a holiday. He always enjoyed a party! His motto was; the “more the merrier!” He will be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Dan’s favored charity, Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Wayne G. Anderson

Retired Revere Police Detective

The family of Wayne G. Anderson, originally of Revere, is saddened to announce his passing on Easter morning, April 5, 2026 after a brief illness.

Born on February 11th, 1946 in Revere General Hospital to Joseph and Rosalie (Corbett) Anderson, Wayne worked for many years at John Hancock Mutual Insurance Company in Boston as the bodyguard and direct aide to the President. After about a decade in that career, he joined the Revere Police Department as a police officer, following in the footsteps of his uncle, Chief

George Corbett.

Wayne rose to the rank of Detective and was assigned to the City’s Drug Control Unit. His personable nature and sense of humor enabled him to make an impact beyond the traditional role of a Police Officer. Many referred to him as “Mr. Anderson” as he served as more of a father figure than a police officer to so many.

In his retirement, Wayne worked for the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for over 20 years where he made great, lifelong friends and continued his connection to the City of Revere.

Wayne is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Lena (Bono) Anderson and the loving father of Kevin Anderson, his wife Lori and their son, Kevin, Joseph Anderson and his daughter, Lily and the late Wayne Anderson. He is also lovingly survived by many dear, dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, April 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, April 10th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Law Enforcement Foundation by visiting www.nlef.org.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Rita Kloack

Her unconditional love for everyone was a special gift that will be forever cherished and missed by all

Rita A. (Lanzo) Kloack, 98, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2026 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Rita was born on August 3, 1927 in the City of Chelsea to her late parents, Alfonso “Frank” Lanzo and Lucy C. (Zaccheo) Lanzo, one of two daughters raised and educated in Chelsea. She was a proud graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1946. Following graduation, Rita began working at Hysil’s Factory in the “Ribbon Room”. She worked there, then moved on to an administrative role at the Boston Edison Company where she remained for several years.

On September 18, 1949, Rita married the love of her life, Arthur R. Kloack. Together, they built a life filled with unwavering love, dedication, and family. The couple lived in Chelsea for several years before settling in their family home in Revere, where they raised their children and created a warm, loving and welcoming home.

During her early years of motherhood, Rita chose to step away from the workforce to raise her children, a role she embraced with boundless love and pride. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who poured her heart and soul into her family. Known for her remarkable cooking and baking, Rita believed a home should be filled with love, good food, and faith. She taught her children life’s most important values not only through words, but through her daily example of quiet strength, kindness, and unwavering devotion. Rita’s unconditional love for everyone was a special gift of hers that will be forever cherished and missed by all.

As her children grew older, Rita returned to the work force, holding administrative positions with Jordan Marsh Company in Boston’s Downtown Crossing. Following years of dedicated service, she later accepted a position at Commercial Union Insurance Company in the City of Boston. Her work ethic, attention to detail and dedication were exceptional and admired by all who knew her.

Following several years of dedicated service with Commercial Union Insurance Company, she elected to retire with her husband, Arthur. The couple enjoyed retirement together by traveling and enjoying each other’s company while spending time with family.

The beloved wife of 62 years to the late Arthur R. “Skippy” Kloack, she was the loving mother of the late Arthur R. Kloack Jr, Arthur M. Kloack and his wife, Patricia of West Peabody, Judith L. Courtois and her husband, Charles of Wilmington, Janet A. Surian and Michael Zarrella of Revere; the cherished grandmother of Devon A. Surian and his wife, Jackelyn of Revere, Justin Kloack and his? wife, Lauren of Lynnfield, Tennille Hahn and her husband, James of Middleton, Michael Kloack and his wife, Julianne of Cape Coral, FL., Kristell Maloney and her husband, Ryan of Peabody, Brandon Courtois and his wife, Jacqueline of Billerica, Derek Courtois and his wife, Danielle of Billerica, Charles Coutois and his fiancé, Kylita of Wilmington and Shannell Malerba and her husband, Eric of North Billerica; the treasured great grandmother of 17 great grandchildren and the dear sister of the late Marie Flammia and her husband, Carmine Flammia of North Reading. She is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, April 8th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. Her Funeral will be held at the funeral home on Thursday April 9th at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel (at Chelsea Soldiers Home) 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chelsea Soldiers Home Patients Activities Fund, 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Joseph “Tony” Morgan Jr.

His journey through life has been a testament to his generous spirit, loyal heart, and thoughtful demeanor

Joseph A. “Tony” Morgan Jr. of Revere passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on March 31, 2026, at the age of 86. Born in Winthrop to the late Joseph A. Morgan Sr, and Agnes (Doherty) the latter of whom he deeply admired for her strength and courage, considering her his hero throughout his life. He was a beloved husband of 61 years to Eileen (O’Loughlin). Tony’s journey through life has been a testament to his generous spirit, loyal heart, and thoughtful demeanor.

After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, he embarked on a career in business as a co-owner of Boston Cedar, where he preferred to be recognized as “Tony the Salesman.” His dedication to his work was evident in his desire to be known for his role in sales rather than as a co-owner. Tony’s professional accolade includes a degree from St. Michael College in Winooski, VT. However, it was his genuine engagement in conversations and his unique ability to make everyone feel important and understood that truly set him apart. In the words of Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This quote encapsulates the essence of Joseph’s life philosophy, as he valued his relationships and interactions more than any material possession.

An ardent supporter of all Boston sports teams, particularly the Celtics, Tony’s love for Massachusetts was only rivaled by his deep affection for his town, Revere. This love called him back to Massachusetts even after a brief relocation to Florida. Tony was not only a loyal fan of sports but also a seasoned player, having grown up playing basketball.

A devoted father of Bill Morgan and his wife, Kay (who was often told by Tony that she was the daughter he never had) of Revere and Chris Morgan of Allston, he was the Cherished Grampy to Liam and Alaia, dear brother of Denise Carney and her late husband, Wayne Carney Sr. of Malden and Michael Morgan and his late wife, Claire of Revere. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Joseph’s life was a testament to the beauty of genuine connections and the strength of human spirit. He was a beacon of loyalty and thoughtfulness, whose memory will continue to inspire his loved ones.

His Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St,. Revere on Tuesday, April 7 followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere.. A Visitation was held on Monday at the funeral home. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38150-9959 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS. 66675-8516. Please visit www.buonfiglio.com for the donation link to these charities.

We invite all who knew and loved Tony to share their memories and upload photos to his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. Your stories and pictures will help keep his generous spirit alive, allowing us to remember him not just as Joseph Morgan, but as Tony, our beloved friend, family member, and pillar of our community.