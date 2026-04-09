Revere High School Robo-Nerds crowned National Alliance Champions in rookie season

Special to the Journal

The Robo-Nerds team from Revere High School has achieved a remarkable milestone, earning the title of National Alliance Champions at the Robot-Drone League National Competition held March 27–28, 2026, at Eastern Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Competing in their first year, Revere High School’s ROBO-NERDS Team #4101 delivered an extraordinary performance. After five preliminary rounds, the team advanced into the top sixteen, where alliances were formed for the elimination matches.

Elizabethton High School (Cyclones) Team #2012 partnered with Revere High School Army JROTC (ROBO-NERDS) Team #4101 and went on to secure the Alliance Champions Award, marking an exceptional debut on the national stage.

The competition challenged teams to operate both a robot and a drone in a simulated Moonbase Habitat, completing complex tasks in both autonomous and teleoperated modes.

Each eight-member team included cadets specializing in key roles such as driver, navigator, and mechanic for both systems.

Throughout the event, the Robo-Nerds demonstrated outstanding teamwork, adaptability, and perseverance. The team overcame multiple technical challenges, including equipment malfunctions and connectivity issues, while steadily improving performance. After beginning the qualifying rounds with scores in the low 1000s, they achieved a personal best of 3,255.

“RoboNerds has impacted me in so many ways, by showcasing discipline, being able to work under pressure, and growing friendships with others,” said Cadet Mendoza.

“This achievement reflects the dedication, resilience, and collaborative spirit of our students,” said MAJ (R) Deborah A. Bowker, Senior Army Instructor at Revere High School.

“To become national champions in their rookie year is an incredible accomplishment.”

“RoboNerds has impacted me because it has taught me how to communicate with my teammates under stressful situations and develop better strategies to improve our performance,” said Cadet Morales.

The Robo-Nerds’ success highlights the strength of Revere High School’s STEM and JROTC programs and underscores the students’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and teamwork.