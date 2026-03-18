Revere Beach to Host Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Massachusetts on March 21

Get ready to freeze for a cause! On Saturday, March 21, hundreds of brave participants will gather at the historic Revere Beach for the 2026 Revere Polar Plunge. This high-energy event, formerly known as the Nahant Polar Plunge, invites community members to take a chilly dip in the Atlantic Ocean to raise vital funds and awareness for Special Olympics Massachusetts.

The festivities will take place at the Reinstein Bandstand (350 Revere Beach Boulevard). Registration and check-in begin at 10 a.m., followed by the official Plunge at 12 noon. After the splash, an awards program will be held at 12:30 p.m. to celebrate the top fundraisers and most spirited participants.

The Polar Plunge is about more than just cold water; it’s about going to the extreme to support the 20,000+ Special Olympics athletes across the Commonwealth. Every dollar raised helps provide year-round sports training, competition, and a sense of belonging for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Registration: Participants can sign up as individuals or teams at fundraise.specialolympicsma.org/events/979.

To participate, Plungers are encouraged to raise a minimum of $100. Those who reach this goal will receive a limited-edition 2026 Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt or crewneck sweatshirt.

Current top fundraising teams include GE Aerospace – Lynn and South High & Friends, but there is still plenty of time for new teams to join the leaderboard. Whether you are plunging with a corporate team, a school group, or as an individual, your bravery helps build a more inclusive world on and off the playing field.

For those taking public transportation, the event is conveniently located near the Revere Beach MBTA stop on the Blue Line. Parking is also available along Ocean Avenue.

Special Olympics Massachusetts provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. These opportunities allow athletes to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience the joy of sharing gifts, skills, and friendship with their families and the community.

Opening Day at Fenway: Lansdowne Street Bars Kick Off the Season with Live Music, Red Sox Ticket Easter Egg Hunt

Opening Day at Fenway Park returns on Friday, April 3, and Lansdowne Street’s most iconic venues are celebrating with a full day of live music, DJs, and pre- and post-game parties. Loretta’s Last Call, Lansdowne Pub, Bill’s Bar, Bleacher Bar, and Game On! will open early to welcome fans heading to Fenway Park for the first home game of the season and one of Boston’s most anticipated spring traditions.

To add to the excitement leading into Easter Weekend, the Lansdowne Street venues are launching a citywide Fenway Opening Weekend Easter Egg Hunt. On Friday, April 3, Easter eggs will be hidden around Boston containing pairs of Red Sox tickets for the Sunday or Monday home games. Each egg will include instructions on how winners can claim their tickets via the MLB Ballpark App. Clues will be posted through the venues’ Instagram accounts with minimal hints about the egg locations. Fans are encouraged to follow along for clues: @gameonfenway | @lorettaslastcall | @bleacherbar | @lansdownepub

All Lansdowne Street venues will open at 10:00am on Opening Day, four hours before first pitch, continuing their tradition of opening early for every Red Sox home game to give fans a place to celebrate before and after the game.