City council recognizes nursewho helped electrical worker

A nurse from Montreal is being honored by the city council for her actions helping save an electrical worker who was electrocuted on Railroad Avenue in February.

“On Feb. 28, a utility crew was working on electric wires on Railroad Ave. in Revere when a young man was electrocuted and left hanging from his harness,” said Councilor-at-Large Joanne McKenna. “Christina Lee from Montreal, who was driving by the incident and happened to be a nurse, stopped immediately to help. She climbed onto a snowbank, went over a barbed-wire fence and attended to the man until the EMTs arrived.

McKenna, Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro, and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion at last week’s council meeting to send a certificate of merit to Lee in Montreal.

“Her quick thinking and selfless actions that day were truly heroic and very likely helped save the man’s life,” said McKenna.

Guarino-Sawaya said Lee is a hero deserving of recognition from the council.

The victim, who worked for Michels Power out of Wisconsin, was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to Revere police.

In other business at last week’s city council meeting, Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion asking the mayor to request the traffic commission and the engineering department to conduct a comprehensive citywide safety audit of crosswalk visibility, pedestrian signage, pavement markings, traffic signal timing, and traffic calming measures within a defined radius of: public and private schools, licensed daycare centers, dance studios and youth recreation facilities, youth athletic fields and complexes, and senior housing complexes.

“The city has been doing a good job painting crosswalk lines and putting up crosswalk signs, but this audit will only identify what other areas need to be painted and what else has to be done,” said Guarino-Sawaya.