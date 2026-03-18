Beachmont School reigns supremein citywide dodgeball tournament

Special to the Journal

The Revere Public Schools elementary school communities came together last Thursday night for a spirited Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser that combined friendly competition with a strong sense of community. Organized collaboratively by the PTA/PTO organizations from all six elementary schools, the event brought teachers, staff, families, and supporters together for an evening of fun at Revere High School.

Each school fielded a team made up of teachers and staff, competing in a round-robin-style tournament where every team faced off once. Representing their schools were Lincoln’s Abe’s Aces, Whelan’s Whale Force One, Paul Revere’s Midnight Riders, Beachmont’s The Killer Bees, Hill’s Hill Hotshots, and Garfield’s Gary’s Gators. After an exciting series of matchups, the two teams with the most wins—Beachmont and Garfield—advanced to the championship round, a best two-out-of-three showdown. Beachmont’s Killer Bees clinched the title in the first two rounds, earning the tournament trophy and ultimate bragging rights.

Beyond the action on the court, the event was a major success as a fundraiser. Through sponsorships, ticket sales, concessions, and raffles, organizers raised more than $30,000, which will be shared among all six elementary schools. The funds will help support end-of-year student activities, Teacher Appreciation Week celebrations, and field trips.

The team, Beachmont Killer Bees holding their hands and trophy high in celebration after winning the dogeball tournament.

The tournament drew support from 47 sponsors across multiple sponsorship levels, including gold, silver, bronze, and community partners. Gold sponsors supported the dodgeball tournament and secured sponsorship of Field Day events at all six elementary schools later this year. Organizers extended special recognition to Massport, a major sponsor of the event, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, which generously contributed sponsorship support and provided chicken sliders for attendees.

Organizers also thanked Mayor Patrick Keefe and Superintendent Dianne Kelly for supporting the event, as well as the many volunteers who helped ensure the night ran smoothly.

The event was led by organizers from each school’s parent group, including Jenn Hallissey (Lincoln PTA President), Uarda Bushi (Whelan PTA President), Carla Licata (Paul Revere PTO Vice President), Krista Moore (Beachmont PTO President), Emily Trotochaud (Garfield), and Molly Pino (Hill). Working together, the group coordinated logistics, sponsorships, and volunteers to make the evening possible.

Families filled the stands to cheer on their favorite teams, creating an energetic atmosphere throughout the night. Organizers said the tournament was more than just a fundraiser—it was an opportunity to bring the entire elementary school community together for a night of friendly competition, school spirit, and connection.

“With so many families, teachers, and sponsors supporting the event, it was incredible to see all six schools come together,” organizers said. “The turnout and enthusiasm made it a night to remember, and it would not have been possible without the support of our community.”